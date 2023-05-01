How ‘Brock Purdy Effect’ led to Day 3 QB selections originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson were quick to hear their names and start their professional football careers after being called in the first round of this year's 2023 NFL Draft.

While it's standard for the nation's best college QBs to make their way across the stage early on, some big-name signal callers like Georgia’s Stetson Bennett and BYU's Jaren Hall were selected during the draft's third day.

Day 3 saw an unprecedented run on quarterbacks, which can be credited to a certain former irrelevant player: San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy.

Purdy was the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft but has become a talented, shining star on his team and worked his way to the top of the depth chart after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 23-year-old former third-stringer won seven consecutive games as a starter and led the team to the NFC Championship Game under Kyle Shanahan's system. His story has now caused the "Brock Purdy Effect" throughout the league, which means there is a high value to find in late-round quarterbacks.

How many QBs were taken in the 2023 NFL Draft?

This year, 14 quarterbacks were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft with nine taken on Day 3. That is well above last year's total of nine quarterbacks selected.

Here’s a look at all QBs selected in this year’s draft.

“The reality is, there [aren't] enough good quarterbacks to go around ... you need young guys [to bring in and develop]” Mike Florio said on “PFT Live.”

“The Brock Purdy Effect [creates] more opportunities for guys to develop and stick around ... Maybe we'll see a push towards teams having three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster,” Florio added.

With the uptick of quarterbacks being selected in the later rounds, there could be a new standard on the horizon. As Florio said, “You never know where you're going to find gold.”

Who was Mr. Irrelevant for the 2023 NFL Draft?

With the No. 259 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected Desjuan Johnson, a defensive end out of Toledo.