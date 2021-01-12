Hula Bowl Partners With Southwest Airlines for Upcoming 2021 Game

Hula Bowl, the postseason All-Star College Football Game established in 1946, has announced that Southwest Airlines is its official travel partner for the upcoming 2021 game.

The game, scheduled to take place at the Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Jan. 31, will bring in top college players from around the United States on Southwest Airlines.

"We could not ask for a better travel partner for the 2021 Hula Bowl than the great people of Southwest," Jennifer Logan, owner of the Hula Bowl, said. "Their exceptional customer service paired with the Southwest Promise ensures that our amazing players will receive a safe and enjoyable travel experience, which is especially crucial as we seek to keep everyone healthy during this pandemic."

The Dallas-based airline began serving the Hawaiian Islands in March 2018 and now serves the community through five airports in the state.

In March, Long Beach will become the carrier's fifth gateway in California to offer nonstop service to Hawaii. Other airports in California offering nonstop service to Hawaii through Southwest include Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego.

The Hula Bowl has partnered with local not for profit Hawaii Speed and Quickness to provide the community with a program called "The Koa Program".

The program is a way for the Hula Bowl team football players to enrich the community through Speed and Quickness Clinics and community giving initiatives, Hula Bowl officials said.

"We consider our hospitality a reflection and extension of the Aloha spirit," Kelly Knox, Southwest Airlines community outreach lead for Hawaii, said. "We work throughout the year to connect people to important moments in their lives, such as this year's Hula Bowl and associated festivities, and we are proud to serve communities across the state of Hawaii."

Hula Bowl will feature NCAA football players from multiple divisions as well as international players from Japan, Canada, Australia, and Polynesia to showcase their talents to National Football League and Canadian Football League scouts.

"To have Southwest Airlines as our official carrier and community partner in the Koa program is just another example of the carrier's commitment to Hawaii and its passion for our communities," Rich Miano, executive director of the Hula Bowl, said. "We are fortunate to partner with this premier airline."