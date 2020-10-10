DallasNews.com

In Clash of National Powers, IMG Academy Backs Up No. 1 Ranking and Makes Statement vs. No. 2 Duncanville

By Greg Riddle | The Dallas Morning News

Duncanville Panthers Helmet
NBC 5 Sports

In the midst of a global pandemic, IMG Academy left the protective bubble of its public boarding institution in Florida and traveled more than 1,000 miles to prove that it was the best high school football team in America.

There was no fear about playing in Texas, the state that has reported the second-most COVID-19 cases. And there was no trepidation about facing a Duncanville team that was ranked No. 2 in the nation and brought a 32-game regular-season winning streak into Saturday’s highly-anticipated showdown.

Five-star Michigan pledge J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes as IMG Academy backed up its No. 1 national ranking with a very business-like 41-14 victory on a balmy afternoon at Globe Life Park. It was Duncanville’s worst loss since falling 41-14 to Mansfield in 2015.

