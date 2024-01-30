basketball

Texas high school basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 29

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Jan. 29.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKING - BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

  1. Plano East, 28-0; 2. Round Rock Stony Point, 27-1; 3. North Crowley, 25-3; 4. Humble Atascocita, 25-6; 5. Allen, 26-4; 6. SA Northside Brennan, 23-4; 7. Fort Bend Clements, 25-0; 8. Katy Seven Lakes, 29-2; 9. Alvin Shadow Creek, 25-2; 10. Beaumont United, 25-3; 11. Lewisville, 25-2; 12. Waxahachie, 17-9; 13. Duncanville, 13-9; 14. New Braunfels, 26-3; 15. Keller, 22-5; 16. Cypress Falls, 22-3; 17. Lake Travis, 25-4; 18. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 23-5; 19. Austin Westlake, 22-7; 20. Schertz Clemens, 22-7; 21. South Grand Prairie, 24-6; 22. Houston Bellaire, 22-6; 23. Killeen Harker Heights, 20-7; 24. The Woodlands College Park, 27-4; 25. Buda Johnson, 23-6.
Class 5A

  1. Lancaster, 19-5; 2. SA Veterans Memorial, 30-1; 3. Fort Bend Marshall, 26-2; 4. EP Chapin, 25-4; 5. Amarillo, 26-4; 6. Leander Rouse, 22-7; 7. Mansfield Summit, 21-7; 8. Frisco Lone Star, 24-3; 9. Dallas White, 20-5; 10. Lewisville The Colony, 23-4; 11. Mount Pleasant, 23-6; 12. Killeen Shoemaker, 24-6; 13. Boerne Champion, 24-4; 14. Argyle, 24-4; 15. SA Southwest, 25-3; 16. Killeen Ellison, 24-5; 17. Amarillo Palo Duro, 18-5; 18. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 26-3; 19. Mansfield Timberview, 23-7; 20. CC Veterans Memorial, 20-8; 21. Waco University, 23-5; 22. SA Wagner, 18-8; 23. Dallas Kimball, 16-11; 24. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 16-10; 25. Denton Ryan, 16-8.

Class 4A

  1. FW Eastern Hills, 22-4; 2. Dallas Faith Family, 14-10; 3. Canyon Randall, 24-3; 4. Dallas Carter, 23-4; 5. Houston Washington, 18-3; 6. Silsbee, 19-9; 7. Alvin Iowa Colony, 16-14; 8. Kennedale, 23-3; 9. Krum, 26-3; 10. Lubbock Estacado, 17-7; 11. Bishop, 21-9; 12. Stafford, 25-5; 13. Houston Mickey Leland, 15-5; 14. Canyon West Plains, 17-8; 15. Canyon, 15-8; 16. Boerne, 24-5; 17. Tyler Chapel Hill, 20-4; 18. Huffman Hargrave, 19-7; 19. Hamshire-Fannett, 22-7; 20. Anna, 13-12; 21. La Vernia, 27-0; 22. Sinton, 14-14; 23. Dallas Lincoln, 12-14; 24. Dallas Pinkston, 15-13; 25. WF Hirschi, 11-10.

Class 3A

  1. Hitchcock, 23-3; 2. Dallas Madison, 15-10; 3. Shallowater, 22-2; 4. SA Cole, 22-9; 5. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 27-1; 6. Hooks, 23-1; 7. Kountze, 26-4; 8. Ponder, 24-6; 9. Brock, 22-8; 10. Holliday, 24-2; 11. Poth, 15-4; 12. Tatum, 19-8; 13. Orangefield, 26-4; 14. Westwood, 19-6; 15. Paradise, 19-10; 16. Franklin, 11-4; 17. Mexia, 19-11; 18. Arlington Trinity Leadership, 15-15; 19. Childress, 20-7; 20. WF City View, 14-9; 21. Lorena, 18-9; 22. SA Great Hearts Northern Oaks, 16-11; 23. Marion, 18-7; 24. Falfurrias, 25-3; 25. San Diego, 23-6.

