Horse Racing Returns to Lone Star Park

Horse racing at Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie will be returning on Friday, May 22, announced the park.
The Grand Prairie park announced it will begin thoroughbred racing on Friday.
Betting can be done inside the park's bar and book center, but occupancy will be kept at 25%.
It's first come, first serve and no reservations.
Park operators ask that customers help with social distancing.