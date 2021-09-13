Texas State High School Football Rankings for Week 3

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 3, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rnk

1 Austin Westlake (3-0) W: Mansfield Summit, 59-21 1

2 Katy (3-0) W: Dickinson, 28-21 2

3 Southlake Carroll (3-0) W: Prosper, 31-0 3

4 Humble Atascocita (3-0) W: Klein Oak, 43-21 5

5 Denton Guyer (3-0) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 37-6 7

6 Rockwall (3-0) W: Lake Travis, 59-35 11

7 Duncanville (1-1) Idle:, 8

8 Katy Tompkins (3-0) W: Klein Collins, 28-13 9

9 Rockwall-Heath (2-1) W: Red Oak, 62-21 10

10 Lake Travis (2-1) L: Rockwall, 59-35 6

11 Arlington Martin (2-1) W: Midland Legacy, 43-37 12

12 Spring Westfield (3-0) W: Galena Park North Shore, 27-21 18

13 Galena Park North Shore (2-1) L: Spring Westfield, 27-21 4

14 Spring (3-0) W: Tomball Memorial, 69-21 16

15 Allen (2-1) W: Cedar Hill, 35-16 14

16 San Antonio Brennan (3-0) W: San Antonio Harlan, 44-10 15

17 Euless Trinity (2-1) W: Colleyville Heritage, 30-27 13

18 Cibolo Steele (3-0) W: Killeen Ellison, 21-7 17

19 Cypress Bridgeland (3-0) W: The Woodlands, 39-35 19

20 DeSoto (2-1) W: North Crowley, 53-28 23

21 Clear Falls (3-0) W: Deer Park, 45-21 24

22 Round Rock (3-0) W: Cedar Park, 21-17 25

23 Midland Legacy (2-1) L: Arlington Martin, 43-37 21

24 Lewisville (3-0) W: Arlington Lamar, 42-17 NR

25 Cypress Park (3-0) W: Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated, 59-20 NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rnk

