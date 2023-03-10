How to watch Team USA vs. Great Britain at World Baseball Classic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Team USA’s quest to repeat as champions at the World Baseball Classic is about to begin.

The Americans won their first title in 2017 and have waited six years to get back on the WBC stage. They are bringing a loaded roster into this edition of the tournament, too, with Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt, Trea Turner and more starring alongside captain Mike Trout.

First up for Team USA’s schedule is a matchup against Pool C foe Great Britain, which is making its first ever World Baseball Classic appearance this year.

Here is everything to know for the Team USA-Great Britain showdown.

When does Team USA play Great Britain at the World Baseball Classic?

First pitch for Team USA’s game against Great Britain is set for 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 11.

Where will Team USA play Great Britain at the World Baseball Classic?

Chase Field, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ home stadium in Phoenix, will be the site for Team USA-Great Britain and all other Pool C contests.

What TV channel is Team USA vs. Great Britain?

Team USA’s game against Great Britain will air on FOX. All of the squad’s remaining Pool C matchups will air on FOX Sports 1.

How to stream Team USA vs. Great Britain

All Team USA Games at the World Baseball Classic can be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

Team USA vs. Great Britain starting pitchers

Adam Wainwright will get the nod for Team USA in the opener against Great Britain. The game will mark the 41-year-old’s first appearance at the World Baseball Classic.

Vance Worley, who last pitched a major league game in 2017, is expected to start for Great Britain.

Team USA World Baseball Classic schedule

After facing Great Britain, Team USA’s remaining Pool C games will come against Mexico, Canada and Colombia in Pool C. Here’s a look at the Americans’ remaining schedule for pool play: