High School Football

State Rankings 6A-5A: Allen Holds No. 4 Spot in 6A With Win Over Prosper; Denton Ryan, Ennis Still Atop 5A

Duncanville was idle and holds at No. 2 in the Class 6A Texas high school football rankings; Allen holds at No. 4 with a win over Prosper. In 5A, Denton Ryan, Ennis, Highland Park and Aledo hold the top four spots in Division I and II

NBC 5 News

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

   Rank School (Record) Week 14 Prv rank
   1 Galena Park North Shore (10-0) W: Humble Atascocita, 63-14 1
   2 Duncanville (6-1) Idle 2
   3 Austin Westlake (8-0) Idle 3
   4 Allen (7-0) W: Prosper, 41-31 4
   5 Lake Travis (6-0) Idle 5
   6 Katy Tompkins (8-0) W: Katy Seven Lakes, 52-0 7
   7 Cypress Bridgeland (10-0) W: Cy-Fair, 41-29 8
   8 Cedar Hill (6-1) W: Mansfield, 52-7 9
   9 Katy (7-1) Idle 10
   10 Cy-Fair (9-1) L: Cypress Bridgeland, 41-29 6
   11 DeSoto (6-1) Idle 11
   12 Lewisville Marcus (8-0) W: Lewisville, 58-38 13
   13 Denton Guyer (7-2) W: Little Elm, 65-21 14
   14 Arlington Martin (8-1) W: Arlington Sam Houston, 60-6 15
   15 Spring (6-0) Idle 16
   16 Pearland Dawson (9-0) Idle 17
   17 Spring Westfield (5-1) Idle 18
   18 Rockwall (8-1) W: Mesquite Horn, 58-17 19
   19 Southlake Carroll (6-1) W: Keller Timber Creek, 45-16 20
   20 Humble Atascocita (4-2) L: Galena Park North Shore, 63-14 12
   21 Alvin Shadow Creek (4-3) Idle 21
   22 Converse Judson (6-1) W: SA Wagner, 63-34 22
   23 Tomball Memorial (9-0) W: Klein Oak, 48-20 24
   24 Euless Trinity (6-1) W: Haltom, 56-10 25
   25 Round Rock (6-2) Idle NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

   Rank School (Record) Week 14 Prv rank
   1 Denton Ryan (8-0) W: Frisco Independence, 52-21 1
   2 Dallas Highland Park (7-0) W: West Mesquite, 49-13 2
   3 Lancaster (7-0) W: Grapevine, 61-21 3
   4 Cedar Park (7-0) W: Pflugerville, 67-14 4
   5 Manvel (5-1) Idle 5
   6 Lubbock Coronado (9-0) W: Lubbock Monterey, 40-14 6
   7 CC Veterans Memorial (8-0) W: Victoria West, 57-26 7
   8 Longview (6-2) W: McKinney North, 55-10 8
   9 Frisco Lone Star (6-2) Idle 9
   10 Colleyville Heritage (5-0) W: Burleson Centennial, 34-6 NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

   Rank School (Record) Week 14 Prv rank
   1 Ennis (7-0) Idle 1
   2 Aledo (4-1) W: Cleburne, 52-20 2
   3 Fort Bend Marshall (6-0) W: Houston Sterling, 69-14 3
   4 Huntsville (7-0) W: Montgomery, 23-15 4
   5 Texarkana Texas (8-0) W: Nacogdoches, 21-17 5
   6 Lubbock Cooper (6-1) W: WF Rider, 25-24 8
   7 Liberty Hill (7-0) W: Austin Northeast, forfeit 7
   8 Lucas Lovejoy (8-0) W: Frisco Lebanon Trail, 59-27 9
   9 WF Rider (7-1) L: Lubbock Cooper, 25-24 6
   10 Frisco (6-1) Idle 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs Scores and Schedules

Scores, schedules will be updated weekly.

texas high school football Nov 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 6A

texas high school football Nov 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 5A

texas high school football Nov 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 4A

texas high school football Nov 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 3A

texas high school football Nov 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 2A

texas high school football Nov 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results for Class 1A

This article tagged under:

High School Footballtexas high school football
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us