Ian Kinsler and John Blake to Be Inducted Into Rangers Hall of Fame

The Texas Rangers announced Monday that former star player Ian Kinsler and longtime team communications leader John Blake will be inducted into the team's hall of fame before their game on Aug. 13.

The induction ceremony which will be held prior to the Rangers' 6:15 p.m. home game against the Seattle Mariners headlines a weekend full of events surrounding the team's three-game series.

The team describes Kinsler as the "most prolific leadoff hitter in club history." Kinsler holds several offensive records for a Rangers' second baseman. He batted .273 with 156 home runs and 539 RBI over 1,066 games with Texas from 2006-2013.

He ranks second behind only Elvis Andrus on the club’s all-time list in stolen bases (172), is sixth in runs (748), places seventh in extra-base hits (428), and walks (462), and is tied for eighth in home runs (156), doubles (249), total bases (1,908), and multi-hit games (335).

John Blake spent 34 of his 44 years in professional baseball in Texas. According to the release, Blake joined the Rangers as the Director of Media Relations in 1984. During two stints spanning several decades, he also served as VP of Public Relations, Senior VP of Communications, Executive VP of Communications and most recently, Executive VP of Public Affairs.

The team says he was responsible for the communications efforts during both the construction and opening of The Ballpark in Arlington and Globe Life Field.

"Blake joins Rangers Hall of Fame broadcaster Eric Nadel as the only team employees to work all 52 of Texas’ postseason games. Overall, he has served in a communications role at 30 World Series and 25 MLB All-Star Games," the team said.

For a full list of events and tickets, visit texasrangers.com/halloffame.