Class 2A

  1. Lipan, 24-4; 2. Martins Mill, 23-4; 3. Beckville, 17-6; 4. Big Lake Reagan County, 21-6; 5. New Home, 22-5; 6. Thorndale, 25-3; 7. Hawkins, 25-1; 8. Mumford, 22-10; 9. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 20-6; 10. La Rue La Poynor, 18-9; 11. Floydada, 19-7; 12. Honey Grove, 22-4; 13. Nocona, 18-10; 14. Poolville, 23-5; 15. Shelbyville, 19-6; 16. Timpson, 7-5; 17. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 19-9; 18. Grapeland, 19-10; 19. Evadale, 18-12; 20. Hale Center, 16-6; 21. Farwell, 18-9; 22. Marlin, 12-4; 23. Tolar, 12-12; 24. Wellington, 17-6; 25. SA Lee Academy, 22-2.

Class 1A

  1. Graford, 24-4; 2. Jayton, 26-3; 3. Benjamin, 12-0; 4. Texline, 23-4; 5. Perrin-Whitt, 27-4; 6. Gordon, 13-4; 7. Brookeland, 20-7; 8. Dodd City, 21-7; 9. Nazareth, 12-11; 10. Huckabay, 18-11; 11. Slidell, 21-7; 12. Richards, 17-6; 13. Fayetteville, 22-4; 14. Wildorado, 25-3; 15. Eula, 22-3; 16. Knox City, 22-2; 17. Laneville, 18-12; 18. San Perlita, 11-8; 19. Rocksprings, 19-3; 20. Mertzon Irion County, 17-7; 21. Lasara, 18-11; 22. Electra, 23-4; 23. Imperial Buena Vista, 20-5; 24. Whitharral, 18-4; 25. Penelope, 22-2.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKING - BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

  1. SA Antonian, 23-6; 2. Houston St. John’s, 22-6; 3. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 23-8; 4. Houston Christian, 26-5; 5. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 22-9; 6. Dallas St. Mark’s, 22-8; 7. Plano John Paul II, 21-9; 8. Addison Greenhill, 25-3; 9. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 15-12; 10. Addison Trinity Christian, 19-11.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

  1. Austin St. Michael’s, 28-1; 2. Midland Christian, 26-5; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 21-7; 4. Grapevine Faith Christian, 23-9; 5. The Woodlands Christian, 19-7; 6. SA Christian, 26-6; 7. The Woodlands John Cooper, 16-12; 8. FW Christian, 19-12; 9. FW Southwest Christian, 20-10; 10. Austin St. Andrew’s Episcopal, 16-8.

TAPPS 4A

  1. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 18-8; 2. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 25-5; 3. Colleyville Covenant, 19-5; 4. Carrollton Prince of Peace, 19-10; 5. Arlington Grace, 20-9; 6. McKinney Christian, 19-9; 7. Boerne Geneva, 20-6; 8. Austin Hill Country, 21-3; 9. Austin Brentwood Christian, 17-10; 10. The Woodlands Legacy, 14-2.

TAPPS 3A

  1. Houston St. Francis Episcopal, 19-10; 2. Houston Westbury Christian, 15-14; 3. Lubbock Christian, 18-6; 4. Marble Falls Faith, 21-8; 5. Tyler Bishop Gorman, 24-4; 6. New Braunfels Christian, 18-8; 7. Waco Live Oak Classical, 24-5; 8. Bryan Brazos Christian, 15-3; 9. Houston Lutheran North, 11-9; 10. Waco Bishop Reicher, 21-6.

TAPPS 2A

  1. FW Bethesda Christian, 26-7; 2. Dallas First Baptist, 18-9; 3. Crowley Nazarene Christian, 18-6; 4. Amarillo Ascension, 18-0; 5. Galveston O’Connell, 19-9; 6. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal, 23-2; 7. FW Christian Life, 14-6; 8. Bulverde Bracken Christian, 24-6; 9. Wylie Preparatory, 11-4; 10. Garland Christian, 11-4.

