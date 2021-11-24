basketball

Duncanville Boys, DeSoto Girls Top Texas 6A Hoops Rankings

By The Associated Press

Texas Association of Basketball Coaches rankings for the week of Nov. 23:

BOYS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. Duncanville, 3-0; 2. Richardson, 6-0; 3. McKinney, 7-0; 4. League City Clear Brook, 6-1; 5. Humble Atascocita, 6-1; 6. Fort Bend Elkins, 5-2; 7. Allen, 5-2; 8. Humble Summer Creek, 4-2; 9. Garland, 2-0; 10. EP Americas, 7-0; 11. Austin Westlake, 6-1; 12. Coppell, 4-2; 13. North Crowley, 5-2; 14. Houston Strake Jesuit, 5-0; 15. SA Harlan, 4-1; 16. Spring Westfield, 1-0; 17. Houston Bellaire, 1-2; 18. Pearland Dawson, 3-3; 19. Katy Tompkins, 5-2; 20. Pearland, 4-3; 21. Cy Creek, 4-3; 22. Fort Bend Bush, 4-3; 23. SA Northside Clark, 4-3; 24. SA Reagan, 7-2; 25. SA Northside Warren, 4-1.

Class 5A

1. Dallas Kimball, 4-1; 2. Beaumont United, 1-1; 3. Amarillo, 6-2; 4. Mansfield Timberview, 5-1; 5. Crosby, 3-4; 6. Katy Paetow, 4-3; 7. Lancaster, 6-2; 8. EP Chapin, 5-1; 9. Boerne Champion, 4-3; 10. Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, 4-2; 11. Mansfield Legacy, 3-0; 12. Fort Bend Hightower, 4-3; 13. SA Jefferson, 3-2; 14. Mount Pleasant, 0-0; 15. Mansfield Summit, 2-0; 16. Leander Rouse, 3-0; 17. Dallas Highland Park, 2-0; 18. Manvel, 2-4; 19. Pflugerville Weiss, 1-2; 20. NRH Richland, 1-1; 21. Midlothian, 5-1; 22. NRH Birdville, 2-1; 23. Leander Glenn, 0-2; 24. Brownsville Pace, 5-2; 25. SA Harlandale, 2-0.

Class 4A

1. Dallas Faith Family, 3-1; 2. Silsbee, 1-1; 3. Lubbock Estacado, 1-1; 4. Dallas Carter, 1-2; 5. Houston Yates, 3-0; 6. Argyle, 2-1; 7. La Marque, 1-0; 8. Somerset, 3-0; 9. Stafford, 2-0; 10. Boerne, 1-0; 11. Waco Connally; 12. Paris, 2-1; 13. Burkburnett, 0-2; 14. CC West Oso, 2-0; 15. Huffman Hargrave, 1-2; 16. Kaufman, 0-1; 17. Decatur, 0-3; 18. Wilmer Hutchins, 2-2; 19. WF Hirschi, 2-0; 20. Sour Lake Hardin Jefferson, 2-1; 21. Pleasanton, 5-1; 22. Dallas Lincoln, 0-2; 23. Waco La Vega, 0-1; 24. CC Miller, 0-1; 25. Hereford, 0-1.

Class 3A

1. SA Cole, 3-2; 2. Dallas Madison, 3-1; 3. Brock, 2-1; 4. New Waverly, 0-0; 5. Shallowater, 1-1; 6. Tatum, 0-1; 7. Hitchcock, 1-0; 8. Diboll, 0-0; 9. CC London, 1-0; 10. WF City View, 1-0; 11. Little River Academy, 1-1; 12. Abernathy, 0-0; 13. Winnie East Chambers, 0-0; 14. Commerce, 1-0; 15. Lytle, 2-1; 16. Lorena, 1-1; 17. Paris Chisum, 2-0; 18. Franklin, 0-0; 19. Childress, 0-0; 20. Mineola, 0-0; 21. Crockett, 1-1; 22. Santa Rosa, 1-2; 23. Mission IDEA, 1-2; 24. Peaster, 2-1; 25. Aransas Pass, 1-0.

Class 2A

1. Clarendon; 2. Lipan, 7-0; 3. Douglass, 3-0; 4. Mumford, 2-1; 5. Flatonia, 0-0; 6. La Rue La Poynor, 5-1; 7. New Deal, 0-0; 8. Bogota Rivercrest, 1-0; 9. Big Sandy, 2-1; 10. New Home, 1-1; 11. Thorndale, 0-0; 12. Timpson, 0-0; 13. Italy, 0-0; 14. Port Aransas, 3-3; 15. Gruver, 1-0; 16. Tolar, 3-0; 17. Farwell, 1-0; 18. Grapeland, 1-0; 19. Martins Mill, 4-0; 20. Tenaha, 0-0; 21. Wink, 0-0; 22. Hearne, 0-0; 23. Panhandle, 0-0; 24. Cisco, 0-0; 25. Weimar, 0-0.

Class 1A

1. Texline, 0-1; 2. Calvert, 0-0; 3. Graford, 3-0; 4. Mertzon Irion County, 1-0; 5. Tilden McMullen County, 1-0; 6. Lingleville, 2-1; 7. Rankin, 0-0; 8. Nazareth, 0-1; 9. Dodd City, 2-1; 10. Waelder, 0-1; 11. Springlake Earth, 0-0; 12. Dime Box, 0-0; 13. San Perlita, 5-1; 14. Avinger, 1-1; 15. Chireno, 2-3; 16. Priddy, 2-1; 17. Huckabay, 2-3; 18. Jayton, 0-0; 19. Trinidad, 4-1; 20. Electra, 0-1; 21. Wildorado, 2-0; 22. Whitharral, 1-0; 23. Klondike, 0-0; 24. Westbrook, 0-0; 25. Eula, 0-2.

BOYS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC

1. SA Antonian Prep; 2. Plano John Paul II; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch; 4. Plano Prestonwood Christian; 5. Tomball Concordia Lutheran; 6. Bellaire Episcopal; 7. Houston Christian; 8. Addison Greenhill; 9. Episcopal School of Dallas; 10. SA Christian.

TAPPS 5A

1. The Woodlands Christian; 2. McKinney Christian; 3. Grapevine Faith Christian; 4. Austin St. Michaels; 5. FW Southwest Christian; 6. Houston Second Baptist; 7. SA TMI Episcopal; 8. Brownsville St. Joseph; 9. Laredo St. Augustine; 10. Houston Lutheran South.

TAPPS 4A

1. Houston Westbury; 2. Lubbock Trinity Christian; 3. Houston St. Thomas Episcopal; 4. Arlington Grace Prep; 5. Schertz John Paul II; 6. Colleyville Covenant Christian; 7. Lubbock Christian; 8. Houston Cypress Christian; 9. SA Lutheran; 10. FW Lake Country.

TAPPS 3A

1. Midland Classical; 2. Huntsville Alpha Omega; 3. Dallas Yavneh; 4. Austin Hill Country Christian; 5. Denton Calvary Christian; 6. North Dallas Adventist; 7. Houston Lutheran North; 8. Waco Reicher; 9. Tomball Rosehill Christian; 10. New Braunfels Christian.

TAPPS 2A

1. Houston Grace Christian; 2. Lubbock Kingdom Prep; 3. Marble Falls Faith; 4. Galveston O’Connell; 5. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal; 6. Sherman Texoma Christian; 7. Longview Trinity; 8. Garland Christian; 9. Victoria Faith; 10. Red Oak Ovilla Christian.

TAPPS 1A

1. DeSoto Canterbury Kingdom; 2. Cypress Covenant; 3. Irving Faustina; 4. Fredericksburg Heritage; 5. San Angelo Cornerstone; 6. SA Legacy Christian; 7. Longview Christian Heritage; 8. Carthage Northside Christian; 9. Amarillo Holy Cross; 10. Wichita Christian.

GIRLS PUBLIC

Class 6A

1. DeSoto, 6-0; 2. Plano East, 4-1; 3. Duncanville, 12-1; 4. South Grand Prairie, 6-1; 5. Keller, 6-1; 6. Katy Tompkins, 8-0; 7. Humble Summer Creek, 10-1; 8. Plano, 8-1; 9. Converse Judson, 9-2; 10. Alvin Shadow Creek, 9-1; 11. Spring Branch Memorial, 10-3; 12. Cedar Hill, 8-4; 13. Austin High, 7-2; 14. Wolfforth Frenship, 3-1; 15. SA Johnson, 7-3; 16. SA Northside Clark, 11-2; 17. Denton Braswell, 7-1; 18. Humble Atascocita, 8-5; 19. League City Clear Brook, 8-1; 20. Tomball Memorial, 7-1; 21. Garland Sachse, 4-4; 22. Laredo United South, 4-2; 23. Deer Park, 11-2; 24. Langham Creek, 6-5; 25. Fort Bend Dulles, 8-5.

Class 5A

1. Cedar Park, 11-0; 2. Frisco Liberty, 4-2; 3. Lubbock Cooper, 6-0; 4. Amarillo, 5-1; 5. Pflugerville Hendrickson, 8-0; 6. Royse City, 11-0; 7. Frisco Memorial, 10-2; 8. EP Andress, 6-0; 9. Georgetown, 6-1; 10. Mansfield Timberview, 5-3; 11. McKinney North, 6-1; 12. Crandall, 8-1; 13. Pflugerville, 6-2; 14. Montgomery, 8-0; 15. Grapevine, 8-2; 16. CC Veterans Memorial, 11-1; 17. Humble Kingwood Park, 5-2; 18. EP Chapin, 11-1; 19. Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill, 7-1; 20. College Station, 2-2; 21. EP Burges, 6-1; 22. Boerne Champion, 6-1; 23. Amarillo Caprock, 5-0; 24. Manvel, 10-2; 25. Lake Dallas, 4-3.

Class 4A

1. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 6-1; 2. Argyle, 9-0; 3. Canyon, 4-2; 4. Levelland, 5-1; 5. Boerne, 7-1; 6. Brownsboro, 6-1; 7. Sunnyvale, 6-3; 8. Fredericksburg, 7-1; 9. Stephenville, 3-0; 10. Glen Rose, 8-0; 11. Kennedale, 11-2; 12. Sanger, 5-0; 13. Decatur, 5-1; 14. Midlothian Heritage, 3-3; 15. Waco La Vega, 6-2; 16. Mexia, 6-2; 17. Brownwood, 6-1; 18. Rockport-Fulton, 10-3; 19. Pleasanton, 6-1; 20. Canton, 5-1; 21. Geronimo Navarro, 6-3; 22. Beeville Jones, 2-1; 23. Crystal City, 3-0; 24. Palestine, 4-0; 25. Giddings, 2-0.

Class 3A

1. Brownfield, 0-0; 2. Shallowater, 3-0; 3. Bishop, 3-0; 4. Tuscola Jim Ned, 7-0; 5. Canadian, 4-0; 6. Fairfield, 3-1; 7. Ponder, 4-4; 8. Woodville, 7-1; 9. Teague, 2-0; 10. Aransas Pass, 3-0; 11. Idalou, 5-3; 12. Winnsboro, 2-2; 13. Nocona, 5-1; 14. Palacios, 8-0; 15. Jourdanton, 5-1; 16. Poth, 6-0; 17. Little River Academy, 6-1; 18. Pottsboro, 5-2; 19. Whitesboro, 5-1; 20. Lyford, 6-0; 21. Brock, 5-3; 22. Peaster, 4-4; 23. Skidmore-Tynan, 7-2; 24. Maypearl, 8-0; 25. Lorena, 2-2.

