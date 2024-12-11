Texas basketball coaches rank boys', girls' high school teams

Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Dec. 9, supplied by The Associated Press.

Texas Girls Public

Class 6A

Converse Judson, 17-1; 2. Duncanville, 8-3; 3. Denton Guyer, 13-1; 4. Pearland, 13-3; 5. Denton Braswell, 14-1; 6. FW Boswell, 16-1; 7. Cibolo Steele, 11-3; 8. Friendswood Clear Brook, 14-1; 9. Cypress Springs, 13-3; 10. Flower Mound, 17-0; 11. Cedar Hill, 9-3; 12. Lancaster, 7-2; 13. Cedar Park Vista Ridge, 14-3; 14. Tyler Legacy, 14-2; 15. South Grand Prairie, 9-4; 16. Austin Westlake, 11-5; 17. Pearland Dawson, 14-3; 18. Tomball Memorial, 14-2; 19. Alief Taylor, 14-3; 20. Garland Sachse, 13-4; 21. Manvel, 14-4; 22. North Crowley, 9-4; 23. Round Rock, 15-2; 24. League City Clear Creek, 13-2; 25. Prosper, 12-6.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Class 5A

Lubbock Monterey, 17-2; 2. Liberty Hill, 16-1; 3. Leander Glenn, 14-2; 4. Amarillo, 14-2; 5. Frisco Wakeland, 13-3; 6. Argyle, 15-3; 7. Georgetown, 15-3; 8. Cedar Park, 12-3; 9. SA Wagner, 12-3; 10. Amarillo Tascosa, 15-2; 11. Carrolton Smith, 11-1; 12. Prosper Walnut Grove, 8-4; 13. Mansfield Summit, 10-3; 14. Montgomery, 13-3; 15. Abilene Wylie, 13-2; 16. Montt Belvieu Barbers Hill, 11-4; 17. SA McCollum, 19-2; 18. Bastrop, 18-2; 19. Jacksonville, 14-2; 20. Comal Pieper, 13-5; 21. Keller Fossil Ridge, 9-3; 22. Lucas Lovejoy, 10-5; 23. Denison, 15-3; 24. SA Southside, 19-4; 25. SA Houston, 16-4.

Class 4A

Dallas Lincoln, 19-0; 2. Waco La Vega, 13-4; 3. Glen Rose, 16-1; 4. Manor New Tech, 15-1; 5. Decatur, 11-3; 6. Brock, 10-3; 7. Godley, 9-1; 8. Burkburnett, 14-1; 9. Canyon, 10-3; 10. Bridge City, 10-0; 11. Bridgeport, 14-3; 12. Wilmer-Hutchins, 11-3; 13. Davenport, 10-5; 14. Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 14-0; 15. Seminole, 12-4; 16. Sunnyvale, 10-4; 17. Houston Wheatley, 10-1; 18. Levelland, 6-2; 19. Cuero, 9-4; 20. Canton, 12-4; 21. Bonham, 12-4; 22. Sanger, 14-5; 23. Sulphur Springs, 11-3; 24. Lorena, 5-3; 25. Fredericksburg, 10-6.

Class 3A

Canadian, 16-0; 2. Fairfield, 9-1; 3. Tuscola Jim Ned, 14-1; 4. Winnsboro, 16-2; 5. Bishop, 8-0; 6. Pottsboro, 17-1; 7. El Maton Tidehaven, 16-0; 8. Hitchcock, 10-2; 9. Emory Rains, 14-2; 10. Gunter, 13-3; 11. Franklin, 7-1; 12. Hooks, 13-2; 13. Little River Academy, 9-1; 14. Lexington, 10-1; 15. Grandview, 15-2; 16. Malakoff, 13-1; 17. Peaster, 16-1; 18. Rio Hondo, 12-2; 19. Idalou, 12-4; 20. Kountze, 8-1; 21. Comanche, 6-2; 22. Ponder, 11-2; 23. CC West Oso, 12-4; 24. Dalhart, 9-2; 25. Wall, 8-5.