TAPPS 1A

  1. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 11-6; 2. Alamo Macedonian, 26-2; 3. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian, 13-6; 4. SA Cornerstone, 14-3; 5. Spring Founders Christian, 17-11; 6. Edinburg Harvest, 19-8; 7. Kingwood Covenant, 15-5; 8. Longview St. Mary’s Catholic, 6-3; 9. Amarillo Holy Cross, 18-3; 10. Lake Jackson Brazosport Christian, 18-3.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKING - GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

  1. DeSoto, 19-5; 2. Lewisville Hebron, 28-2; 3. Fort Bend Austin, 28-1; 4. SA Northside Clark, 26-2; 5. Duncanville, 25-4; 6. Humble Summer Creek, 27-3; 7. SA Northside Brennan, 24-3; 8. South Grand Prairie, 21-3; 9. Cypress Springs, 22-2; 10. Cibolo Steele, 24-8; 11. Pearland, 28-4; 12. Austin Westlake, 23-4; 13. Fort Bend Hightower, 24-3; 14. Denton Braswell, 26-3; 15. Converse Judson, 25-6; 16. Crowley, 23-6; 17. Southlake Carroll, 25-5; 18. Edinburg, 31-2; 19. Sheldon King, 23-5; 20. Langham Creek, 26-4; 21. Wolfforth Frenship, 28-3; 22. FW Boswell, 28-5; 23. Garland Sachse, 19-8; 24. Hurst Bell, 28-2; 25. Katy Seven Lakes, 24-8.

Class 5A

  1. Mansfield Timberview, 32-1; 2. Frisco Liberty, 24-7; 3. Amarillo, 30-4; 4. SA Wagner, 21-5; 5. Richmond Randle, 22-8; 6. Lubbock Monterey, 27-5; 7. Leander Glenn, 28-2; 8. Denton Ryan, 25-7; 9. Argyle, 28-4; 10. Liberty Hill, 31-1; 11. McKinney North, 23-10; 12. White Settlement Brewer, 26-4; 13. Lamar Fulshear, 22-6; 14. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 22-7; 15. Georgetown, 24-5; 16. Kerrville Tivy, 21-5; 17. Comal Pieper, 24-6; 18. Killeen Chaparral, 22-6; 19. SA McCollum, 26-2; 20. Dallas White, 26-3; 21. Manvel, 26-6; 22. SA Harlandale, 26-6; 23. Princeton, 21-9; 24. Amarillo Tascosa, 22-5; 25. Frisco Memorial, 21-11.

Class 4A

  1. Glen Rose, 28-3; 2. Waco La Vega, 25-8; 3. Levelland, 29-2; 4. Sunnyvale, 28-2; 5. Seminole, 26-4; 6. Fredericksburg, 25-4; 7. Decatur, 25-5; 8. Canyon Randall, 20-7; 9. Canyon, 21-6; 10. Boerne, 27-5; 11. Dallas Lincoln, 22-3; 12. Krum, 24-6; 13. Brownsboro, 24-5; 14. Hardin-Jefferson, 21-10; 15. Silsbee, 24-3; 16. Canton, 24-5; 17. Cuero, 29-3; 18. Navasota, 27-3; 19. Waco Connally, 24-10; 20. Godley, 22-8; 21. Burnet, 25-7; 22. Bridgeport, 21-10; 23. Jacksonville, 24-8; 24. EP Riverside, 27-1; 25. Madisonville, 23-5.

Class 3A

  1. Fairfield, 27-2; 2. Tuscola Jim Ned, 28-2; 3. Emory Rains, 28-2; 4. Winnsboro, 27-6; 5. Hitchcock, 21-4; 6. Lorena, 26-5; 7. Idalou, 25-6; 8. Franklin, 28-6; 9. Tatum, 24-1; 10. Wall, 20-7; 11. Brock, 21-9; 12. Comanche, 25-3; 13. West, 26-2; 14. Jourdanton, 26-5; 15. Hooks, 24-6; 16. Lytle, 23-7; 17. SA Cole, 27-7; 18. Lufkin Pineywoods, 24-4; 19. Ponder, 27-7; 20. Hallettsville, 25-4; 21. Eastland, 23-5; 22. Rice, 18-4; 23. Malakoff, 26-3; 24. Paradise, 22-8; 25. Canadian, 22-9.

