How Many NBA Players Have Won MVP? Check Out the Full List of Winners

Could we see a first-time NBA MVP winner in 2023?

Nikola Jokic claimed the last two Most Valuable Player awards, and the Denver Nuggets star looked to be running away with it again at one point in his 2022-23 campaign.

But the player who finished second to the Joker each of the past two seasons has put together quite a late-season MVP push. With an incredible scoring tear and two-way dominance, Joel Embiid moved ahead of Jokic as the betting favorite to capture the Michael Jordan Trophy.

The Philadelphia 76ers center still needs to fend off Jokic – as well as the player who won the two MVPs prior to Jokic in Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo – down the final stretch of the season to finally get over the hump.

As he puts a finishing touch on his MVP case, here’s a look at the exclusive company Embiid is looking to join.

How many times has the NBA MVP been awarded?

A total of 67 NBA MVP awards have been given out.

Who was the first NBA MVP?

Bob Pettit claimed the inaugural honor in 1956. Playing for the St. Louis Hawks, Pettit led the league in points per game (25.7) and was second in rebounds per game (16.2) en route to winning MVP.

How many players have won NBA MVP?

While NBA MVP has been awarded 67 times, the number of players to have won it is just over half of that figure at 35. That’s because there are 15 players who account for 47 MVP awards.

Which player has won the most NBA MVPs?

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar owns the most NBA MVPs with six, followed by Michael Jordan and Bill Russell with five apiece. Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James have each won it four times, while Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Moses Malone each won it three times.

Antetokounmpo and Jokic are among seven two-time MVP winners.

List of NBA MVP winners by year

1956: Bob Pettit

1957: Bob Cousy

1958: Bill Russell

1959: Bob Pettit

1960: Wilt Chamberlain

1961: Bill Russell

1962: Bill Russell

1963: Bill Russell

1964: Oscar Robertson

1965: Bill Russell

1966: Wilt Chamberlain

1967: Wilt Chamberlain

1968: Wilt Chamberlain

1969: Wes Unseld

1970: Willis Reed

1971: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1972: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1973: David Cowens

1974: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1975: Bob McAdoo

1976: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1977: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1978: Bill Walton

1979: Moses Malone

1980: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1981: Julius Erving

1982: Moses Malone

1983: Moses Malone

1984: Larry Bird

1985: Larry Bird

1986: Larry Bird

1987: Magic Johnson

1988: Michael Jordan

1989: Magic Johnson

1990: Magic Johnson

1991: Michael Jordan

1992: Michael Jordan

1993: Charles Barkley

1994: Hakeem Olajuwon

1995: David Robinson

1996: Michael Jordan

1997: Karl Malone

1998: Michael Jordan

1999: Karl Malone

2000: Shaquille O'Neal

2001: Allen Iverson

2002: Tim Duncan

2003: Tim Duncan

2004: Kevin Garnett

2005: Steve Nash

2006: Steve Nash

2007: Dirk Nowitzki

2008: Kobe Bryant

2009: LeBron James

2010: LeBron James

2011: Derrick Rose

2012: LeBron James

2013: LeBron James

2014: Kevin Durant

2015: Steph Curry

2016: Steph Curry

2017: Russell Westbrook

2018: James Harden

2019: Giannis Antetokounmpo

2020: Giannis Antetokounmpo

2021: Nikola Jokic

2022: Nikola Jokic