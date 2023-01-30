Kansas City Chiefs

How Many Super Bowls Have the Chiefs Won?

Since Super Bowl I, the Chiefs have made three additional trips to the big game

By Marsha Green

The Kansas City Chiefs are on their way to the Super Bowl. 

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12 in State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The Chiefs are a part of NFL history for more reasons than one. Kansas City appeared in the very first Super Bowl, which was then called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game. Since then, they have made three additional trips to the big game.

Here's a look at the Chiefs' Super Bowl history ahead of their upcoming contest:

How many times have the Chiefs been to the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs have made four Super Bowl appearances over the course of the franchise's history prior to their upcoming contest with the Eagles. 

Here's a look at all of the Chiefs’ trips to the big game:

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won?

The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls over the course of the franchise’s history. 

Their first title came in 1970 with a win over the Vikings, and the second title came when the Chiefs claimed their second ring three years ago. Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to a comeback victory, defeating Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

The following season, they made a returning trip to the big game but failed to become the ninth franchise in league history to win back-to-back titles, losing to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium.