Class 2A

  1. Lipan, 26-3; 2. Tenaha, 28-5; 3. Farwell, 26-3; 4. Martins Mill, 26-4; 5. Panhandle, 23-6; 6. Nocona, 26-3; 7. New Home, 21-7; 8. Clarendon, 24-1; 9. Goldthwaite, 26-3; 10. Shiner, 21-2; 11. Christoval, 24-7; 12. Bremond, 24-0; 13. Ozona, 27-5; 14. Cisco, 24-4; 15. Flatonia, 27-4; 16. Douglass, 20-5; 17. Wellington, 21-6; 18. Muenster, 23-6; 19. Lovelady, 19-7; 20. Jewett Leon, 24-4; 21. San Saba, 18-5; 22. Frost, 23-5; 23. Falls City, 21-5; 24. Windthorst, 19-5; 25. Johnson City, 25-5.

Class 1A

  1. Turkey Valley, 26-2; 2. Newcastle, 25-1; 3. Rocksprings, 27-4; 4. Eula, 26-4; 5. Nazareth, 18-10; 6. Whiteface, 25-4; 7. Richland Springs, 26-6; 8. Gordon, 22-8; 9. Throckmorton, 23-3; 10. Whitharral, 24-4; 11. Gorman, 25-5; 12. Menard, 22-4; 13. Gail Borden County, 23-4; 14. McLean, 21-3; 15. Tilden McMullen County, 23-5; 16. Graford, 24-6; 17. Neches, 20-7; 18. Dodd City, 21-8; 19. Jayton, 20-10; 20. Huckabay, 22-9; 21. Texline, 23-6; 22. Eden, 19-6; 23. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 20-9; 24. Mertzon Irion County, 19-8; 25. Robert Lee, 22-8.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKING - GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

  1. SA Antonian, 27-7; 2. Dallas Ursuline, 17-8; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 20-12; 4. Houston Kinkaid, 25-2; 5. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 23-5; 6. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 23-5; 7. Addison Greenhill, 18-7; 8. Plano John Paul II, 16-15; 9. Houston The Village, 21-10; 10. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 23-6.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

  1. SA St. Mary’s Hall, 27-3; 2. Grapevine Faith Christian, 26-2; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 21-9; 4. Argyle Liberty Christian, 16-15; 5. Brownsville St. Joseph, 20-8; 6. FW Southwest Christian, 15-7; 7. SA Christian, 19-6; 8. Austin St. Dominic Savio, 18-8; 9. FW All Saints, 13-11; 10. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 18-11.

TAPPS 4A

  1. Boerne Geneva, 23-3; 2. FW Lake Country Christian, 24-3; 3. League City Bay Area Christian, 17-5; 4. CC Incarnate Word, 19-6; 5. Arlington Grace Prep, 21-7; 6. Dallas Christian, 11-5; 7. Bullard Brook Hill, 21-8; 8. Midland Classical, 15-11; 9. Houston Cypress Christian, 16-6; 10. Willow Park Trinity Christian, 14-11.

TAPPS 3A

  1. Lubbock Christian, 23-8; 2. Rosehill Christian, 26-3; 3. Bryan Brazos Christian, 21-8; 4. Amarillo San Jacinto, 20-6; 5. McKinney Cornerstone, 12-1; 6. SA Lutheran, 16-15; 7. Waco Live Oak, 15-9; 8. Kennedale Fellowship, 17-7; 9. Dallas Yavneh, 11-6; 10. Houston Lutheran North, 6-12.

TAPPS 2A

  1. Dallas First Baptist, 22-3; 2. Lubbock Southcrest, 18-5; 3. Bryan St. Joseph, 16-3; 4. Red Oak Ovilla, 15-5; 5. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 11-7; 6. Conroe Covenant, 14-11; 7. Shiner St. Paul, 13-6; 8. Austin Waldorf, 14-6; 9. Bryan Allen, 8-8; 10. FW Mercy Cultural Prep, 12-4.

TAPPS 1A

  1. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 32-1; 2. Prosper Prestonwood North, 20-11; 3. Sherman Texoma Christian, 16-7; 4. Longview Christian Heritage, 14-6; 5. Amarillo Accelerate, 11-8; 6, San Angelo Cornerstone, 6-9; 7. Fredericksburg Heritage, 8-4; 8. Cypress Covenant, 7-4; 9. Amarillo Holy Cross, 13-7; 10. Weatherford Victory Baptist, 11-13.
