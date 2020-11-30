State Rankings 6A-5A: Allen Holds No. 4 Spot in 6A With Win Over Prosper; Denton Ryan, Ennis Still Atop 5A

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 14 Prv rank

1 Galena Park North Shore (10-0) W: Humble Atascocita, 63-14 1

2 Duncanville (6-1) Idle 2

3 Austin Westlake (8-0) Idle 3

4 Allen (7-0) W: Prosper, 41-31 4

5 Lake Travis (6-0) Idle 5

6 Katy Tompkins (8-0) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 52-0 7

7 Cypress Bridgeland (10-0) W: Cy-Fair, 41-29 8

8 Cedar Hill (6-1) W: Mansfield, 52-7 9

9 Katy (7-1) Idle 10

10 Cy-Fair (9-1) L: Cypress Bridgeland, 41-29 6

11 DeSoto (6-1) Idle 11

12 Lewisville Marcus (8-0) W: Lewisville, 58-38 13

13 Denton Guyer (7-2) W: Little Elm, 65-21 14

14 Arlington Martin (8-1) W: Arlington Sam Houston, 60-6 15

15 Spring (6-0) Idle 16

16 Pearland Dawson (9-0) Idle 17

17 Spring Westfield (5-1) Idle 18

18 Rockwall (8-1) W: Mesquite Horn, 58-17 19

19 Southlake Carroll (6-1) W: Keller Timber Creek, 45-16 20

20 Humble Atascocita (4-2) L: Galena Park North Shore, 63-14 12

21 Alvin Shadow Creek (4-3) Idle 21

22 Converse Judson (6-1) W: SA Wagner, 63-34 22

23 Tomball Memorial (9-0) W: Klein Oak, 48-20 24

24 Euless Trinity (6-1) W: Haltom, 56-10 25

25 Round Rock (6-2) Idle NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 14 Prv rank

1 Denton Ryan (8-0) W: Frisco Independence, 52-21 1

2 Dallas Highland Park (7-0) W: West Mesquite, 49-13 2

3 Lancaster (7-0) W: Grapevine, 61-21 3

4 Cedar Park (7-0) W: Pflugerville, 67-14 4

5 Manvel (5-1) Idle 5

6 Lubbock Coronado (9-0) W: Lubbock Monterey, 40-14 6

7 CC Veterans Memorial (8-0) W: Victoria West, 57-26 7

8 Longview (6-2) W: McKinney North, 55-10 8

9 Frisco Lone Star (6-2) Idle 9

10 Colleyville Heritage (5-0) W: Burleson Centennial, 34-6 NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 14 Prv rank

1 Ennis (7-0) Idle 1

2 Aledo (4-1) W: Cleburne, 52-20 2

3 Fort Bend Marshall (6-0) W: Houston Sterling, 69-14 3

4 Huntsville (7-0) W: Montgomery, 23-15 4

5 Texarkana Texas (8-0) W: Nacogdoches, 21-17 5

6 Lubbock Cooper (6-1) W: WF Rider, 25-24 8

7 Liberty Hill (7-0) W: Austin Northeast, forfeit 7

8 Lucas Lovejoy (8-0) W: Frisco Lebanon Trail, 59-27 9

9 WF Rider (7-1) L: Lubbock Cooper, 25-24 6

10 Frisco (6-1) Idle 10