Denton Guyer Moves Up After Winning Texas 6A Top-10 Matchup

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 4, distributed by The Associated Press.

CLASS 6A

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prev rank

1. Austin Westlake (3-0), Idle, 1

2. Katy (4-0), W: The Woodlands, 21-14, 2

3. Southlake Carroll (4-0), W: Arlington Martin, 31-7, 3

4. Denton Guyer (4-0), W: Humble Atascocita, 46-35, 5

5. Duncanville (2-1) W: DeSoto, 42-21, 7

6. Humble Atascocita (3-1) L: Denton Guyer, 46-35, 4

7. Katy Tompkins (4-0), W: League City Clear Creek, 57-7, 8

8. Rockwall-Heath (3-1) W: McKinney North, 70-35, 9

9. Spring Westfield (3-0), Idle, 12

10. Galena Park North Shore (3-1) W: Klein Oak, 58-34, 13

11. Spring (3-0), Idle, 14

12. Rockwall (3-1) L: Dallas Highland Park, 52-31, 6

13. Lake Travis (3-1) W: San Marcos, 45-6, 10

14. Allen (3-1) W: Tyler Legacy, 49-28, 15

15. SA Northside Brennan (4-0), W: SA Northside Warren, 48-21, 16

16. Arlington Martin (2-2) L: Southlake Carroll, 31-7, 11

17. Euless Trinity (3-1) W: FW Boswell, 55-20, 17

18. Cibolo Steele (4-0), W: SA East Central, 49-7, 18

19. Cypress Bridgeland (3-0), Idle, 19

20. League City Clear Falls (4-0), W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 37-21, 21

21. Midland Legacy (2-1) Idle, 23

22. Lewisville (3-0), Idle, 24

23. Cypress Park (4-0), W: Cy Springs, 62-7, 25

24. Austin Vandegrift (4-0), W: Round Rock Stony Point, 56-21, NR

25. Houston King (4-0), W: Huntsville, 49-6, NR

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prev rank

1. Denton Ryan (3-1) W: Denton, 55-28, 1

2. College Station (4-0), W: New Caney Porter, 45-3, 2

3. Dallas Highland Park (3-1) W: Rockwall, 52-31, 4

4. Manvel (3-1) W: Rosenberg Terry, 41-6, 3

5. CC Veterans Memorial (4-0), W: Victoria East, 63-22, 5

6. Longview (3-1) W: Bryant (Ark), 24-21, 6

7. Colleyville Heritage (2-1) Idle, 7

8. Frisco Lone Star (3-1) W: Frisco Independence, 38-21, 8

9. Amarillo Tascosa (3-1) W: San Angelo Central, 46-28, 9

10. Katy Paetow (4-0), W: Fort Bend Kempner, 65-0, 10

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prev rank

1. Aledo (4-0), W: Burleson, 56-14, 1

2. Fort Bend Marshall (3-0), W: Houston Northside, 72-0, 2

3. Lucas Lovejoy (4-0), W: Denison, 49-7, 3

4. Ennis (4-0), W: Greenville, 28-0, 6

5. Lubbock-Cooper (3-1) W: Lubbock Monterey, 28-21, 8

6. Boerne Champion (4-0), W: Laredo United, 42-14, 10

7. Dallas South Oak Cliff (2-1) W: Dallas Hillcrest, 63-7, NR

8. Huntsville (2-1) L: Houston King, 49-6, 4

9. WF Rider (4-0), W: Odessa, 47-43, NR

10. Nederland (3-0), Idle, NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prev rank

1. Argyle (4-0), W: Waco La Vega, 17-14, 1

2. CC Calallen (3-0), Idle, 2

3. Austin LBJ (4-0), W: Liberty Hill, 41-34, 3

4. Tyler Chapel Hill (4-0), W: Center, 59-21, 5

5. Stephenville (4-0), W: Abilene Wylie, 37-7, 6

6. El Campo (3-1) W: Wharton, 70-21, 8

7. Waco La Vega (2-2) L: Argyle, 17-14, 7

8. Paris (2-1) Idle, 9

9. Springtown (4-0), W: Godley, 52-20, 10

10. CC Miller (3-1) W: Brownsville Hanna, 62-28, NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prev rank

1. Carthage (2-0), Idle, 1

2. Gilmer (4-0), W: Lindale, 49-35, 2

3. Celina (3-1) W: Omaha Pewitt, 42-6, 3

4. West Orange-Stark (2-1) W: Newton, 40-26, 4

5. China Spring (4-0), W: Lampasas, 47-7, 5

6. Bellville (4-0), W: Rockdale, 67-7, 6

7. Van (4-0), W: Pittsburg, 49-12, 9

8. Geronimo Navarro (3-1) W: Cuero, 29-27, NR

9. Cuero (3-1) L: Geronimo Navarro, 29-27, 7

10. Wimberley (3-1) W: Fredericksburg, 30-16, 8

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prev rank

1. Tuscola Jim Ned (4-0), W: Cisco, 28-14, 1

2. Brock (3-0), W: Iowa Park, 41-6, 2

3. Tatum (4-0), W: Hughes Springs, 56-14, 3

4. Hallettsville (3-1) W: Altair Rice Consolidated, 54-3, 6

5. Vanderbilt Industrial (3-1) W: Tidehaven, 45-0, 7

6. Yoakum (3-1) W: Needville, 41-4, 8

7. Mount Vernon (3-0), Idle, 9

8. West (4-0), W: Rogers, 35-28, 10

