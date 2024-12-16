Texas basketball coaches rank boys', girls' high school teams, Dec. 16

Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Dec. 16:

BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

SA Northside Brennan, 12-2; 2. Allen, 13-1; 3. Alvin Shadow Creek, 13-1; 4. Duncanville, 5-4; 5. Round Rock Stony Point, 15-2; 6. North Crowley, 15-2; 7. Denton Guyer, 13-4; 8. Lancaster, 11-4; 9. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 15-1; 10. Katy Jordan, 15-1; 11. Plano East, 13-1; 12. Cibolo Steele, 15-1; 13. Katy Seven Lakes, 14-4; 14. Little Elm, 12-4; 15. DeSoto, 11-3; 16. Lewisville Marcus, 12-3; 17. Prosper, 16-2; 18. Round Rock Westwood, 18-0; 19. Waxahachie, 7-4; 20. Humble Atascocita, 10-3; 21. Conroe Grand Oaks, 14-5; 22. Fort Bend Ridge Point, 12-4; 23. Laredo Alexander, 17-4; 24. Houston Bellaire, 8-6; 25. South Grand Prairie, 7-9.

Class 5A

Fort Bend Marshall, 19-2; 2. Mansfield Summit, 12-4; 3. CC Veterans Memorial, 16-0; 4. Beaumont West Brook, 14-1; 5. Killeen Ellison, 12-4; 6. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 12-4; 7. Beaumont United, 9-4; 8. SA Wagner, 12-4; 9. Alvin Iowa Colony, 12-7; 10. Lewisville The Colony, 9-7; 11. Dallas Highland Park, 9-3; 12. EP Chapin, 14-1; 13. Friendswood, 14-2; 14. SA Jay, 18-2; 15. NRH Birdville, 15-1; 16. Frisco Heritage, 13-3; 17. Frisco Memorial, 10-4; 18. Mansfield Timberview, 12-4; 19. Dallas White, 11-4; 20. Amarillo, 16-5; 21. Red Oak, 9-6; 22. Lufkin, 16-2; 23. Belton, 13-3; 24. SA Alamo Heights, 16-3; 25. Edinburg Vela, 19-4.

Class 4A

Dallas Kimball, 8-4; 2. Canyon Randall, 11-5; 3. Dallas Carter, 12-4; 4. Houston Washington, 8-1; 5. Houston Wheatley, 9-2; 6. La Marque, 18-0; 7. Lubbock Estacado, 10-4; 8. Houston Yates, 8-3; 9. Stafford, 14-0; 10. Tyler Chapel Hill, 12-3; 11. Decatur, 10-2; 12. Somerset, 11-11; 13. Silsbee, 6-9; 14. Celina, 9-8; 15. Kennedale, 11-5; 16. Frisco Panther Creek, 9-7; 17. Burkburnett, 10-4; 18. Comal Davenport, 15-0; 19. Huffman Hargrave, 14-1; 20. FW Eastern Hills, 5-5; 21. Waco La Vega; 22. Glen Rose, 8-2; 23. Brock, 10-4; 24. Dallas Roosevelt, 7-9; 25. Hidalgo, 13-3.

Class 3A

Kountze, 14-2; 2. Tatum, 8-1; 3. Hitchcock, 9-6; 4. Palestine Westwood, 9-2; 5. CC London, 9-4; 6. Shallowater, 3-1; 7. Dallas Madison, 4-7; 8. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 14-3; 9. SA Cole, 14-5; 10. Jefferson, 9-2; 11. Paradise, 10-5; 12. Palmer, 9-4; 13. Mexia, 8-7; 14. Brownfield, 9-7; 15. Holliday, 8-4; 16. WF City View, 3-6; 17. Orangefield, 10-5; 18. Wall, 5-9; 19. East Chambers, 10-3; 20. Pottsboro, 9-5; 21. Bishop, 8-8; 22. Littlefield, 7-4; 23. Onalaska, 14-4; 24. Edna; 25. Columbus, 0-0.

Class 2A

Martins Mill, 15-0; 2. Lipan, 11-2; 3. Shelbyville, 7-2; 4. Evadale, 11-4; 5. New Home, 10-3; 6. Graford, 10-5; 7. Plains, 11-1; 8. Timpson, 6-5; 9. Big Lake Reagan County, 9-3; 10. Seymour, 12-2; 11. Hawkins, 13-2; 12. Muenster; 13. Thorndale, 8-4; 14. Beckville, 6-2; 15. Farwell, 11-1; 16. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 8-2; 17. Slidell, 10-6; 18. Grapeland, 4-1; 19. Hearne, 9-2; 20. San Augustine, 5-2; 21. Abernathy, 3-6; 22. Somerville, 3-4; 23. Port Aransas, 10-8; 24. Olton, 11-2; 25. Agua Dulce, 10-2.

Class 1A

Jayton; 2. Perrin-Whitt, 12-3; 3. Texline, 9-4; 4. Brookeland, 8-5; 5. Gordon; 6. Groveton Centerville, 13-2; 7. Huckabay, 7-12; 8. Fayetteville, 9-8; 9. Wildorado, 8-3; 10. Nazareth, 7-8; 11. Wells, 14-5; 12. Munday, 13-3; 13. San Perlita, 4-5; 14. Whitharral, 4-2; 15. May, 11-1; 16. Turkey Valley, 13-1; 17. Utopia, 12-2; 18. Kennard, 14-3; 19. Slocum, 11-8; 20. Richland Springs, 5-1; 21. Lingleville, 9-5; 22. Tilden McMullen County, 12-5; 23. Robert Lee, 11-3; 24. Lorenzo, 7-5; 25. Covington, 8-4.

BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

Dallas Parish Episcopal, 17-1; 2. Austin St. Michael’s, 16-2; 3. SA Antonian, 21-3; 4. Addison Greenhill, 13-2; 5. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 12-7; 6. SA Central Catholic, 15-4; 7. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 11-4; 8. Dallas St. Mark’s, 10-4; 9. Houston St. John’s, 12-8; 10. San Antonio TMI Episcopal, 10-6.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

The Woodlands Christian, 12-4; 2. Houston Second Baptist, 15-2; 3. Austin Brentwood Christian, 15-6; 4. Arlington Grace Prep, 11-4; 5. Austin St. Andrew’s, 7-3; 6. Bullard Brook Hill, 17-1; 7. Grapevine Faith Christian, 13-4; 8. SA St. Anthony, 23-6; 9. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 10-6; 10. Laredo St. Augustine, 14-7.

TAPPS 4A

Houston St. Francis, 8-8; 2. McKinney Christian, 20-1; 3. Lubbock Christian, 4-0; 4. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 3-7; 5. Houston Westbury Christian, 7-10; 6. Boerne Geneva, 11-1; 7. Tyler Bishop Gorman, 11-3; 8. Austin Hill Country Christian, 8-2; 9. Colleyville Covenant, 0-1; 10. Houston Northland Christian, 11-1.

TAPPS 3A

Marble Falls Faith, 9-7; 2. Waco Live Oak, 10-3; 3. Abilene Christian, 11-1; 4. FW Covenant, 8-4; 5. Dallas Yavneh, 8-6; 6. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 2-2; 7. Denton Calvary, 1-8; 8. Conroe Covenant Christian, 2-7; 9. Austin San Juan Diego, 11-2; 10. Dallas Lakehill, 8-3.

TAPPS 2A

Galveston O’Connell, 15-2; 2. Dallas First Baptist, 4-1; 3. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 10-5; 4. Bulverde Bracken Christian, 14-2; 5. Waco Bishop Reicher, 4-4; 6. Prosper Prestonwood North, 1-4; 7. Red Oak Ovilla, 11-2; 8. Beaumont Legacy Christian, 14-7; 9. Amarillo Holy Cross, 14-2; 10. Decatur Victory Christian, 5-1.