Class 2A

Martins Mill, 14-0; 2. Panhandle, 15-0; 3. Cisco, 13-2; 4. Farwell, 9-2; 5. Wellington, 10-4; 6. Muenster, 11-3; 7. New Home, 10-4; 8. Clarendon, 13-2; 9. Chireno, 11-3; 10. Spearman, 11-3; 11. Whiteface, 15-2; 12. Johnson City, 14-1; 13. Nocona, 10-4; 14. Abernathy, 9-6; 15. Vega, 8-2; 16. Tenaha, 11-4; 17. Refugio, 12-2; 18. Bremond, 9-2; 19. Hawkins, 10-0; 20. Shiner, 5-1; 21. Goldthwaite, 13-4; 22. San Saba, 9-3; 23. Lovelady, 10-4; 24. Seymour, 12-3; 25. Whitewright, 7-3.

Class 1A

Westbrook, 13-0; 2. Turkey Valley, 13-1; 3. Hermleigh, 13-1; 4. Eula, 15-1; 5. Gorman, 13-2; 6. Moulton, 11-3; 7. McLean, 10-2; 8. Saltillo, 11-3; 9. Broaddus, 12-3; 10. Nazareth, 3-5; 11. Happy, 13-2; 12. Huckabay, 13-2; 13. Avinger, 11-0; 14. Brookeland, 13-3; 15. Whitharral, 6-3; 16. Strawn, 4-1; 17. Garden City, 5-1; 18. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 11-3; 19. Gordon, 6-3; 20. D’Hanis, 4-1; 21. Tilden McMullen County, 8-1; 22. Gail Borden County, 4-3; 23. Jayton, 9-6; 24. Neches, 3-2; 25. Texline, 6-5.

Texas Girls Private

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

Houston Kinkaid, 9-3; 2. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 8-1; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 10-8; 4. SA Antonian, 20-4; 5. Addison Greenhill, 5-2; 6. Plano John Paul II, 9-9; 7. Houston St. Pius, 12-1; 8. Houston St. Agnes, 9-5; 9. Dallas Ursuline, 8-10; 10. Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 6-7.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

Magnolia Legacy Prep Christian, 12-2; 2. FW Southwest Christian, 10-2; 3. Bullard Brook Hill, 13-5; 4. FW All Saints, 10-0; 5. FW Christian, 7-7; 6. Houston Second Baptist, 6-8; 7. Austin Hyde Park, 12-1; 8. Midland Christian, 5-1; 9. SA St Mary’s Hall, 2-7; 10. Brownsville St. Joseph, 7-4.

TAPPS 4A

FW Lake Country, 8-3; 2. Midland Classical, 9-0; 3. Boerne Geneva, 6-3; 4. Lubbock Christian; 5. Dallas Christian, 4-2; 6. Austin Hill Country, 7-5; 7. Austin Texas School for the Deaf, 7-0; 8. Bryan Brazos Christian, 6-2; 9. Waco Vanguard-Waco, 4-1; 10. Pasadena First Baptist Christian, 4-0.

TAPPS 3A

McKinney Cornerstone Christian, 4-2; 2. Keene Chisholm Trail, 1-0; 3. Waco Live Oak Classical, 8-4; 4. FW Covenant, 3-2; 5. Denton Calvary, 4-3; 6. SA Lutheran, 11-3; 7. Kennedale Fellowship, 8-1; 8. Conroe Covenant Christian, 3-2; 9. Rockwall Heritage Christian, 3-1; 10. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 3-2.

TAPPS 2A

Dallas First Baptist, 13-1; 2. Amarillo San Jacinto Christian, 9-2; 3. Red Oak Ovilla Christian, 6-1; 4. Bryan St. Joseph, 9-0; 5. Lubbock Southcrest, 1-0; 6. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 6-2; 7. Prosper Prestonwood North, 6-4; 8. Lake Jackson Brazosport Christian, 4-2; 9. Longview Christian, 5-1; 10. Wichita Christian, 3-2.

