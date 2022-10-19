How to Watch FC Dallas, Austin FC Semifinal Matchup on Sunday

If you don't have tickets to see FC Dallas take on Austin FC Sunday night in the state capitol you'll have to watch it on television -- the game is now sold out.

Officials said single-match tickets sold out instantly leaving the only tickets available being those on the resale market.

The match is set for 7 p.m. at Austin's Q2 Stadium and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

FC Dallas advanced to the Western Conference Semifinal after winter Alan Velasco went with a panenka on his game-winning penalty kick to send his team past Minnesota United.

The winner will advance to the Western Conference Final set for Oct. 30.