TAPPS 1A

Edinburg Harvest, 13-3; 2. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom, 9-5; 3. Alamo Macedonian, 12-6; 4. Spring Founders Christian, 9-3; 5. San Angelo Cornerstone, 6-2; 6. Sherman Texoma, 10-6; 7. Fredericksburg Heritage, 0-1; 8. Universal City First Baptist, 6-6; 9. Houston Beren, 4-1; 10. EP Jesus Chapel, 5-7.

GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

Converse Judson, 19-1; 2. Flower Mound, 19-0; 3. Friendswood Clear Brook, 16-1; 4. Duncanville, 9-4; 5. FW Boswell, 18-1; 6. Denton Braswell, 16-1; 7. Cibolo Steele, 12-3; 8. Cypress Springs, 15-3; 9. Lancaster, 9-2; 10. Denton Guyer, 14-2; 11. Pearland Dawson, 16-3; 12. Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 15-3; 13. Cedar Hill, 10-4; 14. Tyler Legacy, 16-2; 15. Pearland, 14-4; 16. Tomball Memorial, 16-2; 17. Round Rock, 17-2; 18. Alief Taylor, 16-3; 19. Garland Sachse, 14-4; 20. South Grand Prairie, 11-6; 21. Austin Westlake, 11-6; 22. Prosper, 14-6; 23. Sheldon King, 13-4; 24. SA Churchill, 16-5; 25. Conroe Grand Oaks, 15-3.

Class 5A

Liberty Hill, 18-1; 2. Leander Glenn, 18-2; 3. Amarillo, 16-2; 4. Amarillo Tascosa, 16-2; 5. Lubbock Monterey, 18-3; 6. Frisco Wakeland, 15-3; 7. Argyle, 17-3; 8. Georgetown, 17-3; 9. Cedar Park, 14-3; 10. SA Wagner, 17-3; 11. Frisco Memorial, 13-6; 12. Prosper Walnut Grove, 10-4; 13. Mansfield Summit, 11-3; 14. SA McCollum, 21-2; 15. Bastrop, 22-2; 16. Jacksonville, 15-3; 17. Comal Pieper, 15-5; 18. Keller Fossil Ridge, 12-3; 19. Lucas Lovejoy, 12-5; 20. SA Southside, 20-4; 21. SA Houston, 18-4; 22. Abilene Wylie, 14-3; 23. Montgomery, 14-4; 24. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 12-5; 25. Carrolton Smith, 12-2.

Class 4A

Dallas Lincoln, 21-0; 2. Waco La Vega, 13-4; 3. Glen Rose, 17-1; 4. Manor New Tech, 17-1; 5. Decatur, 13-3; 6. Burkburnett, 16-1; 7. Canyon, 12-3; 8. Fredericksburg, 11-6; 9. Seminole, 14-4; 10. Sunnyvale, 13-3; 11. Brock, 11-4; 12. Houston Wheatley, 11-1; 13. Levelland, 11-2; 14. Wilmer-Hutchins, 13-3; 15. Canton, 13-4; 16. Comal Davenport, 11-5; 17. Bonham, 15-4; 18. Sanger, 16-5; 19. Lorena, 12-3; 20. Godley, 9-3; 21. Bridge City, 11-1; 22. Bridgeport, 15-4; 23. Wimberley, 13-3; 24. Sulphur Springs, 13-4; 25. Mabank, 15-3.

Class 3A

Canadian, 19-0; 2. Tuscola Jim Ned, 15-1; 3. Winnsboro, 18-2; 4. El Maton Tidehaven, 18-0; 5. Emory Rains, 16-2; 6. Gunter, 15-3; 7. Fairfield, 12-3; 8. Grandview, 17-2; 9. Malakoff, 15-1; 10. Peaster, 18-1; 11. Rio Hondo, 14-2; 12. Idalou, 14-4; 13. Kountze, 9-1; 14. Dalhart, 14-2; 15. Pottsboro, 17-2; 16. CC West Oso, 13-4; 17. Little River Academy, 13-2; 18. Hooks, 15-3; 19. Lexington, 13-2; 20. Hitchcock, 13-3; 21. Franklin, 11-3; 22. Comanche, 9-3; 23. Ponder, 11-3; 24. Diboll, 14-3; 25. Hondo, 13-3.

