Female kicker makes history at Wilmer-Hutchins High School

The Wilmer Hutchins High School football team is off to a 4-0 start to the season but people are also taking note of the team for a different reason.

In uniform, you’d never know there's something different about the team’s kicker.



“If it’s something that I like, then I'm going to do it no matter what,” said Jacqueline Aguilar.



The junior is the school’s first female football player.

“I get nervous some days but I’m not as nervous when I'm in the game because I'm all hyped and everything,” said Aguilar.

Despite having never kicked a football until this school year, kicking coach Manuel Zaragoza said Aguilar has made almost every attempt this season.

“She's only missed two and they were blocked. She's made the rest of them,” said Zaragoza.

Aguilar joined the varsity squad after the team lost their original kicker.

At first, Zaragoza said coaches reached out to boys’ soccer players.

“None of the boys wanted to play,” he said.

Then they asked the girl's team.

“Whenever they said, ‘Do you want to be a kicker for the football team?’ I automatically said, 'Yes,'” recalled Aguilar.

Aguilar has played soccer since she was 2 years old and has dreamed of playing football.

“I’ve actually been wanting to do this since 6th grade,” she said.

Her kicking debut came during the first game of the season when she made her first extra-point attempt.

“Nobody knew but the football players that I was a girl kicker so when they found out they were just in shock,” explained Aguilar.

Her story, she hopes, transcends the game.

“I just want the girls to have the confidence to do something else and you know be outside of the box,” she said. The team's next match-up is a district home game Friday night against Pinkston High School.

2023 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL