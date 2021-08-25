DallasNews.com

North Texas Week 1 Football Games are Canceled Due to COVID-19

Naaman Forest, Ranchview, Greenhill, Thomas Jefferson, Pinkston, Frisco Wakeland, North Dallas call off games. Eaton’s game is also canceled.

By Greg Riddle - The Dallas Morning News

COVID-19 is causing last-minute schedule changes for many Dallas-area football teams just days before the 2021 season begins.

As of Wednesday, 10 Dallas-area games have been canceled for COVID-19 reasons. There are still 96 games being played in the area over Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

There have now been 20 games in Week 1 canceled statewide, according to information gathered by The Dallas Morning News and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football. There were 141 football games in the Dallas area that were canceled or postponed for COVID-19 reasons last season.

See which schools are making changes to their schedules with information provided by our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