TAPPS 1A

Edinburg Harvest Christian, 12-2; 2. Sherman Texoma Christian, 8-3; 3. Rockwall Providence, 6-1; 4. Mission Juan Diego, 11-5; 5. Austin Classical, 4-0; 6. Alamo Macedonian, 10-5; 7. Longview St. Mary’s, 7-5; 8. Belleville Faith Academy, 3-1; 9. Azle Christian, 6-2; 10. Athens Christian, 3-2.

Texas Boys Public

Class 6A

SA Northside Brennan, 11-2; 2. Allen, 11-1; 3. Alvin Shadow Creek, 11-1; 4. Duncanville, 4-3; 5. Round Rock Stony Point, 13-2; 6. North Crowley, 14-2; 7. Denton Guyer, 12-4; 8. Lancaster, 10-3; 9. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 13-1; 10. Katy Jordan, 13-1; 11. Houston Bellaire, 7-5; 12. Plano East, 11-1; 13. Katy Seven Lakes, 13-3; 14. Little Elm, 12-3; 15. Lake Highlands, 13-2; 16. Cibolo Steele, 13-1; 17. DeSoto, 9-3; 18. Waxahachie, 4-3; 19. Lewisville Marcus, 10-3; 20. Prosper, 14-2; 21. Humble Atascocita, 7-3; 22. Fort Bend Ridge Point, 12-4; 23. Conroe Grand Oaks, 12-5; 24. Round Rock Westwood, 16-0; 25. South Grand Prairie, 7-8.

Class 5A

Fort Bend Marshall, 14-2; 2. Mansfield Summit, 8-3; 3. CC Veterans Memorial, 15-0; 4. Beaumont West Brook, 9-1; 5. Killeen Ellison, 9-3; 6. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 11-4; 7. Beaumont United, 9-2; 8. SA Wagner, 11-4; 9. Alvin Iowa Colony, 12-6; 10. Lewisville The Colony, 7-5; 11. Dallas Highland Park, 4-3; 12. EP Chapin, 13-1; 13. Friendswood, 13-2; 14. SA Jay, 16-2; 15. NRH Birdville, 13-1; 16. Frisco Heritage, 12-3; 17. Frisco Memorial, 10-3; 18. Mansfield Timberview, 11-4; 19. Dallas White, 10-4; 20. Amarillo, 14-5; 21. Red Oak, 6-5; 22. Lufkin, 14-2; 23. Port Arthur Memorial, 8-4; 24. Leander, 9-1; 25. Boerne Champion, 13-2.

Class 4A

Dallas Kimball, 6-4; 2. Canyon Randall, 7-3; 3. Dallas Carter, 10-4; 4. Houston Washington, 6-1; 5. Houston Wheatley, 8-2; 6. La Marque, 11-0; 7. Lubbock Estacado, 6-3; 8. Houston Yates, 6-3; 9. Silsbee, 3-8; 10. Tyler Chapel Hill, 12-3; 11. Decatur, 5-2; 12. Somerset, 3-7; 13. Sinton, 0-3; 14. Celina, 9-6; 15. Kennedale, 8-4; 16. Frisco Panther Creek, 8-6; 17. Burkburnett, 8-2; 18. Comal Davenport, 9-0; 19. Stafford, 9-0; 20. Huffman Hargrave, 10-1; 21. Waco La Vega; 22. Eagle Mountain, 7-2; 23. Brock, 8-3; 24. Glen Rose, 8-2; 25. Hidalgo, 13-3.

Class 3A

Hitchcock, 5-4; 2. Kountze, 9-1; 3. Tatum, 3-0; 4. Palestine Westwood, 7-0; 5. CC London, 6-2; 6. Shallowater; 7. Dallas Madison, 3-7; 8. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 8-3; 9. SA Cole, 11-3; 10. Mexia, 6-3; 11. Brownfield, 6-5; 12. WF City View, 2-3; 13. Palmer, 6-1; 14. Holliday, 5-2; 15. Tuscola Jim Ned, 6-3; 16. Paradise, 8-3; 17. Jefferson, 6-0; 18. Wall, 3-6; 19. Orangefield, 6-4; 20. East Chambers, 4-3; 21. Bishop, 5-5; 22. Littlefield, 3-3; 23. Poth, 1-3; 24. Edna; 25. Columbus.

Class 2A

Martins Mill, 10-0; 2. Lipan, 9-2; 3. Big Lake Reagan County, 6-1; 4. Evadale, 7-2; 5. Hawkins, 10-0; 6. New Home, 5-3; 7. Plains, 10-1; 8. Somerville, 2-2; 9. Shelbyville, 2-2; 10. Seymour, 9-0; 11. Slidell, 6-4; 12. Muenster; 13. Thorndale, 5-2; 14. Beckville, 3-1; 15. Graford, 7-3; 16. Farwell, 6-0; 17. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 6-2; 18. San Augustine, 2-1; 19. Abernathy, 2-3; 20. Grapeland; 21. Mumford, 6-3; 22. Timpson, 4-2; 23. Port Aransas, 9-3; 24. Olton, 8-1; 25. Agua Dulce, 7-1.

Class 1A

Jayton; 2. Perrin Whitt, 8-2; 3. Texline, 6-1; 4. Brookeland, 6-3; 5. Gordon; 6. Huckabay, 6-8; 7. Fayetteville, 7-6; 8. Wildorado, 5-2; 9. Nazareth, 3-3; 10. Wells, 10-3; 11. Whitharral, 2-1; 12. Groveton Centerville, 11-0; 13. San Perlita, 4-4; 14. Munday, 8-3; 15. Mertzon Irion County, 2-2; 16. Benjamin; 17. Happy, 6-3; 18. Utopia, 8-0; 19. Imperial Buena Vista, 1-1; 20. Tilden McMullen County, 8-4; 21. Lingleville, 5-4; 22. May, 6-1; 23. Kennard, 11-3; 24. Slocum, 7-7; 25. Turkey Valley, 7-1.

Texas Boys Private

TAPPS 6A/SPC 4A

Dallas Parish Episcopal, 15-1; 2. Austin St. Michael’s, 15-2; 3. SA Antonian, 19-3; 5. Addison Greenhill, 10-2; 4. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 12-6; 6. Dallas St. Mark’s, 7-3; 7. SA Central Catholic, 15-3; 8. Houston St. John’s, 11-7; 9. SA TMI Episcopal, 10-5; 10. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 9-2.

TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A

The Woodlands Christian, 11-4; 2. Houston Second Baptist, 14-2; 3. SA St. Anthony, 21-3; 4. Austin Brentwood Christian, 13-6; 5. Austin St. Andrew’s, 6-2; 6. Arlington Grace Prep, 9-4; 7. Bullard Brook Hill, 10-1; 8. Lubbock Trinity Christian, 6-5; 9. Grapevine Faith Christian, 12-4; 10. Laredo St. Augustine, 11-6.

TAPPS 4A

Houston St. Francis, 7-5; 2. McKinney Christian, 18-0; 3. Lubbock Christian, 4-0; 4. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal, 3-7; 5. Westbury Christian, 7-10; 6. Boerne Geneva, 9-1; 7. Tyler Bishop Gorman, 9-3; 8. Austin Hill Country Christian, 5-2; 9. Colleyville Covenant, 0-1; 10. Houston Northland Christian, 11-1.

TAPPS 3A

Marble Falls Faith, 8-6; 2. Waco Live Oak, 8-3; 3. Abilene Christian, 11-1; 4. FW Covenant, 7-2; 5. Dallas Yavneh, 6-5; 6. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 2-2; 7. Denton Calvary, 1-4; 8. Conroe Covenant Christian, 2-4; 9. Austin San Juan Diego, 10-1; 10. Dallas Lakehill, 6-1.

TAPPS 2A

Galveston O’Connell, 11-2; 2. Dallas First Baptist; 3. Waco Bishop Reicher, 2-2; 4. Bulverde Bracken Christian, 11-2; 5. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 7-4; 6. Prosper Prestonwood North; 7. Red Oak Ovilla, 7-1; 8. Beaumont Legacy Christian, 11-6; 9. FW Bethesda, 5-6; 10. Lubbock Southcrest, 5-1.

TAPPS 1A