9. Columbus (3-1) W: Edna, 40-21, NR

10. Grandview (3-1) L: Glen Rose, 54-24, 4

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prev rank

1. Franklin (4-0), W: Troy, 65-10, 1

2. Gunter (4-0), W: Pilot Point, 59-6, 2

3. Childress (3-0), W: Shallowater, 30-28, 4

4. Holliday (4-0), W: Bells, 27-14, 5

5. Newton (2-1) L: West Orange-Stark, 40-26, 3

6. Waskom (3-1) W: Arp, 56-6, 6

7. New London West Rusk (4-0), W: San Augustine, 62-7, 7

8. Canadian (3-1) W: Perryton, 51-28, 8

9. Abernathy (4-0), W: Post, 33-7, 9

10. Idalou (4-0), W: Littlefield, 56-13, NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prev rank

1. Refugio (4-0), W: Sabinal, 78-0, 1

2. Shiner (4-0), W: Poth, 39-10, 2

3. Timpson (3-0), W: Price Carlisle, 55-20, 3

4. Crawford (4-0), W: Holland, 31-6, 4

5. Cisco (3-1) L: Tuscola Jim Ned, 28-14, 5

6. New Deal (4-0), W: Bovina, 70-0, 7

7. Hawley (4-0), W: Winters, 49-0, 8

8. Mason (3-1) L: Wall, 20-14, 6

9. Beckville (4-0), W: West Sabine, 48-21, 9

10. Forsan (4-0), W: McCamey, 48-27, 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prev rank

1. Mart (4-0), W: Whitney, 49-13, 1

2. Windthorst (4-0), W: Seymour, 60-20, 2

3. Muenster (4-0), W: Lubbock Trinity Christian, 35-24, 3

4. Albany (3-0), W: Haskell, 62-0, 4

5. Wellington (1-2) Idle, 5

6. Stratford (3-1) L: Bushland, 21-14, 6

7. Falls City (3-1) W: Flatonia, 36-0, 8

8. Eldorado (3-0), W: Wink, 72-38, 10

9. Burton (3-0), Idle, NR

10. Vega (3-1) L: Spearman, 24-6, 9

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1. May (4-0), W: Evant, 63-6, 1

2. Rankin (4-0), W: Leakey, 79-34, 2

3. Sterling City (3-1) W: Gail Borden County, 52-0, 3

4. Jonesboro (4-0), W: Blum, 45-0, 5

5. Water Valley (4-0), W: Westbrook, 55-34, 8

6. Abbott (4-0), W: Bellville Faith, 48-0, 6

7. Springlake-Earth (3-1) W: O'Donnell, 75-28, 7

8. Happy (3-1) W: Kress, 62-12, 9

9. Westbrook (2-2) L: Water Valley, 55-34, 4

10. Roby (3-0), Idle, NR

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1. Matador Motley County (4-0), W: Crowell, 48-0, 1

2. Strawn (4-0), W: Gorman, 60-15, 2

3. Richland Springs (2-1) W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 70-22, 3

4. Calvert (1-0), W: Bryan Allen Academy, 52-32, 4

5. Balmorhea (3-1) W: Marfa, 66-16, 5

6. Follett (4-0), W: Wildorado, 52-6, 6

7. Lamesa Klondike (4-0), W: Meadow, 45-0, 7

8. Jayton (4-0), W: Turkey Valley, 53-40, 8

9. Anton (3-0), Idle, 9

10. Throckmorton (3-0), W: Blackwell, 40-32, NR

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1. Austin Regents (3-0), Idle, 1

2. Houston Kinkaid (4-0), W: Katy St. John XXIII, 56-6, 4

3. Dallas Parish Episcopal (3-1) W: Argyle Liberty Christian, 45-14, 3

4. Grapevine Faith Christian (4-0), W: Nevada Community, 41-7, NR

5. FW Nolan (2-2) W: Midland Christian, 48-28, NR

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 6-MAN

Rank School (Record) Week 4 Prv rank

1. Waco Live Oak (4-0), W: McKinney Cornerstone, 94-48, 1

2. Austin Veritas (4-0), W: Austin Texas School for the Deaf, 84-58, 2

3. Bulverde Bracken Christian (3-0), W: SA Jubilee, 54-6, 4

4. Marble Falls Faith (3-0), Idle, 5

5. Austin Texas School for the Deaf (2-1) L: Austin Veritas, 84-58, 3

Big Game Friday Morning

Watch our weekly video podcast, Big Game Friday Morning, below. On the second episode of Big Game Friday Morning, NBC 5's Pat Doney and 105.3 The Fan's Kevin Gray preview the Cowboys matchup against the Chargers, the weekend slate of high school and college football games, and look at other games around the NFL.

A shorthanded Cowboys defense gets ready to take on Justin Herbert and the Chargers Sunday in Los Angeles. Plus a preview of the biggest college and high school football games in North Texas.

Big Game Friday Night

Inside High School Sports

Duncanville squares off with DeSoto in a battle of recent heavyweights, Denton Guyer hosts Humble Atascocita and Rockwall Heath receiver Jay Fair takes home an MVP bobblehead.