With Push From Chris Paul, NBA to Televise Inaugural HBCU Game on All-Star Weekend

The inaugural NBA HBCU Classic between Howard and Morgan State will be televised nationally as part of All-Star weekend festivities as the league expands support of historically Black colleges and universities.

The Feb. 19 game will be broadcast on TNT and ESPN2 from Wolstein Center, Cleveland State's home arena.

Along with the exposure, the schools will receive $100,000 donations from the NBA and AT&T, with the gifts intended to support Howard and Morgan State student-athletes with academic and wellness resources and more.

The league expects some of its All-Stars and members of the 75th Anniversary team to attend the game.

“The historic partnership that has given rise to the NBA HBCU Classic is helping to elevate HBCUs at a critical time for our country," said Howard athletic director Kery Davis. “HBCUs and the NBA have a shared legacy of using their platforms to serve their communities and amplify the voices of marginalized people.”

Led by former union president Chris Paul, the National Basketball Players Association, pushed to get HBCUs connected to the All-Star Weekend in 2021. Although many events were altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, $3 million was raised.

In addition to playing during All-Star Weekend, Morgan State and Howard's teams will meet with NBA and team executives as well as current and former players in programs focused on professional development and networking.