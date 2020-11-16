High School Football

State Rankings 6A-5A: Duncanville Beats Cedar Hill, Keeps No. 2 Spot in Texas 6A

Duncanville holds at No. 2 in the Class 6A Texas high school football rankings after a 28-14 victory over rival Cedar Hill

duncanville-panthers-hs-football
NBC 5 News

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 12, distributed by The Associated Press (last week's rankings in Class 4A and below were final).

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 12 Prv rank
1 Galena Park North Shore (8-0) W: Humble Summer Creek, 58-0 1
2 Duncanville (5-1) W: Cedar Hill, 28-14 2
3 Austin Westlake (7-0) W: Austin Bowie, 45-7 3
4 Allen (5-0) W: Denton Guyer, 56-38 4
5 Lake Travis (6-0) W: Del Valle, 42-13 5
6 Cy-Fair (8-0) W: Cypress Ridge, 44-3 6
7 Katy Tompkins (6-0) Idle 7
8 Cypress Bridgeland (8-0) W: Cypress Lakes, 59-3 9
9 Cedar Hill (5-1) L: Duncanville, 28-14 8
10 Katy (6-1) W: Katy Taylor, 41-13 10
11 DeSoto (5-1) W: Waco Midway, 63-14 12
12 Alvin Shadow Creek (4-2) W: Pearland, 20-6 13
13 Humble Atascocita (4-1) W: Houston King, 28-24 14
14 Lewisville Marcus (7-0) W: Plano West, 46-24 15
15 Denton Guyer (5-2) L: Allen, 56-38 11
16 Prosper (4-1) Idle 16
17 Arlington Martin (6-1) Idle 17
18 Spring (6-0) W: Aldine, 49-7 18
19 Pearland Dawson (8-0) W: Alief Elsik, 65-7 19
20 Spring Westfield (5-1) W: Spring Dekaney, 10-0 20
21 Rockwall (7-1) W: Dallas Skyline, 56-6 21
22 Southlake Carroll (4-1) Idle 22
23 Converse Judson (4-1) Idle 23
24 SA Johnson (7-0) W: SA Madison, 42-7 25
25 Tomball Memorial (7-0) W: Klein Forest, 49-20 NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 12 Prv rank
1 Denton Ryan (6-0) Idle 1
2 Dallas Highland Park (5-0) W: McKinney North, 56-14 2
3 Lancaster (5-0) W: Carrollton Turner, 89-0 3
4 Cedar Park (6-0) Idle 4
5 Manvel (5-1) W: Richmond Foster, 66-28 6
6 Lubbock Coronado (7-0) W: Amarillo 45-13 7
7 Longview (5-2) Idle 8
8 Frisco Lone Star (4-2) W: Frisco Wakeland, 42-14 9
9 CC Veterans Memorial (6-0) Idle 10
10 Richmond Foster (4-1) L: Manvel, 66-28 5

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 12 Prv rank
1 Ennis (6-0) W: Forney, 63-10 1
2 Aledo (3-1) Idle 2
3 Fort Bend Marshall (6-0) W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 56-0 3
4 Huntsville (6-0) Idle 4
5 Frisco (6-0) W: Denison, 23-3 5
6 Texarkana Texas (7-0) W: Longview Pine Tree, 44-0 6
7 Mansfield Timberview (6-0) W: Dripping Springs, 55-28 7
8 WF Rider (6-1) W: Plainview, 49-0 8
9 Lubbock Cooper (5-1) Idle 9
10 Liberty Hill (6-0) Idle NR

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 12 Prv rank
1 Fort Worth Nolan (6-0) W: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 31-14 2
2 Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (5-3) Idle 3
3 San Antonio Cornerstone (7-1) Idle 4
4 Dallas Parish Episcopal (5-1) L: Fort Worth Nolan, 31-14 1
5 Dallas Christian (6-1) L: Bullard Brook Hill, forfeit 5

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- SIX-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 12 Prv rank
1 Austin Veritas (6-0) W: Austin Hill Country, 76-30 1
2 Fredericksburg Heritage (5-1) W: San Marcos Hill Country, 64-14 2
3 New Braunfels Christian (5-1) W: San Marcos Academy, 59-24 3
4 Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (9-1) W: San Antonio FEAST, 46-0 4
5 Dallas Lakehill (2-0) Idle 5

2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs Scores and Schedules

Scores, schedules will be updated weekly.

texas high school football Nov 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 6A

texas high school football Nov 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 5A

texas high school football Nov 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 4A

texas high school football Nov 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 3A

texas high school football Nov 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 2A

texas high school football Nov 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 1A

This article tagged under:

High School Footballtexas high school football
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us