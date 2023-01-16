How to Watch Jaguars Vs. Chiefs Divisional Round Game

How to watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs wild card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The AFC’s top seed is ready to get its playoff run underway.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their bye week and will kick off the NFL’s divisional round on their home turf. Kansas City earned the No. 1 seed in part because of the canceled Bills-Bengals game from Week 17, but the team was also scalding hot entering the postseason. Andy Reid’s squad has only lost two games since September and ended the regular season on a five-game winning streak.

The AFC playoffs have gone through Kansas City in each of the last four seasons with the Chiefs hosting each of those conference championship games. That could be the case once again if the Chiefs move on and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in the other divisional round showdown. If the Chiefs and Bills both win, though, the teams will fly down to Atlanta for an unprecedented, neutral-site AFC title game.

The Chiefs can’t start looking past their divisional round opponent, though – just ask the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jacksonville Jaguars overcame a 27-0 deficit against the Bolts in the wild card round, pulling off the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history. It was a roller-coaster night for Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw four interceptions but responded with four touchdown passes and put the team in position for a game-winning field goal.

Can the Jags pull off another stunner, or will the Chiefs claim their usual spot in the AFC Championship Game? Here’s everything to know about the first game of the divisional round.

When is the Jaguars vs. Chiefs divisional round game?

The Jaguars and Chiefs will square off on Saturday, Jan. 21.

What time is the Jaguars vs. Chiefs divisional round game?

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

What TV channel is the Jaguars vs. Chiefs game on?

Jaguars-Chiefs will air on NBC and Peacock. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call.

How to stream Jaguars vs. Chiefs live online

Live stream: Peacock, NFL+

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, NBC Sports app, Peacock TV app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Who is favored in the Jaguars vs. Chiefs game?

The Chiefs are listed as prohibitive favorites for the divisional round showdown, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Chiefs -9

Over/under: 51.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -400, Jaguars +310

What is the weather forecast for Jaguars vs. Chiefs?

The forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies in Kansas City on Saturday with flurries and even a snow shower possible. The high temperature is expected to be 44 degrees with 5-10 mph winds.

