Women Coaching on Boys' Basketball Staff in Dallas ISD for the First Time

When it comes to high school basketball in Dallas Independent School District this year you will see something a little different.

Two women have joined the boys’ basketball team coaching staff at South Oak Cliff and Skyline High School for the first time in DISD history.

Sydelle Toney at South Oak Cliff is no stranger to coaching basketball.

"I coached at Mountain View College for a few years,” South Oak Cliff Boys’ High School Basketball coach Toney said. “The women's team I was the head coach there. But, I've coached AAU basketball for like 20 years boys and girls."

With that experience, she has no problem coaching boys’ basketball at South Oak Cliff High School.

"People say you can't coach boys because you're not a man and they won't follow you,” Toney said. “They'll follow you if they know that you know what you're talking about. If you are teaching them and giving them true knowledge, they will and that's what happens."

That's the same mentality Skyline assistant boys’ basketball coach Trenice Hines brings to the court.

"The game of basketball, the rules are the same for boys and girls,” Skyline assistant high school boys’ basketball coach Hines said. “So why not females coaching men."

They are the first women to be a part of DISD's boys basketball coaching staff.

South Oak Cliff's head basketball coach James Mays admits the female coaches, who are both mothers, add a little something extra to the staff.

"She has that motherly touch,” Mays said. “She's really valuable to our staff because some things we as men miss as coaches dealing with young men and some times we miss things."

"Yes, I believe that I bring that maybe that softer side where they can come and confide in me," Hines said.

Coach Hines and Coach Toney didn't set out to break any barriers by becoming boys' basketball coaches.

But now in these positions, they want to help coach the boys to become winners on the court. They also want to lead young girls to be winners at achieving their dreams.

"I just want to be able to inspire other young women to go out and pursue coaching young men,” Hines said. “There is no reason women cannot coach young men at all."

"Honestly be better than me,” Toney said. “Don't even aspire to be me or be like me. Be better than me because there is no limit."

Coach Toney grew up in a small town in the Texas panhandle. She was a walk-on player for West Texas A&M.

Coach Hines graduated from Skyline High School. She was a three-year starter for the girls’ basketball team.