Texas Class 6A football, basketball and volleyball realignment for 2024-2026

The University Interscholastic League on Thursday morning released its much anticipated biennial realignment, showing how schools will be grouped into classes and districts for the next two years.
The districts are realigned every two years based on the student population at each school; this realignment will serve as the football, basketball and volleyball districts for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school years.
Class 6A includes enrollment of 2,275 students and above and it includes 249 schools. The classification cutoffs were released in December.
Schools that moved from Class 5A to 6A: Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, Brownsville Veterans Memorial, Castroville Medina Valley, Comal Canyon, Forney, Houston Wisdom, Killeen, Killeen Shoemaker, Lamar Fulshear, Lancaster, Longview, Magnolia, Magnolia West, Manvel, Northwest, Princeton, Richmond Foster.
Schools that were elevated by request/policy: DeSoto, Garland Lakeview Centennial, Garland Naaman Forest, South Garland, Houston Chavez, Northside.
Schools that moved from Class 6A to 5A: Austin Anderson, Beaumont United, Beaumont West Brook, Brownsville Rivera, Dallas Highland Park, EP Americas, EP El Dorado, FW Paschal, FW Chisholm Trail, Houston Westbury, Houston Spring Woods, Keller Fossil Ridge, Mission, New Braunfels, Northside Jay, Pasadena, Pflugerville Weiss.
The 2024-26 alignments for football, basketball, and volleyball are below. District alignments for other activities will be released at a later date. To see alignments for Class 5A, click here. UIL alignments for all other classes can be found at http://www.uiltexas.org/alignments.
High School Sports
Covering high school sports in North Texas.
TEXAS FOOTBALL (2024-26) AND BASKETBALL (2024-25) REALIGNMENT
REGION I
District 1
El Paso Coronado
El Paso Eastlake
El Paso Eastwood
El Paso Franklin
El Paso Montwood
El Paso Pebble Hills
El Paso Socorro
District 2
Midland
Midland Legacy
Odessa
Odessa Permian
San Angelo Central
Wolfforth Frenship
District 3
Crowley
Ft Worth Boswell
Mansfield
Mansfield Lake Ridge
Mansfield Legacy
North Crowley
Weatherford
District 4
Euless Trinity
Hurst Bell
Keller
Keller Central
Keller Timber Creek
Northwest
Northwest Eaton
Northwest Nelson
Southlake Carroll
District 5
Coppell
Denton Braswell
Denton Guyer
Lewisville
Lewisville Flower
Mound
Lewisville Hebron
Lewisville Marcus
Little Elm
District 6
Allen
McKinney
McKinney Boyd
Plano
Plano East
Plano West
Princeton
Prosper
Prosper Rock Hill
District 7 +
Dallas Jesuit +
Irving
Irving MacArthur
Irving Nimitz
Richardson
Richardson Berkner
Richardson Lake
Highlands
Richardson Pearce
District 8
Arlington
Arlington Bowie
Arlington Houston
Arlington Lamar
Arlington Martin
Grand Prairie
Haltom City Haltom
South Grand Prairie
REGION II
District 9
Garland
Garland Lakeview Cent
Garland Naaman Forest
Garland Rowlett
Garland Sachse
North Garland
South Garland
Wylie
Wylie East
District 10
Forney
Longview
North Forney
Rockwall
Rockwall Heath
Royse City
Tyler Legacy
District 11
Cedar Hill
Dallas Skyline
De Soto
Duncanville
Lancaster
Mesquite
Mesquite Horn
Waxahachie
District 12
Bryan
Copperas Cove
Killeen
Killeen Harker Heights
Killeen Shoemaker
Temple
Waco Midway
District 13
Cleveland
Conroe
Conroe Caney Creek
Conroe Grand Oaks
Conroe Oak Ridge
Conroe The Woodlands
Conroe Woodlands
College Park
New Caney
Willis
District 14
Houston Aldine
Houston Benjamin Davis
Sr
Houston Eisenhower
Houston MacArthur
Houston Nimitz
Spring
Spring Dekaney
Spring Westfield
District 15
Klein
Klein Cain
Klein Collins
Klein Forest
Klein Oak
Magnolia
Magnolia West
Tomball
Tomball Memorial
District 16
Bridgeland
Cyp. Lakes
Cyp. Park
Cyp. Ranch
Cyp. Springs
Cyp. Woods
Langham Creek
Waller
REGION III
District 17
Cy-Fair
Cyp. Creek
Cyp. Falls
Cyp. Ridge
Houston Memorial
Houston Northbrook
Houston Stratford
Jersey Village
District 18
H Bellaire
H Chavez
H Heights
H Lamar
H Math Sci. & Tech
H Westside
H Wisdom
District 19
Katy
Katy Cinco Ranch
Katy Jordan
Katy Mayde Creek
Katy Morton Ranch
Katy Paetow
Katy Seven Lakes
Katy Taylor
Katy Tompkins
District 20
Alief Elsik
Alief Hastings
Alief Taylor
Houston Strake Jesuit +
Lamar Fulshear
Richmond Foster
Richmond George
Ranch
District 21
Fort Bend Austin
Fort Bend Bush
Fort Bend Clements
Fort Bend Dulles
Fort Bend Elkins
Fort Bend Hightower
Fort Bend Ridge Point
Fort Bend Travis
District 22
Alvin
Alvin Shadow Creek
Manvel
Pasadena Dobie
Pasadena Memorial
Pasadena Rayburn
Pasadena South Houston
Pearland
Pearland Dawson
District 23
Baytown Goose Crk
Mem
Channelview
Galena Park North Shore
Humble
Humble Atascocita
Humble Kingwood
Humble Summer Creek
Sheldon King
District 24
Clute Brazoswood
Deer Park
Dickinson
Frndswd Clear Brook
Houston Clear Lake
LC Clear Creek
LC Clear Falls
LC Clear Springs
REGION IV
District 25
Austin Vandegrift
Cedar Park Vista Ridge
Hutto
Manor
Round Rock
Round Rock McNeil
Round Rock Stony Pt.
Round Rock Westwood
RR Cedar Ridge
District 26
Austin
Austin Akins
Austin Bowie
Austin Lake Travis
Austin Westlake
Del Valle
Dripping Springs
District 27
Northside Brandeis
Northside Clark
San Antonio Churchill
San Antonio Johnson
San Antonio LEE
San Antonio Madison
San Antonio Reagan
San Antonio Roosevelt
District 28
Northside Brennan
Northside Harlan
Northside Holmes
Northside Marshall
Northside O'Connor
Northside Sotomayor
Northside Stevens
Northside Taft
Northside Warren
District 29
Buda Johnson
Cibolo Steele
Comal Canyon
Converse Judson
San Antonio E. Central
San Marcos
Schertz Clemens
District 30
Castroville Medina
Valley
Del Rio
Eagle Pass
Laredo Alexander
Laredo Johnson
Laredo United
Laredo United South
District 31
Edinburg
Edinburg Economedes
Edinburg North
La Joya
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo
Weslaco
District 32
Brownsville Hanna
Brownsville Veterans
Memorial
Harlingen
Los Fresnos
San Benito
