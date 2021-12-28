John Madden

How to Stream the John Madden Documentary, ‘All Madden,' on Peacock

The documentary will be available on Peacock starting Dec. 29

By James Best

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

How to stream the John Madden documentary, 'All Madden,' on Peacock originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Hall of Fame NFL coach and broadcasting legend John Madden died at the age of 85 on Tuesday.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

On Christmas Day, Fox Sports aired the original documentary "All Madden," detailing Madden's decade-long career as a coach for the Oakland Raiders and 30 years in broadcasting.

The film contains archival footage of Madden's coaching and broadcast career, along with interviews from a star-studded list of current and former NFL figures like Bill Parcells, Bill Belichick, Al Michaels, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

John Madden 2 hours ago

Jerry Jones Releases Statement on John Madden

John Madden 3 hours ago

Sports World Reacts to Death of NFL Legend John Madden

Madden is remembered as the charismatic Super Bowl-winning coach who went 103-32-7 in his 10 seasons with the Raiders. In 2006, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a coach. Madden was also widely known for holding the namesake to the long-running Madden NFL video game series since 1988.

He is the only broadcaster to work as a color analyst for all four major networks, and he won 16 Emmy Awards during his three decades in the broadcast booth.

Here's how to stream the documentary about the NFL legend:

How can I watch the 'All Madden' documentary?

After debuting on Christmas Day, the documentary was set to hit a variety of streaming platforms on Jan. 3. But in the wake of Madden's death, it will now be available to watch for three months on Peacock, ESPN+ and Tubi starting Dec. 29 at midnight.

You can sign up for Peacock here.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

John MaddenNFL
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us