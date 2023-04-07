How to Watch Quinnipiac Vs. Minnesota in 2023 NCAA Hockey Championship Game

Who’s ready for a national title tilt in Tampa?

No. 1 Minnesota has bulldozed its way through the NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament so far. Led by Hobey Baker finalist Logan Cooley, the Golden Gophers beat Canisius and St. Cloud State in the regional round before taking care of business against Boston University in the Frozen Four on Thursday. In all, Bob Motzko’s team has outscored its opponents 19-5 in the tournament thus far.

Standing between Minnesota and its first national title since 2003 is No. 2 Quinnipiac, which is seeking to make history this year. Rand Pecknold’s Bobcats beat Merrimack 5-0 in their opening game of the tournament before knocking out two of Minnesota’s Big Ten rivals, Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, in the ensuing rounds.

Now, the top two teams in college hockey will battle for the national title. Will Minnesota retake its spot atop the college hockey hierarchy, or will Quinnipiac prevail?

Here is everything to know for the 2023 NCAA men’s ice hockey national title game:

Where is the 2023 NCAA men’s ice hockey national championship game?

The 2023 Frozen Four is being held at Amalie Arena, home of the NHL’s Lightning, in Tampa, Fla.

The city is hosting the pinnacle of the college hockey season for the third time. It previously held the Frozen Four in 2012 and 2016.

When is the 2023 NCAA men’s ice hockey national championship game?

Puck drop for Minnesota and Quinnipiac is set to take place at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 8.

How can I watch the 2023 NCAA men’s ice hockey national championship game?

The game will air on ESPN2 and can be streamed on ESPN.com, ESPN+ and the ESPN App.

How many NCAA men’s ice hockey championships has Minnesota won?

Minnesota has won five national championships, tying them with Boston University and Boston College for fifth-most in NCAA history.

This is the Golden Gophers’ fifth Frozen Four appearance and second time in the national title game since they won back-to-back championships in 2002 and 2003.

How many NCAA men’s ice hockey championships has Quinnipiac won?

Quinnipiac is the only team from this year’s Frozen Four group without a national championship – let alone five.

The Bobcats have now reached the national title game three times over the last decade, but the prior appearances both ended in defeat. They lost to intrastate rival Yale in the 2013 title game and fell to North Dakota in the 2016 edition, which was also played at Amalie Arena.