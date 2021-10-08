How to watch Jets vs. Falcons: Live stream, start time in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL is headed across the pond once again for a Week 5 matchup between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons.

After taking a break during the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league’s London games return once again with two teams looking for their second wins of the season.

The Falcons, acting as the home team at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, are 1-3 in the 2021 NFL regular season. With 2016 MVP Matt Ryan under center, Atlanta has not played its best football thus far -- the only win of the season came against the New York Giants in Week 3. The Falcons will be without Calvin Ridley (255 yards, 1 TD this season) as the wide receiver will not travel to London due to personal reasons.

This is Atlanta’s first international matchup since losing to the Detroit Lions in London in 2014.

The Jets, led by rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, are coming off a thrilling Week 4 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans. The Jets have started the 2021 NFL regular season 1-3 and will look for their second straight win when they take on the Falcons on Sunday. Wilson is coming off a stellar performance in Week 4 after going 21-34 for 297 yards and two touchdowns in the Jets’ win.

New York is undefeated in its two international games, most recently beating the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium in 2015.

The NFL began its international series in London in 2007 and has played 28 games across the pond so far. The matchups first took place in Wembley Stadium, expanded to Twickenham Stadium and eventually landed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019.

Fans are happy to have London games back in action this season, and here is everything you need to know about the overseas Jets-Falcons Week 5 game:

Where and when do the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons play in Week 5?

The Jets-Falcons game will be played at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 10. The matchup will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Which channel will the Jets-Falcons game be on?

The London game between the Jets and Falcons will be aired on NFL Network.

How can I watch the Jets-Falcons game in London online?

You’ll be able to stream the Jets vs. Falcons overseas matchup live on NFL.com and on fuboTV (free trial).

Who is favored to win the Jets vs. Falcons matchup?

The Falcons are 2.5-point favorites over the Jets in Sunday’s game, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Moneyline: Falcons -145, Jets +125

You can check out the game’s full betting odds here.

What is the weather going to be like in London for the Jets-Falcons game?

Sunday afternoon in London will be mostly cloudy with a high of 66 degrees Fahrenheit. There is a slight chance of rain, and the winds will be 5-10 mph.

