Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 9-11.

Thursday Scores

CLASS 6A

Amarillo Tascosa 82, Lubbock 0

Cypress Park 56, Cypress Lakes 0

Del Rio 24, Laredo Johnson 19

Edinburg Economedes 19, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0

EP Americas 26, EP Socorro 0

Fort Bend Bush 10, Fort Bend Elkins 3

Garland 41, Garland Lakeview Centennial 7

Houston Lamar 62, Houston Westbury 0

Katy Cinco Ranch 45, Katy Mayde Creek 14

Katy Seven Lakes 44, Katy Taylor 20

Klein Cain 63, Tomball Memorial 14

Laredo United South 41, Laredo Nixon 14

League City Clear Springs 47, Houston Clear Lake 21

Lewisville Marcus 33, Plano 14

Pasadena Memorial 56, Pasadena Rayburn 13

SA Northside Brennan 58, SA Northside Stevens 0

SA Northside Marshall 41, SA Northside Jay 14

Spring Dekaney 35, Aldine Nimitz 21

Wylie 31, Garland Rowlett 13



CLASS 5A

Amarillo 24, Lubbock Monterey 7

CC Moody 41, CC Carroll 17

Dallas Adams 42, Dallas Molina 41, OT

Dallas Highland Park 35, Sherman 17

Denton Ryan 37, Frisco Centennial 7

Frisco Lone Star 42, Frisco Reedy 6

Frisco Wakeland 56, Frisco Heritage 28

Houston Sterling 12, Houston Waltrip 7

Katy Paetow 56, Houston Milby 0

Kaufman 60, Carrollton Ranchview 16

McKinney North 45, West Mesquite 38

Mission Memorial 27, Mission Sharyland 16

Montgomery 52, Fulshear 32

Pflugerville Weiss 56, Austin Anderson 40

SA Edison 16, SA Lanier 6

Somerset 28, Hidalgo 7

Texas City 45, Humble Kingwood Park 3



CLASS 4A

Dallas Carter 48, North Dallas 0

Houston North Forest 13, Houston Kashmere 12



CLASS 3A

Gunter 41, Bells 14



CLASS 2A

La Villa 40, Harlingen Marine Military 7

Linden-Kildare 34, Gladewater Union Grove 27

Shelbyville 40, Detroit 12



CLASS 1A

Borden County 14, Morgan 8

Darrouzett 69, Harrold 6

Hedley 66, Guthrie 45

Jonesboro 70, Turkey Valley 26



PRIVATE SCHOOLS

SA Town East Christian 79, Austin NYOS 39



OTHER

Cypress Bridgeland 41, Cypress Woods 14

Davenport 34, SA Holy Cross 6

Waco Live Oak Classical 54, Oglesby 8



POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Celina vs. Boerne, ccd.

Rising Star vs. Ranger, ccd.

Friday Scores

Saturday Scores

