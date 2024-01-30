Texas high school basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 29

Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Jan. 29.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKING - BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

Plano East, 28-0; 2. Round Rock Stony Point, 27-1; 3. North Crowley, 25-3; 4. Humble Atascocita, 25-6; 5. Allen, 26-4; 6. SA Northside Brennan, 23-4; 7. Fort Bend Clements, 25-0; 8. Katy Seven Lakes, 29-2; 9. Alvin Shadow Creek, 25-2; 10. Beaumont United, 25-3; 11. Lewisville, 25-2; 12. Waxahachie, 17-9; 13. Duncanville, 13-9; 14. New Braunfels, 26-3; 15. Keller, 22-5; 16. Cypress Falls, 22-3; 17. Lake Travis, 25-4; 18. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 23-5; 19. Austin Westlake, 22-7; 20. Schertz Clemens, 22-7; 21. South Grand Prairie, 24-6; 22. Houston Bellaire, 22-6; 23. Killeen Harker Heights, 20-7; 24. The Woodlands College Park, 27-4; 25. Buda Johnson, 23-6.

Class 5A

Lancaster, 19-5; 2. SA Veterans Memorial, 30-1; 3. Fort Bend Marshall, 26-2; 4. EP Chapin, 25-4; 5. Amarillo, 26-4; 6. Leander Rouse, 22-7; 7. Mansfield Summit, 21-7; 8. Frisco Lone Star, 24-3; 9. Dallas White, 20-5; 10. Lewisville The Colony, 23-4; 11. Mount Pleasant, 23-6; 12. Killeen Shoemaker, 24-6; 13. Boerne Champion, 24-4; 14. Argyle, 24-4; 15. SA Southwest, 25-3; 16. Killeen Ellison, 24-5; 17. Amarillo Palo Duro, 18-5; 18. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 26-3; 19. Mansfield Timberview, 23-7; 20. CC Veterans Memorial, 20-8; 21. Waco University, 23-5; 22. SA Wagner, 18-8; 23. Dallas Kimball, 16-11; 24. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 16-10; 25. Denton Ryan, 16-8.

Class 4A

FW Eastern Hills, 22-4; 2. Dallas Faith Family, 14-10; 3. Canyon Randall, 24-3; 4. Dallas Carter, 23-4; 5. Houston Washington, 18-3; 6. Silsbee, 19-9; 7. Alvin Iowa Colony, 16-14; 8. Kennedale, 23-3; 9. Krum, 26-3; 10. Lubbock Estacado, 17-7; 11. Bishop, 21-9; 12. Stafford, 25-5; 13. Houston Mickey Leland, 15-5; 14. Canyon West Plains, 17-8; 15. Canyon, 15-8; 16. Boerne, 24-5; 17. Tyler Chapel Hill, 20-4; 18. Huffman Hargrave, 19-7; 19. Hamshire-Fannett, 22-7; 20. Anna, 13-12; 21. La Vernia, 27-0; 22. Sinton, 14-14; 23. Dallas Lincoln, 12-14; 24. Dallas Pinkston, 15-13; 25. WF Hirschi, 11-10.

Class 3A

Hitchcock, 23-3; 2. Dallas Madison, 15-10; 3. Shallowater, 22-2; 4. SA Cole, 22-9; 5. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 27-1; 6. Hooks, 23-1; 7. Kountze, 26-4; 8. Ponder, 24-6; 9. Brock, 22-8; 10. Holliday, 24-2; 11. Poth, 15-4; 12. Tatum, 19-8; 13. Orangefield, 26-4; 14. Westwood, 19-6; 15. Paradise, 19-10; 16. Franklin, 11-4; 17. Mexia, 19-11; 18. Arlington Trinity Leadership, 15-15; 19. Childress, 20-7; 20. WF City View, 14-9; 21. Lorena, 18-9; 22. SA Great Hearts Northern Oaks, 16-11; 23. Marion, 18-7; 24. Falfurrias, 25-3; 25. San Diego, 23-6.

