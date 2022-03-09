Having won two straight basketball state championships, and with a motto that matches a championship mentality, the Duncanville Panthers are preparing for their 6A state semifinal game Friday night hoping experience gives them an extra edge.

“Every one of them who has been here in this program, they know what the expectation is,” said Duncanville basketball coach David Peavy. “This moment is not too big for them and I think that’s an advantage for them. We talk about this every single day. Every single day we come in here and talk about winning championships.”

But Duncanville is not alone in representing North Texas in the state tournament and is also not alone in being used to making the trip to San Antonio each March. Mansfield Timberview is also preparing to play in a state semifinal game Thursday, with the Wolves making their fourth appearance at state in the last six seasons.

“Our mindset is stay true to what’s been working,” said Timberview senior Donovan O’Day. “Keep playing together as a team, everybody believes in each other, and that’s all we’ve got to do.”

“I’m always telling them they ain’t done nothing yet,” said Timberview coach Duane Gregory. “They’ll get a big win and I’ll say that’s all fine and good but you still ain’t done nothing yet. They understand they beat Amarillo, advanced to the state tournament, but they still ain’t done nothing yet.”

Two great programs, both with state championship expectations and experience, joined by other North Texas teams like Dallas Madison, Dallas Kimball, Oak Cliff Faith Family, Lipan, and McKinney, all hoping to bring championship hardware back to Dallas Fort Worth.