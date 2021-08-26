How NFL Films Pulled Off Stunning Drone Shot to Begin Episode 3 of Cowboys' ‘Hard Knocks'

By now, you’ve probably seen the drone video that aired Tuesday evening on Hard Knocks. The footage, which reached 2 million views on Twitter within 18 hours of its posting, creatively toured the Cowboys’ facility, from the 12,000-seat stadium to various rooms inside the Ford Center at The Star.

The drone’s pilot, Mike Welsh, shed light on how the production came together in collaboration with the Cowboys. Background included where NFL Films found inspiration and the challenges accompanying the three-hour shoot.

Read more on how the drone shot, below, came to be from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.