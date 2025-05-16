How to watch Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut Friday night

Paige Bueckers will make her WNBA regular-season debut on Friday night as the Dallas Wings host the Minnesota Lynx to open the season.

The game at Arlington's College Park Center is nearly sold out, though resale tickets are available. The game will be broadcast on Ion and streamed on Fubo and WNBA League Pass.

The occasion is being marked in her hometown of Hopkins, Minnesota, with the city renaming in her honor and a local brewery offering “Paige’s 3-Point Pale” ale.

The 2025 first-overall pick had 10 points and four rebounds in the Wings' 112-78 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Bueckers earned the start and matched guard Arike Ogunbowale for a team-high 23 minutes played.

Bueckers comes off a prolific career at UConn, capped with a storybook ending. The Huskies earned their 12th national title with a convincing 82-59 victory over a talented Dawn Staley-led South Carolina team. Bueckers contributed 17 points, six rebounds and three assists in the championship game.

How to watch Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut