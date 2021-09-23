Texas High School Football Scores: Sept. 23-25

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 23-25

Thursday Scores

CLASS 6A

Amarillo Tascosa 47, Amarillo Palo Duro 6

Austin Anderson 38, Pflugerville 27

Baytown Sterling 14, Beaumont United 7

Cypress Ridge 24, Houston Spring Woods 12

Edinburg 34, Mission 14

Euless Trinity 48, Hurst Bell 0

Fort Bend Travis 68, Fort Bend Austin 0

Irving Nimitz 27, Richardson 0

Katy 45, Katy Seven Lakes 3

Killeen Harker Heights 49, Killeen Ellison 8

Laredo Alexander 24, Laredo Nixon 7

League City Clear Springs 64, Conroe 27

Longview 56, West Mesquite 28

McAllen 42, Brownsville Porter 28

Pasadena Dobie 55, Channelview 49

PSJA 42, Edinburg Economedes 7

SA Northside Clark 17, SA Churchill 0

SA Northside Holmes 41, SA Northside Jay 14

SA Northside Taft 42, San Antonio Harlan 35

Smithson Valley 41, New Braunfels 24

Spring Westfield 56, Aldine Davis 0

The Woodlands 62, Monterrey Tech, Mexico, Mexico 0

Weatherford 47, Haltom 16

Weslaco 42, Donna North 3

CLASS 5A

Angleton 48, Rosenberg Terry 13

Barbers Hill 41, Humble Kingwood Park 20

Carrollton Smith 41, Dallas Molina 28

Denton Ryan 27, Frisco Wakeland 3

EP Burges 28, EP Jefferson 22

EP Chapin 43, EP Austin 13

Fort Bend Hightower 16, Manvel 12

Frisco Liberty 41, Lake Dallas 24

FW Eastern Hills 31, FW Carter-Riverside 20

FW North Side 35, FW South Hills 0

Grapevine 42, Carrollton Creekview 26

Mansfield Timberview 56, Joshua 14

Marble Falls 42, Austin William Travis 8

Mission Memorial 27, Edcouch-Elsa 21

Montgomery 62, Conroe Oak Ridge 32

Pflugerville Connally 52, Bastrop Cedar Creek 28

SA Memorial 34, SA Highlands 30

Willis 35, Klein Collins 28

CLASS 4A

Andrews 14, Lubbock Estacado 7

WF Hirschi 43, Graham 9

CLASS 2A

McCamey 34, Anthony 2

CLASS 1A

Aspermont 45, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

Claude 54, Darrouzett 2

Follett 38, Paducah 29

Hedley 72, Lazbuddie 40

May 77, Blum 14

Miami 81, Silverton 31

Sterling City 58, Happy 8

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Grapevine Faith 42, SA Holy Cross 0

OTHER

Katy Tompkins 32, Katy Cinco Ranch 28

Friday Scores

Saturday Scores

