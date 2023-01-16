How to Watch Eagles vs. Giants Divisional Round Game: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How to watch Eagles vs. Giants divisional round game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The league's top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their playoff run when they host the New York Giants in their divisional-round showdown.

Giants’ signal caller Daniel Jones led New York to an almost perfect game against the Minnesota Vikings when the Giants pulled out an error-free offensive performance in the 31-24 win on Sunday in the wild card round. Now, they will visit Philadelphia in the divisional round with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles coming off their bye week.

This game will mark the third meeting between the two teams this season, with the Eagles winning both of the earlier meetings – a 48-22 round in Week 14 at MetLife Stadium and a 22-16 win in Philly in Week 18. The Eagles and Giants have met in the playoffs four times with the series even at 2-2.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

So with the playoffs underway, will the Eagles deliver another dominant win against their NFC rival on their home turf, or will the Giants be able to pull off the upset and advance to the NFC Championship? Here’s everything to know about the Eagles’ upcoming divisional-round matchup:

When is the Eagles vs. Giants divisional round game?

The Eagles and the Giants will face off in their divisional round game on Saturday, Jan. 21.

What time is the Eagles vs. Giants divisional round game?

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Giants game on?

Eagles-Giants will air on FOX.

How to stream Eagles vs. Giants live online

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

Who is favored in the Eagles vs. Giants game?

The Eagles are listed as 7-point favorites for the divisional round showdown against the Giants, according to our partner, PointsBet.

Spread: Eagles -7

Over/under: 48

Moneyline: Eagles -325, Giants +250

What is the weather forecast for Eagles vs. Giants?

NBC Philadelphia forecasts clouds and sunshine on Saturday with a high of 45 degrees with 10-15 mph winds.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.