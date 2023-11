2023 Class 2A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Below are the Class 2A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the 2023 Texas High School Football Playoffs, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. To see other classes, use the links above or at the bottom of the page.

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION I FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

Region I

Stratford (10-0) vs. Sundown (3-7), Thursday 7 p.m. at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Stamford (8-1) vs. Forsan (8-2), Friday 7 p.m. at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

New Deal (7-3) vs. Stinnett West Texas (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Amarillo’s Wildcat Stadium

Ozona (6-4) vs. Cisco (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at Colorado City’s Wolf Stadium

Sonora (9-1) vs. Anson (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Olton (7-3) vs. Farwell (7-3), Friday 4 p.m. at Littlefield’s Wildcat Stadium

Hawley (8-2) vs. Anthony (3-6), Thursday 6 p.m. at Wink’s Wildcat Stadium

Panhandle (9-1) vs. Tahoka (4-6), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium



Region II

Tolar (9-1) vs. Trenton (4-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Fort Worth’s Ranger Stadium

Riesel (9-1) vs. Cayuga (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Madisonville’s Mustang Stadium

Nocona (8-1) vs. De Leon (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Weatherford’s Kangaroo Stadium

Italy (5-5) vs. Crawford (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at West’s Trojan Stadium

Axtell (9-0) vs. Valley Mills (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at McGregor’s Bulldog Stadium

Tioga (7-3) vs. Hamilton (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Brock’s Eagle Stadium

Marlin (8-2) vs. Kerens (6-4) Thursday 7 p.m. at Hewitt’s Panther Stadium

Coleman (8-2) vs. Alvord (6-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at Breckenridge’s Buckaroo Stadium



Region III

Cooper (9-1) vs. Frankston (7-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at Emory’s Wildcat Stadium

Groveton (7-3) vs. Shelbyville (5-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium

Beckville (9-1) vs. Alba-Golden (7-3), Thursday 7:30 p.m. at Tyler’s Christus TMF Rose Stadium

Garrison (9-1) vs. Jewett Leon (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl

Timpson (10-0) vs. Corrigan-Camden (3-7), Friday 7 p.m. at Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium

Harleton (7-3) vs. Wolfe City (8-2), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Grand Saline’s Indian Memorial Stadium

Centerville (8-2) vs. West Sabine (4-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Diboll’s Lumberjack Stadium

Honey Grove (8-1) vs. Ore City (5-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium



Region IV

Holland (10-0) vs. Harper (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Buda’s Shelton Stadium

Freer (7-2) vs. Shiner (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at Pleasanton’s Eagle Stadium

Mason (10-0) vs. Thrall (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Marble Falls’ Mustang Stadium

Ganado (8-2) vs. Santa Maria (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Taft’s Greyhound Stadium

Refugio (9-1) vs. Ben Bolt (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Alice’s Memorial Stadium

Johnson City (8-2) vs. Schulenburg (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Buda’s Shelton Stadium

La Villa (8-2) vs. Three Rivers (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Premont’s Cowboy Field

Weimar (8-2) vs. Junction (6-4), Thursday 7:30 p.m. at Seguin’s Matador Stadium

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

TEXAS CLASS 2A DIVISION II FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS

Region I

Gruver (8-2) vs. Shamrock (5-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Borger’s Bulldog Stadium

Ropesville Ropes (6-4) vs. Ralls (7-3), Thursday 7 p.m. at Abernathy’s Antelope Stadium

Clarendon (7-3) vs. Boys Ranch (2-8), Friday 7 p.m. at Amarillo’s Bivins Stadium

Sundan (7-3) vs. Seagraves (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Slaton’s Boyd Memorial Stadium

Lockney (7-3) vs. Morton (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Hereford’s Whiteface Stadium

Wellington (7-3) vs. Vega (2-7), Thursday 7 p.m. at Pampa’s Harvester Stadium

New Home vs. Hale Center (4-6), Thursday 4 p.m. at Lubbock’s Lowrey Field

Sunray (8-2) vs. Wheeler (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at Perryton’s Ranger Stadium



Region II

Wink (9-1) vs. Cross Plains (4-6), Friday 3 p.m. at San Angelo’s San Angelo Stadium

Muenster (6-4) vs. Haskell (4-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Graham’s Newton Field

Albany (10-0) vs. Eldorado (5-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Colorado City’s Wolf Stadium

Seymour (8-2) vs. Celeste (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Bowie’s Jackrabbit Stadium

Windthorst (8-2) vs. Lindsay (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Bowie’s Jackrabbit Stadium

Roscoe (8-2) vs. McCamey (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Kermit’s Walton Field

Collinsville (9-1) vs. Archer City (5-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Bridgeport’s Bull Memorial Stadium

Sterling City (6-3) vs. Miles (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Angelo’s San Angelo Stadium



Region III

Simms Bowie (7-3) vs. Wortham (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Lone Oak’s Buffalo Stadium

Deweyville (8-2) vs. Mount Enterprise (5-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Shelbyville’s Dragon Stadium

Mart (10-0) vs. Cumby (3-7), Thursday 7 p.m. at Athens’ Bruce Field

Overton (9-1) vs. Evadale (4-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at San Augustine’s Wolf Stadium

Tenaha (8-2) vs. Hull-Daisetta (4-6), Friday 7 p.m. at Jasper’s Bulldog Field

Dawson (8-2) vs. Linden-Kildare (2-8), Friday 7 p.m. at Royse City’s Royse City ISD Stadium

Lovelady (10-0) vs. Price Carlisle (4-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Crockett’s Driskell Stadium

Maud (5-4) vs. Hico (7-3), Friday 7 p.m. at Kaufman’s Norville Field



Region IV

Bremond (7-3) vs. Yorktown (4-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium

Bruni (5-5) vs. Sabinal (4-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Kenedy’s Lion Stadium

Falls City (7-3) vs. Iola (6-4), Thursday 7 p.m. at Smithville’s Tiger Stadium

Rocksprings (5-2) vs. Woodsboro (4-6), Thursday 7 p.m. at Floresville’s Eschenburg Field

Bracketville (8-2) vs. Pettus (2-7), Friday 7 p.m. at San Antonio’s Edgewood Memorial Stadium

Burton (6-4) vs. Granger (8-2), Thursday 7 p.m. at Rockdale’s Tiger Stadium

Agua Dulce (8-2) vs. Center Point (4-5), Friday 7 p.m. at Kenedy’s Lion Stadium

Chilton (9-1) vs. Louise (6-4), Friday 7 p.m. at Giddings’ Buffalo Stadium