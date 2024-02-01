Texas Class 6A football, basketball and volleyball realignment for 2024-2026

The University Interscholastic League on Thursday morning released its much anticipated biennial realignment, showing how schools will be grouped into classes and districts for the next two years.

The districts are realigned every two years based on the student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.

Class 6A includes enrollment of 2,275 students and above and it includes 249 schools. The classification cutoffs were released in December.

Schools that moved from Class 5A to 6A: Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, Castroville Medina Valley, Comal Canyon, Forney, Houston Wisdom, Killeen, Killeen Shoemaker, Lamar Fulshear, Lancaster, Longview, Magnolia, Magnolia West, Manvel, Northwest, Princeton, Richmond Foster.

Schools that were elevated by request/policy: DeSoto, Garland Lakeview Centennial, Garland Naaman Forest, South Garland, Houston Chavez, Northside.

Schools that moved from Class 6A to 5A: Austin Anderson, Beaumont United, Beaumont West Brook, Brownsville Rivera, Dallas Highland Park, EP Americas, EP El Dorado, FW Paschal, FW Chisholm Trail, Houston Westbury, Houston Spring Woods, Keller Fossil Ridge, Mission, New Braunfels, Northside Jay, Pasadena, Pflugerville Weiss.

The 2024-26 alignments for football, basketball, and volleyball are below. District alignments for other activities will be released at a later date. To see alignments for Class 5A, click here. UIL alignments for all other classes can be found at http://www.uiltexas.org/alignments.

TEXAS FOOTBALL (2024-26) AND BASKETBALL (2024-25) REALIGNMENT

REGION I

District 1

El Paso Coronado

El Paso Eastlake

El Paso Eastwood

El Paso Franklin

El Paso Montwood

El Paso Pebble Hills

El Paso Socorro

District 2

Midland

Midland Legacy

Odessa

Odessa Permian

San Angelo Central

Wolfforth Frenship

District 3

Crowley

Ft Worth Boswell

Mansfield

Mansfield Lake Ridge

Mansfield Legacy

North Crowley

Weatherford

District 4

Euless Trinity

Hurst Bell

Keller

Keller Central

Keller Timber Creek

Northwest

Northwest Eaton

Northwest Nelson

Southlake Carroll

District 5

Coppell

Denton Braswell

Denton Guyer

Lewisville

Lewisville Flower

Mound

Lewisville Hebron

Lewisville Marcus

Little Elm

District 6

Allen

McKinney

McKinney Boyd

Plano

Plano East

Plano West

Princeton

Prosper

Prosper Rock Hill

District 7 +

Dallas Jesuit +

Irving

Irving MacArthur

Irving Nimitz

Richardson

Richardson Berkner

Richardson Lake

Highlands

Richardson Pearce

District 8

Arlington

Arlington Bowie

Arlington Houston

Arlington Lamar

Arlington Martin

Grand Prairie

Haltom City Haltom

South Grand Prairie

REGION II

District 9

Garland

Garland Lakeview Cent

Garland Naaman Forest

Garland Rowlett

Garland Sachse

North Garland

South Garland

Wylie

Wylie East

District 10

Forney

Longview

North Forney

Rockwall

Rockwall Heath

Royse City

Tyler Legacy

District 11

Cedar Hill

Dallas Skyline

De Soto

Duncanville

Lancaster

Mesquite

Mesquite Horn

Waxahachie

District 12

Bryan

Copperas Cove

Killeen

Killeen Harker Heights

Killeen Shoemaker

Temple

Waco Midway

District 13

Cleveland

Conroe

Conroe Caney Creek

Conroe Grand Oaks

Conroe Oak Ridge

Conroe The Woodlands

Conroe Woodlands

College Park

New Caney

Willis

District 14

Houston Aldine

Houston Benjamin Davis

Sr

Houston Eisenhower

Houston MacArthur

Houston Nimitz

Spring

Spring Dekaney

Spring Westfield

District 15

Klein

Klein Cain

Klein Collins

Klein Forest

Klein Oak

Magnolia

Magnolia West

Tomball

Tomball Memorial

District 16

Bridgeland

Cyp. Lakes

Cyp. Park

Cyp. Ranch

Cyp. Springs

Cyp. Woods

Langham Creek

Waller

REGION III

District 17

Cy-Fair

Cyp. Creek

Cyp. Falls

Cyp. Ridge

Houston Memorial

Houston Northbrook

Houston Stratford

Jersey Village

District 18

H Bellaire

H Chavez

H Heights

H Lamar

H Math Sci. & Tech

H Westside

H Wisdom

District 19

Katy

Katy Cinco Ranch

Katy Jordan

Katy Mayde Creek

Katy Morton Ranch

Katy Paetow

Katy Seven Lakes

Katy Taylor

Katy Tompkins

District 20

Alief Elsik

Alief Hastings

Alief Taylor

Houston Strake Jesuit +

Lamar Fulshear

Richmond Foster

Richmond George

Ranch

District 21

Fort Bend Austin

Fort Bend Bush

Fort Bend Clements

Fort Bend Dulles

Fort Bend Elkins

Fort Bend Hightower

Fort Bend Ridge Point

Fort Bend Travis

District 22

Alvin

Alvin Shadow Creek

Manvel

Pasadena Dobie

Pasadena Memorial

Pasadena Rayburn

Pasadena South Houston

Pearland

Pearland Dawson

District 23

Baytown Goose Crk

Mem

Channelview

Galena Park North Shore

Humble

Humble Atascocita

Humble Kingwood

Humble Summer Creek

Sheldon King

District 24

Clute Brazoswood

Deer Park

Dickinson

Frndswd Clear Brook

Houston Clear Lake

LC Clear Creek

LC Clear Falls

LC Clear Springs

REGION IV

District 25

Austin Vandegrift

Cedar Park Vista Ridge

Hutto

Manor

Round Rock

Round Rock McNeil

Round Rock Stony Pt.

Round Rock Westwood

RR Cedar Ridge

District 26

Austin

Austin Akins

Austin Bowie

Austin Lake Travis

Austin Westlake

Del Valle

Dripping Springs

District 27

Northside Brandeis

Northside Clark

San Antonio Churchill

San Antonio Johnson

San Antonio LEE

San Antonio Madison

San Antonio Reagan

San Antonio Roosevelt

District 28

Northside Brennan

Northside Harlan

Northside Holmes

Northside Marshall

Northside O'Connor

Northside Sotomayor

Northside Stevens

Northside Taft

Northside Warren

District 29

Buda Johnson

Cibolo Steele

Comal Canyon

Converse Judson

San Antonio E. Central

San Marcos

Schertz Clemens

District 30

Castroville Medina

Valley

Del Rio

Eagle Pass

Laredo Alexander

Laredo Johnson

Laredo United

Laredo United South

District 31

Edinburg

Edinburg Economedes

Edinburg North

La Joya

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo

Weslaco

District 32

Brownsville Hanna

Brownsville Veterans

Memorial

Harlingen

Los Fresnos

San Benito

TEXAS VOLLEYBALL (2024-25) REALIGNMENT

REGION I

District 1

El Paso Coronado

El Paso Eastlake

El Paso Eastwood

El Paso Franklin

El Paso Montwood

El Paso Pebble Hills

El Paso Socorro

District 2

Midland

Midland Legacy

Odessa

Odessa Permian

San Angelo Central

Wolfforth Frenship

District 3

Crowley

Ft Worth Boswell

Mansfield

Mansfield Lake Ridge

Mansfield Legacy

North Crowley

Weatherford

District 4

Euless Trinity

Hurst Bell

Keller

Keller Central

Keller Timber Creek

Northwest

Northwest Eaton

Northwest Nelson

Southlake Carroll

District 5

Coppell

Denton Braswell

Denton Guyer

Lewisville

Lewisville Flower

Mound

Lewisville Hebron

Lewisville Marcus

Little Elm

District 6

Allen

McKinney

McKinney Boyd

Plano

Plano East

Plano West

Princeton

Prosper

Prosper Rock Hill

District 7

Irving

Irving MacArthur

Irving Nimitz

Richardson

Richardson Berkner

Richardson Lake

Highlands

Richardson Pearce

District 8

Arlington

Arlington Bowie

Arlington Houston

Arlington Lamar

Arlington Martin

Grand Prairie

Haltom City Haltom

South Grand Prairie

REGION II

District 9

Garland

Garland Lakeview Cent

Garland Naaman Forest

Garland Rowlett

Garland Sachse

North Garland

South Garland

Wylie

Wylie East

District 10

Forney

Longview

North Forney

Rockwall

Rockwall Heath

Royse City

Tyler Legacy

District 11

Cedar Hill

Dallas Skyline

De Soto

Duncanville

Lancaster

Mesquite

Mesquite Horn

Waxahachie

District 12

Bryan

Copperas Cove

Killeen

Killeen Harker Heights

Killeen Shoemaker

Temple

Waco Midway

District 13

Cleveland

Conroe

Conroe Caney Creek

Conroe Grand Oaks

Conroe Oak Ridge

Conroe The Woodlands

Conroe Woodlands

College Park

New Caney

Willis

District 14

Houston Aldine

Houston Benjamin Davis

Sr

Houston Eisenhower

Houston MacArthur

Houston Nimitz

Spring

Spring Dekaney

Spring Westfield

District 15

Klein

Klein Cain

Klein Collins

Klein Forest

Klein Oak

Magnolia

Magnolia West

Tomball

Tomball Memorial

District 16

Bridgeland

Cyp. Lakes

Cyp. Park

Cyp. Ranch

Cyp. Springs

Cyp. Woods

Langham Creek

Waller

REGION III

District 17

Cy-Fair

Cyp. Creek

Cyp. Falls

Cyp. Ridge

Houston Memorial

Houston Northbrook

Houston Stratford

Jersey Village

District 18

H Bellaire

H Chavez

H Heights

H Lamar

H Math Sci. & Tech

H Westside

H Wisdom

District 19

Katy

Katy Cinco Ranch

Katy Jordan

Katy Mayde Creek

Katy Morton Ranch

Katy Paetow

Katy Seven Lakes

Katy Taylor

Katy Tompkins

District 20

Alief Elsik

Alief Hastings

Alief Taylor

Lamar Fulshear

Richmond Foster

Richmond George

Ranch

District 21

Fort Bend Austin

Fort Bend Bush

Fort Bend Clements

Fort Bend Dulles

Fort Bend Elkins

Fort Bend Hightower

Fort Bend Ridge Point

Fort Bend Travis

District 22

Alvin

Alvin Shadow Creek

Manvel

Pasadena Dobie

Pasadena Memorial

Pasadena Rayburn

Pasadena South Houston

Pearland

Pearland Dawson

District 23

Baytown Goose Crk

Mem

Channelview

Galena Park North Shore

Humble

Humble Atascocita

Humble Kingwood

Humble Summer Creek

Sheldon King

District 24

Clute Brazoswood

Deer Park

Dickinson

Frndswd Clear Brook

Houston Clear Lake

LC Clear Creek

LC Clear Falls

LC Clear Springs

REGION IV

District 25

Austin Vandegrift

Cedar Park Vista Ridge

Hutto

Manor

Round Rock

Round Rock McNeil

Round Rock Stony Pt.

Round Rock Westwood

RR Cedar Ridge

District 26

Austin

Austin Akins

Austin Bowie

Austin Lake Travis

Austin Westlake

Del Valle

Dripping Springs

District 27

Northside Brandeis

Northside Clark

San Antonio Churchill

San Antonio Johnson

San Antonio LEE

San Antonio Madison

San Antonio Reagan

San Antonio Roosevelt

District 28

Northside Brennan

Northside Harlan

Northside Holmes

Northside Marshall

Northside O'Connor

Northside Sotomayor

Northside Stevens

Northside Taft

Northside Warren

District 29

Buda Johnson

Cibolo Steele

Comal Canyon

Converse Judson

San Antonio E. Central

San Marcos

Schertz Clemens

District 30

Castroville Medina

Valley

Del Rio

Eagle Pass

Laredo Alexander

Laredo Johnson

Laredo United

Laredo United South

District 31

Edinburg

Edinburg Economedes

Edinburg North

La Joya

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo

Weslaco

District 32

Brownsville Hanna

Brownsville Veterans

Memorial

Harlingen

Los Fresnos

San Benito