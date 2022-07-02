Iga Swiatek Has 37-Match Win Streak Snapped With Loss to Alize Cornet at Wimbledon

Iga Swiatek has lost a match for the first time since February.

The top-ranked women's tennis player had her 37-match winning streak come to an end Saturday in the third round of Wimbledon after she was upset by France's Alize Cornet in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Causing an upset on No.1 Court 🤝 @alizecornet



A moment to cherish for the Frenchwoman 🇫🇷#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/bHnVnxIQ80 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2022

The 32-year-old Cornet advances to face Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth round. Her victory comes eight years after she upset No. 1 Serena Williams 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to Wimbledon’s Round of 16 in 2014.

"It reminds me of the time I beat Serena on the same court, eight years ago exactly," Cornet said after the win. "I think this court is a lucky charm for me."

Swiatek, after dropping the first set, jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second. Cornet responded with six straight games to complete the stunning upset and end a remarkable run.

For the 21-year-old Swiatek, a two-time Grand Slam champion, the loss ends what had been the longest streak in women's tennis since Venus Williams's 35-match streak in 2000.

"I want to say I'm a huge fan of Iga," Cornet said after the match. "She's so talented and she's such an amazing player and such a nice ambassador of women's tennis. So, I'm just very flattered that I beat her today."

Coco Gauff, an 18-year-old who lost in the French Open final to Swiatek in June, also was defeated in the third round at Wimbledon, falling to Amanda Anisimova 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1.