Class 2A

Lipan, 24-4; 2. Martins Mill, 23-4; 3. Beckville, 17-6; 4. Big Lake Reagan County, 21-6; 5. New Home, 22-5; 6. Thorndale, 25-3; 7. Hawkins, 25-1; 8. Mumford, 22-10; 9. Sulphur Springs North Hopkins, 20-6; 10. La Rue La Poynor, 18-9; 11. Floydada, 19-7; 12. Honey Grove, 22-4; 13. Nocona, 18-10; 14. Poolville, 23-5; 15. Shelbyville, 19-6; 16. Timpson, 7-5; 17. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 19-9; 18. Grapeland, 19-10; 19. Evadale, 18-12; 20. Hale Center, 16-6; 21. Farwell, 18-9; 22. Marlin, 12-4; 23. Tolar, 12-12; 24. Wellington, 17-6; 25. SA Lee Academy, 22-2.

Class 1A

Graford, 24-4; 2. Jayton, 26-3; 3. Benjamin, 12-0; 4. Texline, 23-4; 5. Perrin-Whitt, 27-4; 6. Gordon, 13-4; 7. Brookeland, 20-7; 8. Dodd City, 21-7; 9. Nazareth, 12-11; 10. Huckabay, 18-11; 11. Slidell, 21-7; 12. Richards, 17-6; 13. Fayetteville, 22-4; 14. Wildorado, 25-3; 15. Eula, 22-3; 16. Knox City, 22-2; 17. Laneville, 18-12; 18. San Perlita, 11-8; 19. Rocksprings, 19-3; 20. Mertzon Irion County, 17-7; 21. Lasara, 18-11; 22. Electra, 23-4; 23. Imperial Buena Vista, 20-5; 24. Whitharral, 18-4; 25. Penelope, 22-2.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKING - BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

SA Antonian, 23-6; 2. Houston St. John’s, 22-6; 3. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 23-8; 4. Houston Christian, 26-5; 5. Dallas Parish Episcopal, 22-9; 6. Dallas St. Mark’s, 22-8; 7. Plano John Paul II, 21-9; 8. Addison Greenhill, 25-3; 9. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 15-12; 10. Addison Trinity Christian, 19-11.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

Austin St. Michael’s, 28-1; 2. Midland Christian, 26-5; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 21-7; 4. Grapevine Faith Christian, 23-9; 5. The Woodlands Christian, 19-7; 6. SA Christian, 26-6; 7. The Woodlands John Cooper, 16-12; 8. FW Christian, 19-12; 9. FW Southwest Christian, 20-10; 10. Austin St. Andrew’s Episcopal, 16-8.

TAPPS 4A

Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 18-8; 2. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 25-5; 3. Colleyville Covenant, 19-5; 4. Carrollton Prince of Peace, 19-10; 5. Arlington Grace, 20-9; 6. McKinney Christian, 19-9; 7. Boerne Geneva, 20-6; 8. Austin Hill Country, 21-3; 9. Austin Brentwood Christian, 17-10; 10. The Woodlands Legacy, 14-2.

TAPPS 3A

Houston St. Francis Episcopal, 19-10; 2. Houston Westbury Christian, 15-14; 3. Lubbock Christian, 18-6; 4. Marble Falls Faith, 21-8; 5. Tyler Bishop Gorman, 24-4; 6. New Braunfels Christian, 18-8; 7. Waco Live Oak Classical, 24-5; 8. Bryan Brazos Christian, 15-3; 9. Houston Lutheran North, 11-9; 10. Waco Bishop Reicher, 21-6.

TAPPS 2A

FW Bethesda Christian, 26-7; 2. Dallas First Baptist, 18-9; 3. Crowley Nazarene Christian, 18-6; 4. Amarillo Ascension, 18-0; 5. Galveston O’Connell, 19-9; 6. Lubbock All Saints Episcopal, 23-2; 7. FW Christian Life, 14-6; 8. Bulverde Bracken Christian, 24-6; 9. Wylie Preparatory, 11-4; 10. Garland Christian, 11-4.