Class 2A

Martins Mill, 15-0; 2. Panhandle, 17-0; 3. Cisco, 15-2; 4. Farwell, 14-2; 5. Muenster, 13-3; 6. Chireno, 17-3; 7. Whiteface, 16-2; 8. Johnson City, 15-1; 9. Nocona, 12-4; 10. Wellington, 14-5; 11. Clarendon, 13-3; 12. Abernathy, 10-6; 13. Vega, 10-2; 14. New Home, 11-5; 15. Bremond, 14-2; 16. Goldthwaite, 13-5; 17. Hawkins, 16-1; 18. San Saba, 14-3; 19. Stratford, 14-1; 20. Spearman, 11-4; 21. Lovelady, 15-5; 22. Skidmore-Tynan, 13-5; 23. Refugio, 13-3; 24. Lindsay, 10-2; 25. La Rue La Poynor, 14-6.

Class 1A

Westbrook, 16-0; 2. Turkey Valley, 14-1; 3. Eula, 18-1; 4. Gorman, 16-2; 5. Moulton, 17-3; 6. McLean, 12-2; 7. Saltillo, 13-3; 8. Hermleigh, 17-2; 9. Broaddus, 14-3; 10. Nazareth, 7-5; 11. Huckabay, 14-3; 12. Brookeland, 17-3; 13. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 12-3; 14. Avinger, 12-1; 15. Kress, 14-1; 16. Happy, 14-3; 17. Whitharral, 9-5; 18. Millford, 11-1; 19. Garden City, 8-2; 20. Mertzon Irion County, 14-4; 21. Tilden McMullen County, 14-2; 22. San Isidro, 14-4; 23. Gordon, 6-4; 24. Neches, 5-3; 25. Gail Borden County, 8-4.

GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

Houston Kinkaid, 13-7; 2. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 14-2; 3. SA Antonian, 21-4; 4. Plano John Paul II, 11-9; 5. Addison Greenhill, 6-3; 6. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 11-9; 7. Houston St. Agnes, 10-5; 8. Houston St. Pius, 12-2; 9. Austin Savio, 17-8; 10. Dallas Ursuline, 9-10.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

The Woodlands Legacy Christian, 13-2; 2. FW All Saints, 13-1; 3. FW Southwest Christian, 15-2; 4. Bullard Brook Hill, 13-5; 5. Midland Christian, 10-4; 6. FW Christian, 10-8; 7. Houston Second Baptist, 5-6; 8. Austin Hyde Park, 14-1; 9. Brownsville St. Joseph, 9-4; 10. Tyler Grace Community, 12-5.

TAPPS 4A

Lubbock Christian; 2. Midland Classical, 9-0; 3. FW Lake Country, 8-3; 4. Boerne Geneva, 6-3; 5. Dallas Christian, 4-2; 6. Austin Hill Country, 7-5; 7. Austin Texas School for the Deaf, 7-0; 8. Bryan Brazos Christian, 6-2; 9. Waco Vanguard, 4-1; 10. Pasadena First Baptist Christian, 4-0.

TAPPS 3A

McKinney Cornerstone Christian, 6-3; 2. Keene Chisholm Trail, 1-0; 3. Waco Live Oak Classical, 9-4; 4. FW Covenant Classical, 5-2; 5. Denton Calvary, 5-6; 6. SA Lutheran, 14-3; 7. Kennedale Fellowship, 9-1; 8. Rockwall Heritage Christian, 5-1; 9. Conroe Covenant Christian, 4-3; 10. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 4-4.

TAPPS 2A

Dallas First Baptist, 14-2; 2. Bryan St. Joseph, 12-0; 3. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 7-2; 4. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian, 9-5; 5. Lake Jackson Brazosport Christian, 7-2; 6. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 6-3; 7. Prosper Prestonwood North, 8-6; 8. Longview Christian Heritage, 10-6; 9. Longview Christian, 9-2; 10. Waco Valor, 3-1.

TAPPS 1A