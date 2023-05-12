How Ticket Lottery Works for 2024 Paris Olympics

Olympic competition isn’t limited to the track, pool or field.

Fans across the globe are chasing down tickets for the 2024 Paris Games. In all, over 10 million tickets will be sold for next year’s Olympics, and organizers are streamlining the process through a single ticketing website.

Instead of making every ticket available at once, the website has used lotteries to give select fans a chance to snag their seats.

Looking to make the trip and see the action live in Paris? Here’s a full ticketing guide for the 2024 Olympics:

When was the 2024 Paris Olympics ticket lottery?

Fans looking to purchase single tickets were able to sign up for the Paris Olympics draw from March 15 to April 20.

The online lottery received 4 million applications.

When can I buy 2024 Paris Olympics tickets?

Lucky fans who were winners in the draw received an email on May 9 giving them a timeslot to buy their tickets. Once their timeslot begins, they have a 48-hour window to make their purchase.

The timeslots officially started on May 11.

How many tickets are for sale through the 2024 Paris Olympics lottery?

About 1.5 million tickets are up for grabs for the lottery winners. That number is a bump from the 1.3 million tickets that local organizers projected would be available once the draw closed in April.

Over 3 million tickets were sold earlier in 2023 through packages for multiple sports.

How much do 2024 Paris Olympics tickets cost?

Ticket prices vary by event, with the most intriguing finals set as the most expensive.

About 10% of tickets are $26, the lowest price available throughout the Games. On the other end, the best seats for the men’s 100m final in track and field are listed at over $1,000.

For the full list of ticket prices by sport, click here.

How many tickets can you buy?

Each person is able to purchase up to 30 tickets. There are limits of six tickets per person for each event, and that number drops to four for popular finals, the Opening Ceremony and the Closing Ceremony.

Will there be another lottery?

Those who did not register for the draw or were not selected will have other opportunities to purchase tickets, according to the Paris 2024 website. No dates for further draws have been set.

An official ticket resale platform will open next spring. The website issued a reminder saying that resales outside of the official platform are prohibited.

When are the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will run from July 24 to Aug. 11.

The Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, July 26.

When are the 2024 Paris Paralympics?

The 2024 Paris Paralympics will go from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8.

Tickets for the Paralympics will go on sale online this fall. Around 3 million tickets are expected to be sold.