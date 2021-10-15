How to watch Dodgers vs. Braves in 2021 NLCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are running it back in the 2021 National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers outlasted the San Francisco Giants 2-1 in Game 5 of the NLDS on Thursday night, setting up a rematch of the 2020 NLCS between Los Angeles and Atlanta.

The Braves will be out for revenge after losing to the Dodgers in seven games last year (all played in a postseason “bubble” at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas) as Los Angeles went on to win the World Series.

Los Angeles had the upper hand over Atlanta in the regular season, winning four of six head-to-head matchups. Their most recent meeting came from Aug. 30-Sept. 1 when the Dodgers swept the Braves at Dodger Stadium, though the three games were decided by a combined four runs.

Both teams enter this series after taking down a higher seed in the NLDS. The 106-win Dodgers, who beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild card game, knocked out MLB’s best regular-season team (the 107-win Giants), while the 88-win Braves eliminated the 95-win Milwaukee Brewers in four games.

The winner of the Dodgers-Braves rematch will take on the winner of the Boston Red Sox-Houston Astros ALCS in the 2021 World Series.

Here’s everything you need to know for the Dodgers-Braves series.

What is the Dodgers-Braves NLCS schedule?

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 16, 8:07 p.m. ET, Dodgers at Braves

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 17, 7:37 p.m., Dodgers at Braves

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 19, TBD, Braves at Dodgers

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 20, TBD, Braves at Dodgers

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, Oct. 21, TBD, Braves at Dodgers

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, TBD, Dodgers at Braves

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 24, TBD, Dodgers at Braves

The NLCS is played in a 2-3-2 format where the division winner with the better regular-season record gets home-field advantage for Games 1, 2, 6 and 7. The Braves won the NL East with a record of 88-73 to earn home field over a Dodgers team that went 106-56 but took the wild card after finishing behind the 107-55 Giants. The division championship for the Braves means the series will begin at Truist Park in Atlanta.

What TV channel is the Dodgers vs. Braves playoff series on?

All games for the series will be broadcast on TBS.

How to stream Dodgers-Braves free online

All games can be streamed on MLB.TV, TBS.com and the TBS app. Viewers can also check out the series on FuboTV (free trial).

How to listen to Dodgers-Braves on the radio

ESPN Radio will broadcast all MLB postseason games for listeners.

Dodgers-Braves starting pitchers for NLCS

Neither team has announced its starter for Game 1 of the NLCS yet.