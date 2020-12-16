Early National Signing Day Celebrates Seniors Accomplishments During Challenging Season

With only teammates and a small group of family and friends sitting in chairs separated at social distance, the Southlake Carroll Dragons football program’s early signing day ceremony felt much different than the celebrations of the past.

“This year has been heartbreaking for our seniors across the state of Texas,” said Southlake Carroll football coach Riley Dodge. “We’ve tried our best to make it as enjoyable as possible on and off the field, and we just wanted to have some semblance of normalcy today and honor two guys who have done tremendous things in our program.”

One of the top quarterbacks in the state also signed his name on the dotted line Wednesday, when Flower Mound Marcus quarterback Garrett Nussmeier – the son of Dallas Cowboys coach Doug Nussmeier – officially committed to play for his dream school, LSU.

“It was definitely a surreal feeling,” Nussmeier said. “I knew I was going to go to LSU and everybody else knew that, but to put pen to paper was really cool. It’s accomplishing my dreams since I was a little toddler, and the feeling was unbelievable.”

An unbelievable feeling that two players from the top team in the state experienced “virtually” today, when Duncanville linebacker Kendrick Blackshire made his commitment to Alabama official after he returned from a devastating knee injury a year ago.

“It’s been a long process, and I just have to thank God,” Blackshire said, while holding back tears.

Duncanville offensive lineman Savion Byrd, one of the top uncommited players in the nation, made his decision live just a few minutes later.

“I’m ready to commit now,” Byrd said. “I will be continuing my success at the university of…”

He quickly grabbed an Oklahoma Sooners hat and cheering erupted throughout the chat.

A big get for the Oklahoma Sooners on a big day for high school football student-athletes in North Texas, making their dreams official on a very-different-feeling early National Signing Day in 2020.