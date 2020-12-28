Class 1A-D2 Six-Man State Championship Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

Pairings and results for the 2020 Texas High School Football Playoffs are available here. See Schedules: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A | 6A | Rules

The Class 1A-D2 Six-Man State Championship game between Balmorhea (11-1) and Richland Springs (12-0) has been rescheduled for Jan. 6.

The game, originally scheduled for Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, was the first Texas high school football state championship game scheduled to be played this year and was postponed due to COVID-19 infections.

Balmorhea ISD posted on Facebook Sunday that the game will now take place Jan. 6 at San Angelo Stadium.

Per the UIL Football Playoff Information Handbook, for teams in classes 1A through 4A, if one or both teams are unable to play in the state championship game due to COVID-19, teams will be allowed to reschedule games at a site determined by both schools; that game must be played by Jan. 16, 2021.

The UIL has similar plans are in place for classes 5A and 6A, which are currently in the Quarterfinal round of their postseason this week and will not hold title games until next month. Prior to the title game, teams that are unable to play due to COVID-19 will forfeit and their opponent will advance in the playoffs.