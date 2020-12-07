hs football

Unbeaten Teams Top Final Texas 6A, 5A Poll Headed Into Postseason

6A, 5A begin postseason play this week; 4A-1A moving into semifinal round

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules

Three undefeated teams are on top in the highest classifications of Texas Football magazine's final high school rankings for 2020, including local teams Denton Ryan and Ennis.

The final rankings list is published by Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and is distributed by The Associated Press.

Final Class 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 15 Prv rank
   1 Galena Park North Shore (10-0) Idle 1
   2 Duncanville (6-1) Idle 2
   3 Austin Westlake (8-0) Idle 3
   4 Allen (8-0) W: Denton Braswell, 59-35 4
   5 Lake Travis (6-0) Idle 5
   6 Katy Tompkins (8-0) Idle 6
   7 Cypress Bridgeland (10-0) Idle 7
   8 Cedar Hill (7-1) W: Waco Midway, 58-7 8
   9 Katy (8-1) W: Katy Mayde Creek, 48-12 9
   10 Cy-Fair (9-1) Idle 10
   11 DeSoto (7-1) W: Waco, 62-6 11
   12 Lewisville Marcus (9-0) W: Plano East, 66-21 12
   13 Denton Guyer (7-2) Idle 13
   14 Arlington Martin (8-1) Idle 14
   15 Spring (7-0) W: Aldine Nimitz, 38-7 15
   16 Pearland Dawson (9-0) Idle 16
   17 Spring Westfield (6-1) W: Aldine, 54-0 17
   18 Rockwall (9-1) W: North Mesquite, 63-14 18
   19 Southlake Carroll (7-1) W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 45-21 19
   20 Humble Atascocita (5-2) W: Beaumont West Brook, 47-46 (OT) 20
   21 Alvin Shadow Creek (4-3) Idle 21
   22 Tomball Memorial (9-0) Idle 23
   23 Euless Trinity (7-1) W: FW Paschal, 49-7 24
   24 Round Rock (7-2) W: Round Rock Westwood, 70-41 25
   25 SA Northside Brennan (8-1) Idle NR

Final Class 5A Division I

Rank School (Record) Week 15 Prv rank
   1 Denton Ryan (9-0) W: Frisco Lone Star, 35-21 1
   2 Dallas Highland Park (8-0) W: Wylie East, 51-0 2
   3 Lancaster (9-0) W: Dallas White, 55-3 3
   4 Cedar Park (8-0) W: Manor, 59-18 4
   5 Manvel (6-1) W: Rosenberg Terry, 38-20 5
   6 Lubbock Coronado (10-0) W: Amarillo Tascosa, 35-33 6
   7 CC Veterans Memorial (9-0) W: CC Ray, 62-0 7
   8 Longview (7-2) W: Tyler, 58-14 8
   9 Magnolia (9-1) W: New Caney, 35-14 NR
   10 Colleyville Heritage (6-0) W: Mansfield Legacy, 31-2 10

Final Class 5A Division II

Rank School (Record) Week 15 Prv rank
   1 Ennis (8-0) W: Greenville, 56-3 1
   2 Aledo (7-1) W: Burleson, 56-24 2
   3 Fort Bend Marshall (9-0) W: Houston Madison, 61-0 3
   4 Huntsville (9-0) W: Fulshear, 42-6 4
   5 Texarkana Texas (10-0) W: Whitehouse, 51-21 5
   6 Lubbock Cooper (8-1) W: Wichita Falls, 35-0 6
   7 Liberty Hill (8-0) Idle 7
   8 Lucas Lovejoy (10-0) W: Frisco Liberty, 31-17 8
   9 WF Rider (7-2) Idle 9
   10 Frisco (6-1) Idle 10