1 Denton Ryan (2-1) W: Frisco Reedy, 28-10 1

2 College Station (3-0) W: Magnolia, 38-10 2

3 Manvel (2-1) W: Houston Wisdom, forfeit 3

4 Highland Park (2-1) W: Coppell, 28-13 4

5 CC Veterans Memorial (3-0) W: Corpus Christi King, 52-0 6

6 Longview (2-1) W: Tyler Legacy, 46-20 7

7 Colleyville Heritage (2-1) L: Euless Trinity, 30-27 5

8 Frisco Lone Star (2-1) W: Frisco Heritage, 51-24 8

9 Amarillo Tascosa (2-1) W: Odessa Permian, 40-21 10

10 Katy Paetow (3-0) W: Richmond Foster, 30-14 NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rnk

1 Aledo (3-0) W: Fort Worth Arlington Heights, 64-0 1

2 Fort Bend Marshall (3-0) W: Galena Park, 48-21 2

3 Lucas Lovejoy (3-0) W: Princeton, 69-21 3

4 Huntsville (2-0) W: Kingwood, 21-6 4

5 A&M Consolidated (3-0) W: Converse Judson, 28-14 7

6 Ennis (3-0) W: Waxahachie, 22-21 (OT) 6

7 Denison (2-0) Idle 9

8 Lubbock-Cooper (2-1) L: Wolfforth Frenship, 14-13 5

9 Liberty Hill (2-1) W: Georgetown, 17-13 10

10 Boerne Champion (3-0) W: Laredo United South, 24-12 NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rnk

1 Argyle (3-0) W: Celina, 23-0 1

2 Corpus Christi Calallen (3-0) W: Los Fresnos, 27-7 2

3 Austin LBJ (3-0) W: Waco La Vega, 28-7 4

4 Midlothian Heritage (3-0) W: Decatur, 48-14 6

5 Tyler Chapel Hill (3-0) W: Hallsville, 35-16 7

6 Stephenville (3-0) W: Salado, 48-21 8

7 Waco La Vega (2-1) L: Austin LBJ, 28-7 3

8 El Campo (2-1) W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 49-35 9

9 Paris (2-1) W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 31-14 10

10 Springtown (3-0) W: Waco Connally, 30-29 NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rnk

1 Carthage (2-0) Idle 1

2 Gilmer (3-0) W: Atlanta, 48-6 2

3 Celina (2-1) L: Argyle, 23-0 3

4 West Orange-Stark (1-1) Idle 4

5 China Spring (3-0) W: Brownwood, 57-21 5

6 Bellville (3-0) W: Stafford, 48-26 6

7 Cuero (3-0) W: Yoakum, 28-12 7

8 Wimberley (2-1) W: Lampasas, 45-21 9

9 Van (3-0) W: Lindale, 35-31 NR

10 Sinton (2-1) L: Corpus Christi Miller, 34-30 8

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rnk

1 Tuscola Jim Ned (3-0) W: Eastland, 48-20 1

2 Brock (2-0) Idle 2

3 Tatum (3-0) W: Pitstburg, 46-21 3

4 Grandview (3-0) W: Godley, 37-14 4

5 Gladewater (1-1) W: Center, 15-14 5

6 Hallettsville (2-1) W: Ganado, 45-7 8

7 Vanderbilt Industrial (2-1) W: Van Vleck, 49-8 9

8 Yoakum (2-1) L: Cuero, 28-12 7

9 Mount Vernon (3-0) W: Paul Pewitt, 42-16 10

10 West (3-0) W: Orange Grove, 47-30 NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rnk

1 Franklin (3-0) W: Cameron Yoe, 41-21 1

2 Gunter (3-0) W: Whitesboro, 28-6 2

3 Newton (2-0) W: Kirbyville, 54-0 5

4 Childress (2-0) Idle 4

5 Holliday (3-0) W: Vernon, 36-7 6

6 Waskom (2-1) W: Shelbyville, 60-14 7

7 West Rusk (3-0) W: Mineola, 24-17 8

8 Canadian (2-1) L: Bushland, 49-42 (OT) 3

9 Abernathy (3-0) W: Sundown, 50-13 9

10 Poth (2-0) Idle 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rnk

1 Refugio (3-0) W: Edna, 55-38 1

2 Shiner (3-0) W: San Antonio Davenport, 28-14 2

3 Timpson (2-0) Idle 3

4 Crawford (3-0) W: Axtell, 57-0 4

5 Cisco (3-0) W: Breckenridge, 28-27 5

6 Mason (3-0) W: San Saba, 35-28 6

7 New Deal (3-0) W: Slaton, 37-0 7

8 Hawley (3-0) W: Merkel, 41-7 8

9 Beckville (3-0) W: Maud, 40-0 9

10 Forsan (3-0) W: Stanton, 45-7 NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rnk

1 Mart (3-0) W: Flatonia, 31-0 1

2 Windthorst (3-0) W: Clyde, 52-7 2

3 Muenster (3-0) W: Blue Ridge, 50-7 3

4 Albany (2-0) W: Hamlin, 50-0 4

5 Wellington (1-2) W: Amarillo River Road, 12-0 5

6 Stratford (3-0) W: Lakin (KS), 54-0 7

7 Tenaha (2-1) L: Bullard Brook Hill, 22-12 6

8 Falls City (2-1) W: Stockdale, 34-12 8

9 Vega (3-0) W: Panhandle, 59-36 9

10 Eldorado (2-0) W: Coahoma, 56-29 10

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rnk

1 May (3-0) W: Knox City, 65-16 1

2 Rankin (3-0) W: Borden County, 76-40 2

3 Sterling City (2-1) W: O'Donnell, 84-38 3

4 Westbrook (2-1) W: Loraine, 57-6 4

5 Jonesboro (3-0) W: Joshua Johnson County, 58-8 5

6 Abbott (3-0) W: Covington, 62-12 6

7 Springlake-Earth (2-1) W: Happy, 68-36 NR

8 Water Valley (3-0) W: Garden City, 54-8 NR

9 Happy (2-1) L: Springlake-Earth, 68-36 8

10 Leakey (1-1) W: San Antonio FEAST, 56-52 10

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rnk

1 Motley County (3-0) W: Spur, 66-20 1

2 Strawn (3-0) W: Bryson, 56-0 2

3 Richland Springs (1-1) W: Coolidge, 66-32 3

4 Calvert (0-0) Idle 4

5 Balmorhea (2-1) W: Nueces Canyon, 64-0 5

6 Follett (3-0) W: Claude, 60-12 6

7 Lamesa Klondike (3-0) W: Lenorah Grady, 62-16 7

8 Jayton (3-0) W: Wilson, 56-0 9

9 Anton (3-0) W: Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 59-14 10

10 Oakwood (2-0) W: Trinidad, 50-0 NR

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rnk

1 Austin Regents (3-0) W: Bellaire Episcopal, 35-0 1

2 Dallas Christian (3-0) W: Argyle Liberty Christian, 7-6 2

3 Dallas Parish Episcopal (2-1) W: Malakoff, 35-9 3

4 Houston Kinkaid (3-0) W: Houston St. Thomas, 48-41 5

5 Midland Christian (3-0) W: Boerne, 47-22 NR

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 3 Prev rnk

1 Waco Live Oak (3-0) W: Wylie Prep, 82-36 1

2 Austin Veritas (3-0) W: Austin Royals, 42-39 3

3 Texas School for the Deaf (2-0) W: San Antonio St. Gerard, 68-23 5

4 Bulverde Bracken Christian (2-0) W: Round Rock Christian, 67-13 NR

5 Marble Falls Faith (3-0) W: Fredericksburg Heritage, 74-50 NR

