South Oak Cliff Golden Bears advance, going for a three-peat championship

South Oak Cliff became the first Dallas ISD team to win back-to-back state championships last year. Friday night, they took one step closer to a three-peat after their semifinal win over Frisco Emerson. The Bear Cave couldn’t be prouder.

The Golden Bears are in the spotlight and on the map and their determination cannot be denied. At the Ford Center in Frisco, fans and alumni showed up to witness the faceoff between two teams that went into the game with a 12-2 record.

“I'm very proud. I'm proud of the kids, the teachers, the coaching staff, words can't even express how proud I am,” said 1997 graduate, Corey Cottingham.

Talks of a three-peat State Championship had been swirling around the team for months. This 5A Division semifinal was a hurdle the Golden Bears needed to clear first to advance.