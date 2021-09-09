Texas High School Football Scores: Sept. 9-11

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 9-11.

Thursday Scores

CLASS 6A(equals)

Austin Anderson 52, Round Rock Westwood 14

Austin High 38, Kyle Lehman 30

Cypress Park 59, Rosenberg Lamar 20

Del Rio 58, Laredo Martin 6

Denton Guyer 37, Mansfield Lake Ridge 6

Edinburg 48, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

EP Montwood 29, EP Burges 13

Fort Bend Clements 59, Pasadena 0

FW Paschal 30, Irving 24

Houston Memorial 31, Klein 17

Houston Westside 34, Fort Bend Austin 25

Irving Nimitz 51, Carrollton Creekview 21

Katy Mayde Creek 11, Aldine Nimitz 7

Katy Morton Ranch 24, Alief Hastings 0

Keller 34, Hurst Bell 0

Killeen 42, Waco 6

Klein Forest 56, Alief Elsik 0

McAllen Rowe 57, Brownsville Lopez 17

McKinney Boyd 30, Richardson Pearce 7

Mesquite 21, Grand Prairie 14

North Garland 57, Richardson Berkner 51

Odessa 52, Lubbock Coronado 35

SA Northside Marshall 23, SA Northside Stevens 20

SA Reagan 31, SA Northside Clark 10

Spring 69, Tomball Memorial 21

The Woodlands College Park 42, Cypress Lakes 0

CLASS 5A(equals)

Dallas Adams 31, Carrollton Smith 14

Denton Braswell 38, Garland Sachse 28

Fort Bend Hightower 41, Rosenberg Terry 0

Fort Bend Marshall 48, Galena Park 21

Fort Bend Willowridge 57, Houston Northside 0

Frisco Liberty 43, Prosper Rock Hill 36

Frisco Wakeland 56, Frisco Centennial 2

FW Carter-Riverside 34, FW Trimble Tech 12

FW Southwest 17, Dallas Pinkston 6

Humble Kingwood Park 42, Grand Oaks 14

Mission Memorial 59, Pharr Valley View 14

Montgomery 23, Beaumont United 19

Pflugerville 22, Leander Glenn 7

Roma 37, PSJA Southwest 14

SA Brackenridge 35, SA Jefferson 7

SA Wagner 41, Laredo Alexander 3

Texarkana Texas 34, Forney 13

Victoria East 60, CC Carroll 21

CLASS 4A(equals)

Canyon 16, Lubbock Estacado 13

Dallas Roosevelt 24, FW Eastern Hills 19

Little Cypress-Mauriceville 32, Jordan 6

Splendora 48, Houston Kashmere 6

CLASS 3A(equals)

Columbus 49, Altair Rice 14

Elysian Fields 41, Winona 0

Odem 35, Santa Gertrudis Academy 7

CLASS 2A(equals)

Evadale 42, Merryville, La. 30

Springlake-Earth 68, Happy 36

CLASS 1A(equals)

Avalon 62, Penelope 12

Follett 60, Claude 12

Jayton 56, Wilson 0

Loop 64, Lazbuddie 28

Oakwood 50, Trinidad 0

Richland Springs 66, Coolidge 32

Walnut Springs 46, Gholson 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS(equals)

Harlingen Marine Military 36, Monte Alto 0

SA Town East Christian 62, New Braunfels Baptist 20

OTHER(equals)

Austin Northeast 61, Austin LBJ 6

Jersey Village 31, Cypress Springs 23

Longview East Texas Christian 40, Aquilla 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Austin William Travis vs. SA Highlands, ccd.

Killeen Harker Heights vs. Round Rock McNeil, ppd.

