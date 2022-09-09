How to watch Adrian Peterson vs. Le'Veon Bell boxing match originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell won't be on the football field during Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

But the two big-name running backs will still be competing against one another -- just in a different sport.

Peterson and Bell, both of whom are free agents, will duke it out in an exhibition boxing match this weekend at a Social Gloves Entertainment event.

Peterson, whose resume includes eight Pro Bowl appearances, four All-Pro nods and an MVP award, is fifth on the NFL's all-time rushing leaderboard. Bell, meanwhile, has made three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams over eight pro seasons.

The two have made successful livings out of avoiding tacklers. But now, they'll be the ones delivering the hits.

Here's what you need to know about the Peterson vs. Bell showdown:

When is the Adrian Peterson vs. Le'Veon Bell boxing match?

The 30-year-old Bell and 37-year-old Peterson will square off on Saturday, Sept. 10.

What time is the Adrian Peterson vs. Le'Veon Bell boxing match?

Peterson and Bell are fighting on the undercard of a YouTuber match between Austin McBroom and AnEsonGib. The undercard begins at 9 p.m. ET, while the main event is scheduled for midnight.

Where is the Adrian Peterson vs. Le'Veon Bell boxing match?

The event is taking place at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The venue is the home of MLS club Los Angeles FC.

The Peterson-Bell fight was originally set for July 30 at Crypto.com Arena, but it was postponed after the McBroom vs. AnEsonGib match fell through.

How can I watch the Adrian Peterson vs. Le'Veon Bell boxing match?

U.S. viewers can catch all the action on SocialGloves.tv. The pay-per-view event costs $39.99.

What is the Adrian Peterson vs. Le'Veon Bell fight card?

Peterson and Bell aren't the only notable athletes who will be in the ring at Banc of California Stadium as former NBA guard Nick "Swaggy P" Young is also scheduled to fight. He'll face off against rapper Blueface.

Young played 12 seasons in the NBA, suiting up for the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets. He won a title with Golden State in 2017-18.

Here's a look at the full fight card:

Austin McBroom vs. AnEsonGib

Le'Veon Bell vs. Adrian Peterson

Blueface vs. Nick "Swaggy P" Young

Landon McBroom vs. Adam Saleh

Cody Wharton vs. Chase Demoor

What are Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell's boxing records?

This will mark the boxing debut for both Bell and Peterson.

Why are Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell fighting?

Bell and Peterson aren't getting in the ring to squash any sort of beef. The two just simply have an interest in the sport. It was first announced that Bell would be fighting in the event, and Peterson was later revealed as his opponent.

Are Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell still in the NFL?

Neither Bell nor Peterson have officially retired from the NFL. Both backs played as recently as last season, with Bell logging eight total appearances for the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Peterson making four combined appearances for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks.

Bell announced in July that wouldn't be playing football this season in order to focus on boxing. Peterson, though, still hopes to play in 2022. He even told TMZ on Thursday that he's eyeing the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers as potential destinations.