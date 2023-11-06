2023 Class 1A Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Below are the Class 1A high school football playoff sites, times and scores for the 2023 Texas High School Football Playoffs, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. To see other classes, use the links above or at the bottom of the page.
TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS
Region I
Miami vs. Nazareth, 8 p.m. Friday at White Deer
Springlake-Earth vs. Valley, TBD
Knox City vs. Kress, TBD
Happy vs. Follett, 6 p.m. Friday at White Deer
Region II
Whiteface vs. Van Horn, TBD
Borden County vs. Ira, TBD
Westbrook vs. Rankin, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Garden City
Buena Vista vs. O’Donnell, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Garden City
Region III
Gordon vs. Saint Jo, 7 p.m. Thursday at Weatherford
Milford vs. Penelope, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Coolidge
Abbott vs. Avalon, 7 p.m. Thursday at Blum
Union Hill vs. Bryson, 7 p.m. Friday at S&S Consolidated
Region IV
Irion County vs. May, 7 p.m. Friday at Robert Lee
Leverett’s Chapel vs. Leakey, 3 p.m. Saturday at Zephyr
Medina vs. Chester, TBD
Jonesboro vs. Robert Lee, 7 p.m. Thursday at Zephyr
TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE, RESULTS
Region I
Silverton vs. Amherst, TBD
Balmorhea vs. Loop, TBD
Klondike vs. Sierra Blanca, TBD
Whitharral vs. Groom, TBD
Region II
Jayton vs. Crowell, 7 p.m. Friday at Guthrie
Throckmorton vs. Strawn, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Breckenridge
Newcastle vs. Woodson, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Woodson
Benjamin vs. Motley County, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Matador
Region III
Oakwood vs. Kopperl, TBD
Oglesby vs. Walnut Springs, 7 p.m. Friday at Valley Mills
Iredell vs. Calvert, 7 p.m. Friday at Jonesboro
Bynum vs. Apple Springs, TBD
Region IV
Loraine vs. Paint Rock, TBD
Zephyr vs. Cherokee, 7 p.m. Friday at San Saba
Richland Springs vs. Sidney, TBD
Rising Star vs. Bronte, TBD