Class 2A

1. Panhandle, 4-0; 2. Lipan, 5-2; 3. Martins Mill, 3-1; 4. Muenster, 3-1; 5. Gruver, 0-0; 6. Wellington, 4-3; 7. Sudan, 5-3; 8. Lovelady, 7-0; 9. New Home, 6-2; 10. Douglass, 2-1; 11. La Rue La Poynor, 6-0; 12. Mason, 1-1; 13. Alvord, 5-3; 14. Harper, 2-0; 15. Goldthwaite, 6-1; 16. Sundown, 4-1; 17. Timpson, 3-0; 18. Cisco, 8-1; 19. Schulenburg, 1-0; 20. Port Aransas, 5-3; 21. Stamford, 1-0; 22. Woden, 6-2; 23. Farwell, 3-0; 24. Frankston, 2-1; 25. Hearne, 1-1.

Class 1A

1. Huckabay, 8-1; 2. Rankin, 2-0; 3. Ackerly Sands, 6-1; 4. Whiteface, 3-0; 5. Veribest, 0-0; 6. Martzon Irion County, 5-0; 7. Tilden McMullen County, 4-0; 8. Westbrook, 4-0; 9. Neches, 2-0; 10. Nazareth, 3-4; 11. Roscoe Highland, 4-0; 12. Henrietta Midway, 3-1; 13. Jayton, 3-1; 14. Graford, 3-0; 15. Moulton, 3-3; 16. Rocksprings, 3-1; 17. Hermleigh, 5-3; 18. Slidell, 4-1; 19. Chireno, 1-1; 20. Saltillo, 2-1; 21. Gail Borden County, 4-3; 22. Dodd City, 2-1; 23. Robert Lee, 4-2; 24. Claude, 0-2; 25. Lingleville, 2-1.

GIRLS PRIVATE

TAPPS 6A/SPC

1. John Paul II; 2. Houston Christian; 3. Dallas Bishop Lynch; 4. Denton Liberty Christian; 5. St. Agnes; 6. SA Antonian; 7. Kinkaid; 8. Village; 9. Houston St. Pius X; 10. Dallas Greenhill.

TAPPS 5A

1. Dallas Christian; 2. Second Baptist; 3. Boerne Geneva; 4. FW Christian; 5. Austin Hyde Park; 6. Legacy Christian; 7. FW Southwest Christian; 8. Fort Bend Christian; 9. The Woodlands Christian; 10. Lutheran South.

TAPPS 4A

1. Lubbock Christian, 0-0; 2. Trinity Christian School, 0-1; 3. Lake Country Christian, 1-1; 4. Bishop Gorman, 8-2; 5. Bay Area Christian, 1-1; 6. The Shelton School, 2-0; 7. Legacy Prep christian, 0-3; 8. Grace Prep, 3-2; 9. John Paul II, 0-0; 10. Cypress Christian, 2-5.

TAPPS 3A

1. Lutheran North, 4-2; 2. Round Rock Christian, 1-0; 3. Rosehill Christian, 4-2; 4. Live Oak Classical, 3-2; 5. Fellowship Academy, 4-0; 6. San Juan Diego Catholic, 5-0; 7. Vanguard College Prep, 2-0; 8. Cornerstone Christian, 0-0; 9. Dallas Lutheran, 0-0; 10. Waco Reicher Catholic, 0-0.

TAPPS 2A

1. Shiner St. Paul; 2. Halletsville Sacred Heart; 3. Sherman Texoma Christian, 1-0; 4. Dallas First Baptist, 3-0; 5. Edinburg Harvest Christian, 6-4; 6. Lubbock Southcrest; 7. Victoria Faith Academy, 0-1; 8. Ovilla Christian; 9. Bryan Allen; 10. Lubbock All Saints.

TAPPS 1A

1. San Angelo Cornerstone; 2. WF Falls Christ; 3. Fredericksburg Heritage; 4. Plainview Christian, 1-0; 5. Waxahachie Prep, 3-1; 6. Conroe Calvary Baptist, 3-1; 7. Wichita Christian; 8. Athens Christian Prep, 5-3; 9. Longview St. Mary; 10. Weatherford Victory Baptist.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

basketballhigh school basketball
