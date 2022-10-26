How to watch first Bulls’ BetCast of 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Wednesday marks the first Bulls’ BetCast of the 2022 season as the Indiana Pacers visit the United Center in Chicago.

Making matters even more exciting, Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan is 24 points short of reaching 20,000 in his NBA career.

Get ready for tonight's coverage, which will include NBC Sports Chicago host David Kaplan alongside 15-year NBA shooting guard Kendall Gill and NBC Sports' lead betting analyst Jay Croucher.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

As we dive into this Central Division match up, here’s everything you need to know about the season’s first Bulls’ BetCast:

How can I watch BetCast on Wednesday?

To enjoy the Wednesday, Oct. 26, BetCast of the Bulls' and Pacers' game, use NBC Sports Chicago Plus Channel if you are in the Chicago area.

If not, coverage can be streamed online through NBC Sports Chicago.

What time do the Bulls play?

The Bulls are set to take on the Pacers at 7 p.m. CT.

Who will be hosting BetCast on Wednesday?

Tonight's first BetCast of the season will be anchored by NBC Sports Chicago host David Kaplan. Additionally, 15-year NBA shooting guard Kendall Gill and NBC Sports' lead betting analyst Jay Croucher will be in on the coverage.

What will the BetCast coverage entail?

BetCast is a partnership between NBC Sports Chicago and online sportsbook PointsBet, creating a live game sports-betting experience.

The BetCast will highlight on-screen live odds data provided by PointsBet, including spread, over/under and moving moneylines. Additionally, future odds and player props will be featured.

What is David Kaplan's Best Bet for tonight's game?

Anchor David Kaplan's parlay for tonight's game between the Bulls and Indiana Pacers is as follows, courtesy of PointsBet:

Nikola Vučević 12+ Rebounds

DeMar DeRozan 25+ Points

Zach LaVine OVER 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Ayo Dosunmu 10+ Points

What other Bulls' games will feature BetCast?

There will be three other games that will include the BetCast experience.

Dec. 14 vs. New York Knicks

Jan. 4 vs. Brooklyn Nets

March 29 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Future productions will highlight former Bulls' player Will Perdue and PointsBet Editor Teddy Greenstein.

PointsBet disclaimer:

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.