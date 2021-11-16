How to watch USMNT vs. Jamaica in 2022 World Cup qualifying originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The U.S. men’s national team is riding high after a “Dos a Cero” victory over Mexico on Friday. Now, the squad looks to keep that momentum going into Jamaica.

The USMNT faces a familiar foe on Matchday 8 of 2022 World Cup qualifying. The team has already beaten Jamaica in qualifying, earning a 2-0 victory on Oct. 7 in Austin, Texas. Sitting in first place in the CONCACAF qualifying standings at the halfway point, the U.S. men have a shot at another victory to close out the November window.

While the current first-place standing puts the USMNT in a good spot, it has several teams on its heels in the standings. A loss, or even a draw, could prove costly as the U.S. men seek to return to the World Cup stage in Qatar. A win, meanwhile, will keep them in a premium position heading into 2022.

Here is all the info you need ahead of Tuesday’s USMNT-Jamaica tilt.

When does the USMNT-Jamaica game start?

The USMNT and Jamaica will square off at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Independence Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

What TV channel is the USMNT-Jamaica game on?

Tuesday’s match can be viewed on Universo. It can also be streamed on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

What is the USMNT’s World Cup qualifying schedule?

The road game in Jamaica will be the USMNT’s eighth World Cup qualifier.

CONCACAF uses an “Octagonal” format where eight teams play a 14-match round-robin with one home match and one road match against each of the seven opponents.

Here is how the USMNT has done so far and what matches the team has to come:

Sept. 2, 2021: USMNT at El Salvador, 0-0 draw

Sept. 5, 2021: USMNT vs. Canada, 1-1 draw

Sept. 8, 2021: USMNT at Honduras, 4-1 win

Oct. 7, 2021: USMNT vs. Jamaica, 2-0 win

Oct. 10, 2021: USMNT at Panama, 1-0 loss

Oct. 13, 2021: USMNT vs. Costa Rica, 2-1 win

Nov. 12, 2021: USMNT vs. Mexico, 2-0 win

Nov. 16, 2021: USMNT at Jamaica

Jan. 27, 2022: USMNT vs. El Salvador

Jan, 30, 2022: USMNT at Canada

Feb. 2, 2022: USMNT vs. Honduras

March 24, 2022: USMNT at Mexico

March 27, 2022: USMNT vs. Panama

Match 30, 2022: USMNT at Costa Rica

What are the CONCACAF 2022 World Cup qualifying standings?

The USMNT is atop the CONCACAF table at the midway point. The team is 4-1-2, good for 14 points, and has a +7 goal differential.

Mexico also has a 4-1-2 record thus far, but the USMNT holds the edge in the standings following its head-to-head win on Friday.

USMNT: 4-1-2, 14 points, +7 GD Mexico: 4-1-2, 14 points, +5 GD Canada: 3-0-4, 13 points, +7 GD Panama: 3-2-2, 11 points, +1 GD Costa Rica: 1-3-3, 6 points, -2 GD Jamaica: 1-3-3, 6 points, -4 GD El Salvador: 1-3-3, 6 points, -5 GD Hondurus: 0-4-3, 3 points, -9 GD

How many CONCACAF teams qualify for the 2022 World Cup?

Three CONCACAF teams automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The fourth-place team in the standings will have to compete in an inter-continental playoff to earn its spot in Qatar. The two playoff matches are set to take place in June 2022.

Who is on the USMNT roster?

Goalkeepers (3): Sean Johnson, Zack Steffen, Matt Turner

Defenders (9): Reggie Cannon, Mark McKenzie, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, James Sands, Joe Scally, Sam Vines, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders (6): Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Gianluca Busio, Sebastian Lletget, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan

Forwards (6): Brenden Aaronson, Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah

Midfielder Weston McKennie and defender Miles Robinson were each suspended for the match. McKennie’s ban comes from yellow card accumulation, while Robinson got a red card in the win over Mexico. Defender James Sands was brought in for Tuesday’s contest.