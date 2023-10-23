‘I got the ball, which is crazy' says Keller ISD teacher hit by Heim's homer in ALCS Game 6

A Keller Independent School District teacher won't soon forget Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

Texas Rangers fan Amy Hall was sitting in the first row of the right field section at Minute Maid Park in Houston when Johan Heim hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning.

Hall ducked as Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker jumped up to try to catch the ball, but the ball hit Hall in the head.

"I got the ball, which is crazy," Hall told NBC 5. "So it hit my head, bounced off and hit the friend sitting next to me and then went to an Astros fan, and believe it or not they were kind enough to give me the ball which is super amazing given the atmosphere."

Hall's husband Scott Hall posted a photo of Amy holding the baseball and an ice pack to her head."Amy took one for the team" he posted.

Hall posted on Facebook that getting hit by a baseball is one of her biggest fears, but that she hit her fear "head on" literally.

Getting hit with a 96mph baseball is no joke…I took one for the team for sure, but I LOVE MY Texas Rangers, and watching them win Game 6 is a memory I’ll never forget! GREAT HOME RUN, Heim!! I felt the power! Amy Hall via Facebook

NBC 5's Pat Doney's son Hudson attends Liberty Elementary School and he can tell you Hall could be considered a super fan, her classroom at Liberty Elementary School is fully decorated in Rangers posters and memorabilia.