How to Watch FC Dallas, Austin FC Semifinal Matchup on Sunday

Texas semifinal matchup scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday

If you don't have tickets to see FC Dallas take on Austin FC Sunday night in the state capitol you'll have to watch it on television -- the game is now sold out.

Officials said single-match tickets sold out instantly leaving the only tickets available being those on the resale market.

The match is set for 7 p.m. at Austin's Q2 Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

FC Dallas advanced to the Western Conference Semifinal after winter Alan Velasco went with a panenka on his game-winning penalty kick to send his team past Minnesota United.

The winner will advance to the Western Conference Final set for Oct. 30.

