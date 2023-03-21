How Japan's Shohei Ohtani Dominated the 2023 World Baseball Classic

The 2023 World Baseball Classic started with Shohei Ohtani and ended with him.

The 28-year-old do-it-all player for the Los Angeles Angels took the field for Team Japan in the 2023 WBC and went full circle. In Japan's first game against China, Ohtani logged a win as the starting pitcher in the 9-1 rout.

Then in the 3-2 win vs. Team USA in the final on Tuesday, he closed the game -- and tournament -- with a strikeout against a familiar face:

SHOHEI OHTANI STRIKES OUT MIKE TROUT TO WIN THE #WORLDBASEBALLCLASSIC! pic.twitter.com/F7vUtIiRR1 — MLB (@MLB) March 22, 2023

The "Greatest Sho on Earth" is already an American League MVP, two-time MLB All-Star and more, and he added the MVP award from the 2023 WBC to further strengthen his baseball legacy.

With an all-time showcase in the books, let's delve into Ohtani's statistics from the tournament:

What is Shohei Ohtani's height and weight?

Ohtani is 6-foot-4 and weighs 210 pounds.

What position does Shohei Ohtani play?

Ohtani is a man of many positions. He's a designated hitter and pitcher who hits with his left and pitches with his right. He can also play outfield.

What are Shohei Ohtani's hitting statistics from the 2023 World Baseball Classic?

In all seven games of Japan's run, Ohtani had 23 at-bats. Here's a look at his hitting numbers from the tournament:

At-bats: 23

Hits: 10

Runs: 9

RBIs: 8

Home runs: 1

BB: 10 (walks)

Strikeouts: 6

Stolen bases: 1

Average: .435

OBP: .606

SLG: .739

OPS: 1.345

Among hitters with at least 10 at-bats, Ohtani came out solely first or tied in these categories: runs, hits and BB. He was near the top in average, OBP, SLG and OPS, too.

What are Shohei Ohtani's pitching statistics from the 2023 World Baseball Classic?

Ohtani finished the tournament pitching in three games: two as a starter and closing vs. Team USA. Here's a look at his total numbers:

Record as starter: 2-0

Saves: 1

ERA: 1.86

Innings pitched: 9.2

Hits: 5

Runs: 2

Errors: 2

BB: 2 (walks)

Strikeouts: 11

Whip: 0.72

Average: .152

Among pitchers who started at least two games, Ohtani came out solely first or tied in these categories: record, ERA, innings pitched, runs, BB, whip and average.

The extra playing time helps, but there's no denying how commanding he was on both sides of the ball. "Shotime" is a unicorn of a player, and even that is undermining his greatness.