Dallas ISD Approves Pay Increase for Football Head Coaches

Starting this fall, Dallas ISD football head coaches will see some big changes in their checks.

Dallas ISD announced Tuesday they will increase pay in the 2022-2023 academic year for head coaches in order to attract and retain coaches.

The plan to increase pay comes after the Dallas ISD Department of Athletics conducted research on salary structure from other districts in North Texas.

According to DISD, the district is providing a one-time salary adjustment of $15,000 to current football head coaches and will adjust the pay range for the position.

This adjustment will place Dallas ISD Head Football Coaches amongst the highest paid within the North Texas competitive market, increasing the average salary to more than $122,000.

The pay range will now start at $95,000, up from $84,000. Future candidates will be hired based on the revised pay range and incumbent information.

DISD says the district will also review stipends for all other coaching positions.