TAPPS 1A

DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 11-6; 2. Alamo Macedonian, 26-2; 3. North Prosper Prestonwood Christian, 13-6; 4. SA Cornerstone, 14-3; 5. Spring Founders Christian, 17-11; 6. Edinburg Harvest, 19-8; 7. Kingwood Covenant, 15-5; 8. Longview St. Mary’s Catholic, 6-3; 9. Amarillo Holy Cross, 18-3; 10. Lake Jackson Brazosport Christian, 18-3.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKING - GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

DeSoto, 19-5; 2. Lewisville Hebron, 28-2; 3. Fort Bend Austin, 28-1; 4. SA Northside Clark, 26-2; 5. Duncanville, 25-4; 6. Humble Summer Creek, 27-3; 7. SA Northside Brennan, 24-3; 8. South Grand Prairie, 21-3; 9. Cypress Springs, 22-2; 10. Cibolo Steele, 24-8; 11. Pearland, 28-4; 12. Austin Westlake, 23-4; 13. Fort Bend Hightower, 24-3; 14. Denton Braswell, 26-3; 15. Converse Judson, 25-6; 16. Crowley, 23-6; 17. Southlake Carroll, 25-5; 18. Edinburg, 31-2; 19. Sheldon King, 23-5; 20. Langham Creek, 26-4; 21. Wolfforth Frenship, 28-3; 22. FW Boswell, 28-5; 23. Garland Sachse, 19-8; 24. Hurst Bell, 28-2; 25. Katy Seven Lakes, 24-8.

Class 5A

Mansfield Timberview, 32-1; 2. Frisco Liberty, 24-7; 3. Amarillo, 30-4; 4. SA Wagner, 21-5; 5. Richmond Randle, 22-8; 6. Lubbock Monterey, 27-5; 7. Leander Glenn, 28-2; 8. Denton Ryan, 25-7; 9. Argyle, 28-4; 10. Liberty Hill, 31-1; 11. McKinney North, 23-10; 12. White Settlement Brewer, 26-4; 13. Lamar Fulshear, 22-6; 14. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 22-7; 15. Georgetown, 24-5; 16. Kerrville Tivy, 21-5; 17. Comal Pieper, 24-6; 18. Killeen Chaparral, 22-6; 19. SA McCollum, 26-2; 20. Dallas White, 26-3; 21. Manvel, 26-6; 22. SA Harlandale, 26-6; 23. Princeton, 21-9; 24. Amarillo Tascosa, 22-5; 25. Frisco Memorial, 21-11.

Class 4A

Glen Rose, 28-3; 2. Waco La Vega, 25-8; 3. Levelland, 29-2; 4. Sunnyvale, 28-2; 5. Seminole, 26-4; 6. Fredericksburg, 25-4; 7. Decatur, 25-5; 8. Canyon Randall, 20-7; 9. Canyon, 21-6; 10. Boerne, 27-5; 11. Dallas Lincoln, 22-3; 12. Krum, 24-6; 13. Brownsboro, 24-5; 14. Hardin-Jefferson, 21-10; 15. Silsbee, 24-3; 16. Canton, 24-5; 17. Cuero, 29-3; 18. Navasota, 27-3; 19. Waco Connally, 24-10; 20. Godley, 22-8; 21. Burnet, 25-7; 22. Bridgeport, 21-10; 23. Jacksonville, 24-8; 24. EP Riverside, 27-1; 25. Madisonville, 23-5.

Class 3A

Fairfield, 27-2; 2. Tuscola Jim Ned, 28-2; 3. Emory Rains, 28-2; 4. Winnsboro, 27-6; 5. Hitchcock, 21-4; 6. Lorena, 26-5; 7. Idalou, 25-6; 8. Franklin, 28-6; 9. Tatum, 24-1; 10. Wall, 20-7; 11. Brock, 21-9; 12. Comanche, 25-3; 13. West, 26-2; 14. Jourdanton, 26-5; 15. Hooks, 24-6; 16. Lytle, 23-7; 17. SA Cole, 27-7; 18. Lufkin Pineywoods, 24-4; 19. Ponder, 27-7; 20. Hallettsville, 25-4; 21. Eastland, 23-5; 22. Rice, 18-4; 23. Malakoff, 26-3; 24. Paradise, 22-8; 25. Canadian, 22-9.

