South Oak Cliff High School Focused on Big Game

The South Oak Cliff High School Golden Bears are heading to the UIL Division 5A State Championship game on Saturday

By Noelle Walker

Dallas ISD's South Oak Cliff Golden Bears face the Liberty Hill Panthers in the state high school football championship game this weekend. It's been a long road to the top and we caught up with the team on this last leg of the journey.
Wednesday was 'signing day' for student-athletes committing to universities. Parents and students gathered in the gymnasium at South Oak Cliff High School in Dallas to witness student-athletes sign letters of intent to play at TCU, SMU, and UNT.

Their futures took a temporary backseat to the present. The football team is going to the U.I.L. Division 5A State Championship on Saturday.

"It's getting to the point where you can see everything you ever wanted in life, everything that you coach for, everything you want the kids to experience," South Oak Cliff H.S. Head Football Coach Jason Todd said. "You can feel it's almost there."

The Golden Bears beat Lubbock Cooper High School in the semi-finals last Friday to advance to the big game.

"Man, it's crazy," South Oak Cliff cornerback Kyron Chambers said. Chamber signed a letter of intent to play at TCU. "It's nothing but joy. It's just happiness that you're here."

The last time a Dallas ISD school won the State Football Championship was in 1958.

"I've been dreaming about it my whole life," South Oak Cliff quarterback Kevin Henry Jennings said. Jennings signed a letter of intent to play at SMU. "It's a really big moment, so I mean, it came true, and I have all thanks to God."

Kickoff is Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

"On Saturday we're gonna win the State Championship," Jennings said. "We're gonna bring it home for the community," Chambers said.

