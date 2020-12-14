Class 1A-D2 Six-Man State Championship Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules

The first Texas high school football state championship game scheduled to be played this year has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Balmorhea (11-1) was to face Richland Springs (12-0) this Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Conference 1A Division II six-man football state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, kicking-off a run of title games being played over a three-day span, but that game is now postponed due to COVID-19 infections.

The University Interscholastic League made the announcement Monday morning.

Per the UIL Football Playoff Information Handbook, for teams in classes 1A through 4A, if one or both teams are unable to play in the state championship game due to COVID-19, teams will be allowed to reschedule games at a site determined by both schools; that game must be played by Jan. 16, 2021.

For now, no plans have been announced for when the game will be played.

The UIL has similar plans are in place for classes 5A and 6A, which are currently in the Area round of their postseason this week and will not hold title games until next month. Prior to the title game, teams that are unable to play due to COVID-19 will forfeit and their opponent will advance in the playoffs.

The 1A-D2 game was the first of three title games to be played at the stadium on Wednesday and was the first of eight in classes 1A-4A that are scheduled to be played through Friday.

The UIL said all other scheduled 1A-4A games are set to go on this week as scheduled.