Class 2A

Lipan, 26-3; 2. Tenaha, 28-5; 3. Farwell, 26-3; 4. Martins Mill, 26-4; 5. Panhandle, 23-6; 6. Nocona, 26-3; 7. New Home, 21-7; 8. Clarendon, 24-1; 9. Goldthwaite, 26-3; 10. Shiner, 21-2; 11. Christoval, 24-7; 12. Bremond, 24-0; 13. Ozona, 27-5; 14. Cisco, 24-4; 15. Flatonia, 27-4; 16. Douglass, 20-5; 17. Wellington, 21-6; 18. Muenster, 23-6; 19. Lovelady, 19-7; 20. Jewett Leon, 24-4; 21. San Saba, 18-5; 22. Frost, 23-5; 23. Falls City, 21-5; 24. Windthorst, 19-5; 25. Johnson City, 25-5.

Class 1A

Turkey Valley, 26-2; 2. Newcastle, 25-1; 3. Rocksprings, 27-4; 4. Eula, 26-4; 5. Nazareth, 18-10; 6. Whiteface, 25-4; 7. Richland Springs, 26-6; 8. Gordon, 22-8; 9. Throckmorton, 23-3; 10. Whitharral, 24-4; 11. Gorman, 25-5; 12. Menard, 22-4; 13. Gail Borden County, 23-4; 14. McLean, 21-3; 15. Tilden McMullen County, 23-5; 16. Graford, 24-6; 17. Neches, 20-7; 18. Dodd City, 21-8; 19. Jayton, 20-10; 20. Huckabay, 22-9; 21. Texline, 23-6; 22. Eden, 19-6; 23. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 20-9; 24. Mertzon Irion County, 19-8; 25. Robert Lee, 22-8.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKING - GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

SA Antonian, 27-7; 2. Dallas Ursuline, 17-8; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 20-12; 4. Houston Kinkaid, 25-2; 5. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 23-5; 6. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 23-5; 7. Addison Greenhill, 18-7; 8. Plano John Paul II, 16-15; 9. Houston The Village, 21-10; 10. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 23-6.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

SA St. Mary’s Hall, 27-3; 2. Grapevine Faith Christian, 26-2; 3. Houston Second Baptist, 21-9; 4. Argyle Liberty Christian, 16-15; 5. Brownsville St. Joseph, 20-8; 6. FW Southwest Christian, 15-7; 7. SA Christian, 19-6; 8. Austin St. Dominic Savio, 18-8; 9. FW All Saints, 13-11; 10. Flower Mound Coram Deo, 18-11.

TAPPS 4A

Boerne Geneva, 23-3; 2. FW Lake Country Christian, 24-3; 3. League City Bay Area Christian, 17-5; 4. CC Incarnate Word, 19-6; 5. Arlington Grace Prep, 21-7; 6. Dallas Christian, 11-5; 7. Bullard Brook Hill, 21-8; 8. Midland Classical, 15-11; 9. Houston Cypress Christian, 16-6; 10. Willow Park Trinity Christian, 14-11.

TAPPS 3A

Lubbock Christian, 23-8; 2. Rosehill Christian, 26-3; 3. Bryan Brazos Christian, 21-8; 4. Amarillo San Jacinto, 20-6; 5. McKinney Cornerstone, 12-1; 6. SA Lutheran, 16-15; 7. Waco Live Oak, 15-9; 8. Kennedale Fellowship, 17-7; 9. Dallas Yavneh, 11-6; 10. Houston Lutheran North, 6-12.

TAPPS 2A

Dallas First Baptist, 22-3; 2. Lubbock Southcrest, 18-5; 3. Bryan St. Joseph, 16-3; 4. Red Oak Ovilla, 15-5; 5. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 11-7; 6. Conroe Covenant, 14-11; 7. Shiner St. Paul, 13-6; 8. Austin Waldorf, 14-6; 9. Bryan Allen, 8-8; 10. FW Mercy Cultural Prep, 12-4.

TAPPS 1A